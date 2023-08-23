We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

One of the joys of hiking is the close observation of the natural beauty of the wilderness, and a good pair of hiking binoculars can help. High quality optics allow you to view the songbirds providing a symphony during your hike or follow a beaver as it makes its lodge across the pond. Not only are binoculars an instrument for amusement, they are also a tool for safety, allowing you to scan the horizon for wildfires, threatening animals, and find a safe path across the landscape.

We put some of the most popular pairs to the test to find the best of the best hiking binoculars—these are our reviews of our top picks.

How We Picked the Best Hiking Binoculars

Choosing the best hiking binoculars took hours of research and testing. To start, I scoured reviews, read countless articles, and interviewed binocular users ranging from backyard birders to frequent hikers and hunters. From there, I narrowed my test list to a set of recommended compact binoculars that I could field test side-by-side.

I spent a lot of time out on the trail looking through binoculars to get a good feel for each pair. -Lindsey Lapointe

During testing, I evaluated each pair of binoculars in real-world scenarios, observing their ability to provide clear and bright images, adjust to lighting conditions, and withstand rigors of outdoor use. The following criteria were rated for each pair:

Optical Performance: I assessed the magnification, field of view, image clarity at different distances, color vibrance, and image distortion of each set of binoculars. I observed both distant vista and closer range wildlife.



I assessed the magnification, field of view, image clarity at different distances, color vibrance, and image distortion of each set of binoculars. I observed both distant vista and closer range wildlife. Quality and Durability: Hiking binoculars need to be able to handle the elements. Our list contains binoculars that have exemplary build quality and gave me confidence that they could withstand exposure to moisture, dust, and minor impacts without compromising performance.



Hiking binoculars need to be able to handle the elements. Our list contains binoculars that have exemplary build quality and gave me confidence that they could withstand exposure to moisture, dust, and minor impacts without compromising performance. Ergonomics and Comfort: Unlike a good set of backyard binoculars, a hiking binocular needs to be easy to transport, quick to focus, and comfortable to use without a tripod. For backyard use, consider getting one of the best binoculars for birding. Therefore, weight, size, grip, and even case quality played a role in the round up. Comfort during extended use is critical consideration for hikers who may spend hours observing nature through their binoculars.

Best Hiking Binoculars: Reviews and Recommendations:

Specs

Magnification : 8X

: 8X Objective Lens Size : 30 mm

: 30 mm Field of View @ 1,000 Yards : 426 ft

: 426 ft Weight: 16.2 oz

Pros

Quick and easy to focus

Impressive edge-to-edge clarity

Excellent in low-light

Cons

Expensive

After experiencing the Zeiss SFL 8×30 Binocular firsthand, it became the obvious choice for the best hiking binoculars overall. The Zeiss is equipped with Smart Focus Light (SFL) technology that brings a new level of precision and simplicity to focusing. Despite its compact binocular size, the Zeiss SFL 8×30 offers a commendable field of view. Of all the binoculars I tested, it had the most brilliant sharp images including distinct edges. I appreciate that these little 30s are tripod-adaptable, adding versatility to the viewing experience and making them great for hikers and hunters alike. Their low-light performance was impressive as well—something I noticed most while using them at dawn and dusk.

The Zeiss binoculars performed well even in low light conditions. -Lindsey Lapointe

The Zeiss SFL 8×30 has an ergonomic design that is comfortable and grippy. The chassis is sealed and waterproof with nitrogen purging, which is an important and necessary feature for most hikers. The only downside I could find to these binoculars is their premium price point. It made me a little concerned about potential damage on my hikes. Despite this consideration, the Zeiss SFL 8×30 are high quality binoculars, offering an exceptional blend of optical excellence.

Specs

Magnification : 8X

: 8X Objective Lens Size : 32 mm

: 32 mm Field of View @ 1,000 Yards : 426 ft

: 426 ft Weight: 15.9 oz

Pros

Lightweight

Comfortable

Great value

Cons

Some chromatic aberration

The Vortex Diamondback binoculars are an incredible value and our top pick for best compact binoculars. They strike an ideal balance between performance, weight, quality, and price, making them a true gem in the optics world. During testing, focusing was easy and as such, I was able to get brighter images that were undeniably crisp and clear. I was equally impressed by their performance in low-light conditions as well as the expansive 426-foot field of view they offer.

Another highlight is how comfy the Vortex binoculars are. Holding them for long periods was sustainable, and the durable build gives me confidence they’ll withstand the natural elements on many hikes to come. These also come with a hard-sided protective case and lens caps to keep them in prime condition, even when shoved into my hiking pack. Despite the compact size, the focus wheel was easy to use, allowing effortless fine tuning.

