Published Sep 11, 2023 9:00 AM

The development of heated gloves is one of the better innovations in outdoor wear. As much as we enjoy spending time in nature during the winter months, we hate cold hands. It’s hard to concentrate on your hunt or effectively work if your fingers are so cold you can no longer feel them. For anyone with arthritis or other hand pain, it can be downright painful to venture out in winter. Luckily, battery-operated heating elements are here to change the game.

Wading through the hundreds of different options to find the ideal gloves can be a chore. That’s why we’ve done the homework for you. It doesn’t matter if you need something for work or for ice fishing, we’ve got you covered with the best heated gloves available for cold weather.

How We Tested the Best Heated Gloves

For the gloves I tested, I first made sure the batteries were fully charged. I then ran each pair on the highest warmth settings to assess the battery life of each glove. I also wore the gloves while performing a variety of activities both recreational and for work. This allowed me to evaluate the comfort and dexterity of each pair. Additionally, I considered the following factors when making my decisions:

Insulation: Do the gloves have insulation? What type of materials did the manufacturer use?

Do the gloves have insulation? What type of materials did the manufacturer use? Weatherproofing: Are the gloves waterproof? Will they handle a downpour?

Are the gloves waterproof? Will they handle a downpour? Additional Features: Can the gloves manipulate a touch screen? Are there are other features that set them apart from the pack?

Can the gloves manipulate a touch screen? Are there are other features that set them apart from the pack? Value: How does the price match the materials and battery life?

Best Heated Gloves: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Ororo Buffalo Heated Gloves

Specs

Battery: 2000 mAh lithium-ion

2000 mAh lithium-ion Shell Material: Nylon

Nylon Insulation: 3M Thinsulate

Pros

Warm even without the heating element

Low power battery life is excellent

Great grip on the palms

Cons

Dexterity could be better

When it comes to battery life, the Ororo Buffalo gloves—which feature three heat settings—performed better than I expected. I was able to run the gloves on the maximum temperature setting for approximately three to four hours and on the medium setting for at least five. However, the low setting was where they really shined. These gloves ran for a solid eight hours on that setting. Because they were so warm even without turning on the electricity, I highly doubt I’ll ever use the medium and high settings.

The Ororo gloves have excellent battery life and keep your hands warm even when the heating isn’t switched on. Travis Smola

My only real complaint is that I feel the dexterity could be better. The insulation makes the fingers a bit too fat for shooting a rifle or shotgun. But the grip on the palms and fingers has a tacky feel to it that’s perfectly suited for working with shovels or other hand tools where super fine control isn’t needed. I’ll be using these to clear the driveway of snow once winter returns to Michigan.

The battery packs have a slim profile that tucks neatly into the cuff without interfering with work. Travis Smola

These gloves would also be excellent for operating a tractor, ATV, or snowmobile in cold temperatures.

Best Ski: Savior Heated Gloves

Specs

Battery: 2200 mAh lithium ion

2200 mAh lithium ion Shell Material: Micro carbon fiber

Micro carbon fiber Insulation: N/A

Pros

Warm without the heating element

Large batteries

Easy to operate controls

Cons

Not a ton of dexterity

Expensive

The Savior gloves are plenty warm without an electric feature. But they also feature larger 2200 mAh batteries that help keep your fingers toasty through longer days outdoors. Because they are waterproof and thick, you can wear these gloves whenever there is snow or slush on the ground. The windproof quality makes them an excellent choice for work or riding a motorcycle, too. They are thick, so there is some dexterity loss. But Savior Heat made the button for heat control quite large, so you can easily operate it without removing the gloves.

These gloves are a hair on the expensive side. But that’s to be expected for this battery size and durability. While we like these gloves best for skiing, they are versatile enough to be used in a variety of outdoor scenarios.

Best Hunting: Lancer Tactical Camo Heated Gloves

Specs

Battery: 2700 mAh lithium

2700 mAh lithium Shell Material: Polyester and spandex

Polyester and spandex Insulation: N/A

Pros

Large battery bank

Tactile palms and fingers

Wind- and waterproof

Cons

Only one camo pattern

Surprisingly, there are not a lot of dedicated hunting gloves featuring electronic heating. This pair is both windproof and waterproof—perfect for hunters who don’t like to head in once the weather takes a turn for the worst. The 2700 mAh battery packs will help the warming functions last through a full day in frigid temperatures, and the buttons are large enough that you can operate them while wearing the gloves. Plus, they have fingertips that can operate a touchscreen.

If you already own compatible batteries, they’re only $12, making them an affordable choice. However, we wish there were more camo patterns other than Realtree Edge. Not that the deer will notice or care, but some of us like our camo outfits to match.

Best for Men: Snow Deer Upgraded Heated Gloves

Best for Men SEE IT

Specs

Battery: 2200 mAh lithium polymer

2200 mAh lithium polymer Shell Material: Polyester and sheep leather

Polyester and sheep leather Insulation: Cotton

Pros

Full finger heat

Good dexterity

Versatile for a variety of activities

Cons

Short battery life

The Snow Deer gloves offer surprising dexterity for thicker gloves. They are suitable for everything from hunting to motorcycling thanks to the sheep leather palms that help provide additional grip. The heated wires in this pair of gloves extends completely to each of the fingers, making them a great option for anyone with arthritis or circulation issues in the hands. There is also fleece in the glove liners to help retain heat and repel moisture.

