Published Aug 7, 2023

Hiking gear for women has come a long way in the last decade. Traditionally, most, if not all, outdoor equipment was designed for men and male bodies. While this can work for some gear like tents and trekking poles, items like backpacks, clothing, and even sleeping bags are best designed by women and for women of all ages, sizes, and abilities.

As an average-sized woman, the products below work well for me and my body type. When testing gear, I do my best to be as inclusive to other body types as possible and look for brands with more inclusive offerings. While I find these brands offer exceptional items for women, there may be some items that aren’t quite the right fit for you and your outdoor needs. That said, based on months of testing out in the woods, this list of the best hiking gear for women is a great place to start.

How We Picked the Best Hiking Gear for Women

The best hiking gear for women was difficult to narrow down because even though I am a woman, I am only one woman! It was essential to me when compiling this list that I considered women of different sizes and ability levels during testing. When choosing the brands to test, input and opinions from other women mattered a lot to me. After narrowing down some options, I considered the product’s design and how intentionally it was designed specifically for women participating in outdoor activities, specifically hiking. Other factors were also considered, such as product durability, cost, company transparency, and product materials.

Products featured below are subject to change and have description updates as more testing is completed.

Best Hiking Gear for Women: Reviews and Recommendations

Specs

Weight: 686 g (24.2 oz)

686 g (24.2 oz) Capacity: 15L, 30L

15L, 30L Size Range: S-L

Pros

Breathable back materials

Seamless wing construction contours to the body

Main zipper is water resistant

Can work as a hydration pack

Designed to fit women’s shoulders, waist, and hips

Cons

Not the most inclusive sizing

Water bottle pockets are not very secure

The Black Diamond Women’s Pursuit Pack is available in 15L and 30L sizes. I only tested the 15L for this article, so that is the one I am recommending. As far as day packs go, this is one of the most comfortable and form-fitting packs I have tried. It fits more like a hydration pack than a standard backpack, and the wrap-around belt helps keep the dual chest strap in place. It’s easy to adjust thanks to the several straps you can secure on the front, especially around the chest.

There’s plenty of interior storage for a day hike in the 15L pack. However, while I like the simplicity of the mesh pockets, I found them somewhat ineffective. The front mesh pocket I use to store snacks is connected to the side water bottle pockets, which means if there isn’t anything in the side pockets, my snacks slide down and get lost in the pack while hiking. Larger water bottles may not fit as well in the side pockets either due to the shape, but there are a few side straps that could help secure them in place.

Testing Black Diamond Women’s Pursuit Pack while hiking Tuck and Robin’s Lake Trail in Washington – Meg Carney

The front of the shoulder straps feature pockets that fit valuables like keys, a phone, or a GPS quite well, and the elastic top ensures larger items like phones say in place even when bending over or rock scrambling. Overall, this is a practical day pack for the price. The fit alone is hard to beat.

Specs

Materials: 60% Nylon, 40% Polyester

60% Nylon, 40% Polyester Weight with Bladder: 347 g / 12.2 oz

347 g / 12.2 oz Capacity: 7L

7L Size Range: XXS-M, L-XXL

Pros

Relatively inclusive sizing

Comfortable fit

Useful pockets

Drinking hose stays in place with a magnet

Good adjustability

Fits female form really well

Cons

Drinking hose is long and hard to adjust at times

Hiking and running vests have never been my go-to, largely because of the lack of adequate storage space and the often awkward fit, depending on your body type. The Nathan Vapor Airess remedies many of those issues with this vest design. While it appears similar to their other hydration packs, the features and design of this specific pack are suited to fit a woman’s body, with shoulder, waist, and chest adjustments for different bust sizes.

Although only two vest sizes are available, the adjustability allows for one vest to fit XXS-M and L-XXL. I haven’t seen or used the larger-sized vest, but in receiving the XXS-M size, I was skeptical that it would fit me. Generally, I am a size medium for gear like this due to my broad shoulders, and the vest appears relatively small out of the box. Fortunately, however, the sizing is spot on and the high level of adjustability is excellent for changing bodies with age and life circumstances or varying weather seasons.