The smaller size of these Vortex binoculars makes them easy to hold and operate. -Lindsey Lapointe

Of course, no product is without its nuances and this binocular is no exception. Slight chromatic aberration is visible, particularly on bright surfaces. While this might not be a significant drawback for most, it’s worth considering, especially if you’re a stickler for optical perfection like me. Nevertheless, this small quirk doesn’t diminish the overall performance and value that the Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 8×32 brings to the table.

Specs

Magnification : 10X

: 10X Objective Lens Size : 25 mm

: 25 mm Field of View @ 1,000 Yards : 285 ft

: 285 ft Weight: 8.3 oz

Pros

Compact and light

Great image quality

Affordable

Cons

Limited field of view

Small eye cups

If you are looking for the best lightweight binoculars, we recommend the Athlon Midas UHD 10×25 binocular. I was impressed at the start by the clarity these binoculars offered despite their size. They provide a crisp and vivid image that remains sharp even around the edges of the field of view. Although small, the binoculars have much of the same features as their larger counterparts. The twist-up eye cups add a layer of comfort and adaptability, especially since I personally find small eye cups more challenging to use.

The binoculars come with a soft-sided carrying case and strap, and the entire thing fits in the water bottle pocket of my small hiking daypack. That plus the ultra small compact size makes them ideal for hiking.

These Athlon binoculars fit in the palm of my hand. -Lindsey Lapointe

It’s important to note that there are compromises for the lighter weight. The observable trade-off was the field of view and image brightness. However, the compromise was more than worth it in order to have portability and still impressive image quality.

Specs

Magnification : 10X

: 10X Objective Lens Size : 30 mm

: 30 mm Field of View @ 1,000 Yards : 346 ft

: 346 ft Weight: 16.4 oz

Pros

Lightweight

Waterproof

Rugged rubberized grip

Cons

Case and lens caps need improvement

The Nikon Prostaff P3 10×30 Binoculars were a surprising gem in testing. They strike the perfect balance between affordability and exceptional quality. Starting with the exterior, the body is waterproof and drop-resistant with a rubberized easy-grip design while the lenses are fog-proof. Not only do these features make the binoculars durable, it also ensures their longevity. Of all the binoculars I tested, the effortless handling gave me the most confidence it could withstand any of my outdoor adventures.

The compact size didn’t compromise on performance. The binoculars delivered surprisingly clear images that defy their value price. The image quality was fantastic and I frequently observed them side-by-side with their more expensive counterparts and was impressed how well they held up.

The rugged exterior makes these Nikon binoculars a win in my book. -Lindsey Lapointe

However, it’s worth noting that the lens caps could use an upgrade and the soft case may not be as protective as desired. These minor hiccups aside, the Nikon Prostaff P3 10×30 Binocular remains my top pick for an affordable optical hiking companion that excels in all the right places.

Best Under $100: Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 Binocular

Specs

Magnification : 8X

: 8X Objective Lens Size : 25 mm

: 25 mm Field of View @ 1,000 Yards : 357 ft

: 357 ft Weight: 11.85 oz

Pros

Waterproof

Ergonomic and comfortable

Affordable

Cons

Lacks clarity and brightness

In the world of optics, there’s often a trade-off between magnification and optical quality, but the Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 somehow manages to hit both at an affordable price. These lightweight binoculars are stylish and compact, and they’re a great choice for hikers who are new to binoculars or who don’t want to fork out hundreds of dollars. Focusing is easy and image quality is good for the price. What’s more, the waterproof and fogproof body is ready to tackle any weather on your hike. In addition, they’re one of the lightest binoculars on our list.

However, you get what you pay for, and thus these binoculars have a few limitations. While the focus is reliable, it doesn’t perform as well at close ranges. Additionally, the clarity and brightness fell short of its higher-priced peers. Lastly, in this price range, a degree of color fringing at the edges of the field of view is expected. Despite these setbacks, it remains an excellent choice for the budget-conscious hiker, delivering functionality and comfort for outdoor pursuits.

Best for Kids: Olympus 8×25 WP II Binocular

Best for Kids SEE IT

Specs

Magnification : 8X

: 8X Objective Lens Size : 25 mm

: 25 mm Field of View @ 1,000 Yards : 108 ft

: 108 ft Weight: 9.2 oz

Pros

Waterproof

Compact and lightweight

Affordable

Cons

Limited field of view

Kids deserve good optics, too. While there are plenty of “toy binoculars” out there, we were determined to find a kid-and budget-friendly binocular that’s also high quality to fit this category. Most binoculars are made for adult-sized hands and a delicate touch but for little hands, we looked for something small, lightweight, easy-to-focus, and durable. The Olympus 8×25 WP II Binocular is only 9.2 ounces and a great choice for young explorers.