These gloves have a shorter battery life than some of the other options on this list. But they’re very well constructed. Features like the sheepskin palm and fleece lining add a lot of additional value for the money here. If you need gloves that are versatile for more than one outdoor activity, these are the ones to consider.

Best for Women: ActionHeat 5V Featherweight Gloves

Best for Women SEE IT

Specs

Battery: 3000 mAh

3000 mAh Shell Material: Fantex waterproof membrane

Fantex waterproof membrane Insulation: Thinsulate

Pros

Tons of dexterity

Waterproof

Long cuff

Cons

Battery time isn’t great on high heat level

These featherweight gloves offer a great deal of dexterity that’s ideal for work or recreational activities in bitter cold conditions. The extra reinforcement of the palm and inside of the fingers further emphasizes the fact that these gloves are made with cold weather activities in mind. You can also cinch the cuff tight to prevent extra snow and wind from getting in at the wrists and dropping your core body temperature.

These heated gloves have a slightly shorter run time than we’d expect for a battery of this size. It runs for about two hours on high, three hours on medium, and five hours on low. Extra batteries are a necessity if you need them super toasty for long periods. That said, we think the shortened runtime is a decent tradeoff for the extra dexterity offered by these gloves.

Specs

Battery: None

None Shell Material: Fleece

Fleece Insulation: Thinsulate

Pros

Highly affordable

Pop tops offer full dexterity of fingers

Variety of colors available

Cons

Requires single-use handwarmers

Heated gloves that utilize batteries can be quite expensive. Not everyone can drop $100+ on a pair of gloves. Thus, a good alternative is these Hot Hands gloves/mittens that utilize disposable hand warmers instead. A box of Hot Hands hand warmers can cost as little as $25 and will easily keep you stocked for a couple of winters. I personally prefer this style of glove and mitten combo for hunting because it’s so easy to pull off the mitten top, giving full dexterity to your bare fingers without removing the glove completely. I’ve successfully shot a few deer wearing gloves just like this during Michigan’s firearms season.

The real downside is that the disposable warmers aren’t the most environmentally friendly. But the flip side is that you don’t need to ever worry about forgetting to charge a battery. And the fleece outer layer and Thinsulate insulation do an excellent job of keeping fingers warm even without the warmers. Gloves like this prove you don’t always need to break the bank to own a quality piece of equipment.

What to Consider When Choosing Heated Gloves

There are a few different types of heated gloves. The most popular style utilizes an electronic battery system and heated wires in the fabric, which is extremely effective for staying warm. The downside is that gloves like this are often expensive and require frequent recharging. Most have a battery life of six to eight hours depending on the set intensity level.

There are also gloves and mittens with small pockets for chemical hand warmers. One pro to this style is the reduced cost. Of course, you can only use the disposable hand warmers once before tossing them in the trash. There’s also waste from the airtight wrappers this style of warmer is sealed inside, so it’s not exactly the greenest solution out there. But you don’t have to worry about charging any batteries and you can quickly replace the warmers in the field once they lose heat.

Intended Use

When picking a glove, think about how you plan to use it. Thicker gloves are great if all you plan to do is ride a snowmobile or ATV. However, they can quickly become useless if you need to do more delicate tasks. Thick gloves can make it difficult to squeeze the trigger on a rifle or work on an engine. Think about dexterity and how much you’ll need. At the same time, be careful not to buy gloves that are too small or too tight.

For gloves that will be used primarily for working, it pays to go with thicker materials like leather that are built to take abuse. Ideally, the palms will be reinforced for heavier tasks like ranch work. It’s not a bad idea to go for work gloves that are waterproof—or at least water-resistant—either.

Many clothing manufacturers are now making their gloves with at least one specialized fingertip designed for operating a screen. The quality of these fingertips varies depending on the glove. Some gloves just don’t have the dexterity for typing or sending emails effectively. But quality ones make for great hunting gloves when you want to stay in touch with your buddies without losing any warmth.

FAQs

Q: Are heated mittens better than heated gloves? Mittens are almost always warmer than gloves, and that includes heated mittens. This is simply because mittens allow your fingers to share warmth and slow heat loss. Of course, this comes at the cost of dexterity for more precise tasks. Q: Are tight or loose gloves warmer? It can be a bit of a balancing act to find the right fit for warm gloves. Go with gloves that are too loose and you lose dexterity and warmth. If the gloves are too tight, they might cut off circulation. The ideal solution is to find gloves that fall somewhere in between. The gloves shouldn’t be so tight they feel restricting, but they also shouldn’t fall off your hands. Q: Are heated gloves waterproof? Waterproof capabilities vary from glove to glove. Some have that feature built in standard while others may need to be kept out of the snow and ice to function properly. Be sure to read the fine print on any pair you buy first. Most work gloves are built rather ruggedly and will handle a little water.

Best Heated Gloves: Final Thoughts

While the technology for heated gloves continues to improve, the Ororo Buffalo gloves were a standout for us in terms of battery life. These large versatile gloves will get you through the worst sub-zero temperatures that nature can dish out, and the competitive price makes them a solid option for gearing up for another long winter. Even if you choose another pair on this list, the best heated gloves will keep your digits nice and warm all season long.