Testing the Nathan Vapor Airess on a trail run in Blewett Pass – Meg Carney

The only issue I had with this pack was the hydration hose. It is a bit long for the pack design, and I struggled to get it secured out of the way. I’m sure with more time and use, I can figure it out, and it is still very easy to use and doesn’t get in the way. The magnet holding the hose is also quite strong, but I occasionally bump it out of place while trail running in more wooded areas.

Best Hiking Shirt: Burgeon Outdoor Flume Crewneck

Key Features

Fabric Materials: 91% Tencel, 9% Lycra

91% Tencel, 9% Lycra Style: Long sleeve

Long sleeve Antimicrobial: Yes

Yes Size Range: XS – XXL

Pros

Optimal movement and no chafing

Natural materials don’t hold onto moisture or odors

Great for hiking in any season

Available in multiple designs

Cons

Care instructions require to lay flat or hang to dry

I’ve worn Burgeon Outdoor shirts for a few years, and the Flume is one of my favorites. It has continually been ranked among our best hiking shirts due to the high quality and functionality it provides in the mountains for year-round adventure. While the Flume is available for both men and women, I love the fit and feel of the women’s shirt for all different outdoor activities. Made from a mix of predominantly plant-based Tencel and Lycra materials, it’s incredibly soft and breathable and pulls moisture away from your skin. The fabric’s antimicrobial properties also reduce odor, making this an excellent choice for extended hiking trips.

The flatlock stitch of the shirt prevents chafing, while the placement of the seams allows for a more comfortable fit while wearing a backpack. The back of the shirt is slightly extended to prevent it from riding up while hiking or running, and the thumb loops can keep the sleeves in place or increase hand coverage when using it as a sun shirt. Burgeon also offers lifetime repairs on their clothing.

Specs

Materials: 86% Polyester / 14% Spandex

86% Polyester / 14% Spandex Size Range: XS – XL

XS – XL UPF: 50+

50+ Inseam: 28″

Pros

Fast drying

Breathable materials

Large pockets

Excellent mobility

Lightweight and packable

Versatile style

Cons

Would be nice to see more inclusive sizing

Synthetic materials shed microplastics and are more prone to holding onto odors

The Free Fly Women’s Breeze Pants are the all-around outdoor girlie’s dream pants. Not only are they extremely comfortable and functional outdoors, but they have suitable pockets (including hidden zipper pockets for valuables) and a stylish silhouette. The elastic waistband and ankle cuff make for a snug yet flexible fit, and the mix of spandex in the materials optimizes mobility.

I’ve worn these pants on too many hikes to count. They’re also my go-to for paddle trips because they’re fast drying, breathable, and comfortable. – Meg Carney

While that alone is enough for me to want to try the pants, my most significant selling point for these hiking pants is how fast they dry. During testing, I wore these pants for white water paddling, stand-up paddle boarding, hiking in the rain, and even wading into a lake. The pants inevitably got wet in all of these environments, but they dried surprisingly quickly. Since I wear the black pair most often, when exposed to the sun, these pants dry even quicker.

Key Features

Weight: 11.3 oz

11.3 oz Shoe Type: Lightweight hiking boot

Lightweight hiking boot Best Use: Hiking, backpacking

Pros

Lightweight

Waterproof

Excellent traction

Stylish design

Durable

Cons

Not very breathable

Ranked as one of the top hiking boots for women and our top reviewed hiking boots, it was impossible not to include the Tecnica Magma S Mid GTX on this list. Of all the hiking boots I’ve ever worn, these are the least clunky and least likely to give me hot spots or blisters. The lightweight design doesn’t compromise the stability or water resistance of the boot. In fact, the waterproofing is so good I’ve waded directly into water while portaging canoes and crossing creeks without getting my feet wet. Note, however, that the excellent waterproofing makes them less breathable, so they’re not great when hiking in hot, humid climates.