These binoculars deliver clear images when bathed in good light. But what really stands out is the smooth and easy-to-handle focus wheel, ensuring effortless adjustments for petite adventurers. The compact design and crisp optics allow for plenty of observations in the wild. The limiting factor of the Olympus 8×25 WP II is its field of view. However, it’s just right for to igniting a love of wilderness in young hearts and small enough to fit in their little pack.

What to Consider When Choosing Hiking Binoculars

Before you start shopping for hiking binoculars, learn the various features available. Here are important points to keep in mind.

Magnification and Objective Lens Diameter

Understand the magnification power and object lens diameter (e.g., 8×30 or 10×25). It is a common misconception that higher magnification is better. Higher magnification sacrifices stability and field of view. Notice that our picks are all eight or ten times magnification. In addition, the objective lens number will determine the size of the scope. While larger is better for letting in light for a clear image, it makes for a heavier and bulkier tool to haul around in your hiking pack. Our picks for hiking binoculars range from 25 mm to 32 mm lens diameter.

Field of View

Most manufacturers report out the field of view (FOV) as both an angle and also a length. A wider field of view is great for tracking moving subjects and scanning landscapes.

Optical Quality

Higher quality optics have features such as fully multi-coated lenses and phase-coated prisms for optimal light transmission and clear images. Higher quality lenses usually translate to higher prices.

Low-Light Performance

If you plan to hike at dawn, dusk, or in low-light conditions, choose binoculars with a larger exit pupil and good low-light capabilities.

Durability

As a hiker, your binoculars have the potential to be put through weather and temperature extremes. Choose a waterproof and fogproof pair, and get a durable, waterproof case to transport them.

Budget

Binoculars range from $20 to over $2,000. Determine a budget based on your frequency of use and needs in the field. If you are new to binoculars and are serious about having a high quality pair, try one of the best budget hiking binoculars in the $150 to $250 range.

Considering these factors before purchasing hiking binoculars will help you make an informed decision. Whenever possible, try the binoculars in-store or borrow a friend’s pair to see how they feel and how well they suit your needs.

FAQs

Q: What magnification binoculars should I choose for hiking? An 8X or 10X magnification is best for hiking because it provides image stability along with an impressive level of magnification. Anything more than 10 increases the chance of image instability, commonly known as “shakiness” and you would benefit from using a tripod. Magnification is also inversely proportional to the field of view. Higher magnification narrows your field of view, which makes it more difficult to locate and track moving subjects.



Lastly, higher level magnification binoculars tend to be larger and heavier which adds to pack weight and can be tiring when using on a trail. For this reason, if you are primarily using your hiking binoculars to observe wildlife or birdwatch, a lower magnification is the way to go. Q: Are binoculars worth it for hiking? Binoculars are worth it for hiking. They can be a valuable tool as well as bring a new level of exploration on the trail. I spent as much time picking out my hiking binoculars as I did my hiking jackets and hiking boots. For safety, binoculars provide situational awareness. On a recent hike, I used my binoculars to visually track a wildfire on the next ridge over. In addition, it was helpful to scan for potential obstacles, identify trail markers, and look for potential wildlife encounters. On a more lighthearted note, binoculars are worth it for hiking because they enhance your viewing experience. On another recent coastal hike, I was able to identify and observe nesting puffins that would otherwise be little black dots on faraway rock. Binoculars bring a new level of immersion to hiking adventures. Q: What do the numbers for binoculars mean? The numbers for binoculars provide important information about the specifications of the pair. Binoculars are typically labeled with two numbers, such as 8×25 or 10×30. The first number indicates the magnification level, while the second refers to the diameter of the objective lens (larger lens) in millimeters. Here’s what you need to know:



First Number (Magnification): The first number indicates the magnification factor. For example, in the 8×25, the “8” indicates that the binoculars magnify the viewing image eight times its original size. This means the object will appear eight times closer than it would with the naked eye.



Second Number (Objective Lens Size): The second number represents the diameter of the larger lens at the front of the binocular in millimeters. In the 8×25 example, the “25” means that the objective lens has a diameter of 25mm. The size of the objective lens affects how much light the binoculars can gather. This is particularly important in the realm of hiking binoculars because if you choose a smaller binocular to fit in your pack, you are at the same time limiting low-light performance and brightness.

Best Hiking Binoculars: Final Thoughts

Selecting the best hiking binoculars is not a straightforward task. With so many options available, it can be daunting to navigate the various features and specifications to find the perfect pair. If you are new to hiking with binoculars, it’s likely the fine differences between high price and medium price binoculars won’t be as noticeable. I suggest starting with a mid-range one on our list and if it works out, move up in quality. In the end, the best binoculars are the ones that you regularly use. So grab a pair and bring them out on your next hike!

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.