In rain, puddles, snow, mud, and more, these boots can do it. The lugs on the traction of these boots are small, but the rubber chosen for the sole provides a stable and sturdy grip, even when hiking on wet rocky surfaces. The lightweight feel of the boots makes it seem like you are wearing trail runners with the bonus of providing the ankle support of a hiking boot. The only thing I’d like to see improved with these boots is the quality of the laces. With such a high-quality boot build, the laces seem cheap and aren’t very durable.

Best Hiking Underwear: Branwyn Performance Innerwear Essential Collection

Specs

Materials: 81% extra fine Merino wool, 12% nylon, and 7% Spandex

81% extra fine Merino wool, 12% nylon, and 7% Spandex Size Range: XS – XXL

XS – XXL Bra Size: C or smaller cup sizes, C cup or larger

Pros

So comfortable you forget you’re wearing underwear

Temperature regulation

Odor neutralizing

Breathable

Female-friendly underwear materials

Cons

Price

Wool underwear for hiking? Hear me out. The ultra-fine merino wool provides a soft and comfortable feel desired in underwear with the additional benefits wool offers. Wool is naturally odor-neutralizing, temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking, and safe for women to wear as underwear. Branwyn offers a range of underwear options, but the Essentials line is my favorite for hiking because of the comfortable fit. The underwear, bras, and bralettes are made from the same materials.

While the bralette is what I tested, those are only suitable for women with a C cup or smaller. Luckily, they also make an Essential Busty Bra that works for women who are C-cup or larger. Either option offers a snug yet comfortable feel that isn’t as restricting as a standard sports bra. If you’re looking to strike a balance between a tight sports bra feel and no bra at all, the Essentials collection offers that. I’ve found it provides enough support for hiking and backpacking, and even after wearing it in the heat of summer hiking all day, it has no odor. These are an excellent investment for women who enjoy overnight and long-distance hikes and are looking for comfortable underwear all day and bras that can be worn for multiple days without building up an odor.

What to Consider When Choosing Hiking Gear for Women

Intended Use

Whenever I’m looking for hiking gear, I evaluate how that gear enhances and improves my hiking experience. Looking for equipment and clothing with several applications is also a plus, but sometimes you want a designated outdoor wardrobe or a specific trail running pack. Knowing the time of year, type of activity, and your budget before shopping makes it easier to narrow things down and ensure you’re buying the right gear for your needs.

Product Design

Women’s bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and because of this, it can be hard to provide blanket statements about what the best of the best products are for all women. Certain companies are better than others, but across the board, when it comes to women’s products, they should be designed by women.

For instance, Free Fly’s women’s apparel is designed by a women’s only team. That alone tells me that the design is intentional and functional for women who enjoy outdoor activities, and it’s more likely the design fits my body and has thoughtful features.

Body Shape and Size

I could go on and on about the women’s hiking gear that works best for me, but if your body build is smaller, stronger, curvier, or larger than mine, my recommendations may not be the perfect fit. I did my best to include inclusive products that should fit most women’s bodies. But I recommend always consulting sizing charts, inquiring about sizing options if it isn’t clear on the website, and trying items on in person when possible.

For plus-size women who enjoy hiking, reputable brands like Alder Apparel and Conscious Gear offer inclusive sizes.

FAQs

Best Hiking Gear for Women: Final Thoughts

When it comes to the best hiking gear for women, plenty of options are available to female hikers regarding outdoor gear and clothing. Choosing the right equipment and apparel for your outdoor adventure needs comes down to personal preference, budget, and what fits you best. While most of the products covered should suit a range of women, you may need something else. Most of the brands featured offer several other women’s specific products, so looking beyond our top picks, we have faith that there is something for everyone on our list.

