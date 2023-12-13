We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Considering your hunting boots are the interface between supple feet and the cold, hard ground, it’s perfectly okay for hunters to have high standards for our footwear. The wrong boots will wreck a good hunt faster than an old doe will blow your cover and bust a morning hunt. In the not-so-distant past, female hunters had to rely on hiking boots or sized-down men’s foot gear when we ventured into the field. Thankfully, women’s hunting boots have come a long way in recent years, giving ladies more options.

We’ve scoured the internet, hit the woods and mountains, and worn holes in our socks to compile this list of the best hunting boots for women.

How We Picked the Best Hunting Boots for Women

If our boots could talk, they would tell stories of pounding out miles while playing high desert hide-and-seek with big muleys or slogging through soft, muddy river bottoms after lockjaw gobblers. We’ve put countless miles on the treads of our hunting boots, and we feel pretty confident down to our toes that we have the experience and the knowledge to help you find the perfect pair for your next outdoor adventure.

Some of our favorite hunting boot brands include Kenetrek, Irish Setter, LaCrosse, and Danner. Amanda Oliver

For this article, we relied heavily on personal experience. Some of the boots on this list are old favorites, but there are also a few new designs we’ve recently fallen in love with. No matter which category they fall into, we’ve put these boots through the wringer both on and off the trail, trudging through back-forty mud and backcountry streams to separate the wheat from the chaff. Here are the boots that came out on top.

Best Hunting Boots for Women: Reviews and Recommendations

Specs

Height : 8 inches

: 8 inches Weight : 2.4 pounds

: 2.4 pounds Upper material : Suede and nylon

: Suede and nylon Outsole : Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Waterproof : Yes

: Yes Insulation: 400g Thinsulate Ultra

Pros

Lightweight

Highly durable

Waterproof liner

Cons

Slightly snug in the toes

These super durable hunting boots feature a comfortable upper crafted from leather and abrasion-resistant nylon with a 100% waterproof barrier that allows interior moisture to escape without letting water in. You can hike all day, sloshing through creeks and gaining altitude, and your feet will stay dry as a bone.

The Danner Wayfinder outsole is sturdy with plenty of traction, and the Danner Plyolite midsole offers excellent support. And since these boots weigh just 18 ounces a piece, they don’t tire you out when a hunt has you hammering out multiple miles a day. These boots were engineered for women who chase game through tough, challenging terrain.

The Wayfinders have a little less room in the toe area than some other hunting boots, which can be an issue if you’re used to wearing bulky hunting socks. However, the lace-to-toe design provides some adjustability to accommodate almost any foot shape.

Most Versatile: Meindl Lady EuroLight Hunter 300

Specs

Height : 9 inches

: 9 inches Weight : 3 pounds

: 3 pounds Upper material : Waxed nubuck leather

: Waxed nubuck leather Outsole : Meindl Duo-DUR III Sole

: Meindl Duo-DUR III Sole Waterproof : Yes

: Yes Insulation: Gore Air-Fibre 300

Pros

Multi-directional lugs for excellent traction

Soft, supportive insole

Breathable, waterproof liner

Classic leather look

Cons

Sizing is tricky

Meindl just recently released the Lady EuroLight Hunter 300, so I haven’t had a chance to put them through an entire hunting season yet. But so far, I really love what I see. The boots feature a classic leather upper, a breathable waterproof liner, cloudlike Air Active insoles, and aggressive multi-directional lugs.

Meindl designed these hunting boots for serious versatility. They are capable of conquering rocky, timbered, or greasy terrain in dry, wet, or snowy conditions. Whether your hunting style has you sitting long hours in a tree stand, hiking through wide-open upland fields, or scaling loose scree, these boots are up to the task.

They felt comfortable out of the box and didn’t require a lengthy break-in period like most boots I’ve worn into the field. And weighing in at only 1.5 pounds apiece, these kickers really deliver in the lightweight department.

One note: Meindl suggests ordering a half size down from your regular shoe size to ensure a proper and comfortable fit.

Best Budget: SHE Outdoor Kosoha Hunting Boots

Specs

Height : 6 inches

: 6 inches Weight : 2.38 pounds

: 2.38 pounds Upper material : 900-denier nylon

: 900-denier nylon Outsole : Rubber

: Rubber Waterproof : Waterproof lining

: Waterproof lining Insulation: No

Pros

Highly affordable

All-over camo

Removable insoles

Cons

Non-insulated

SHE Outdoors once again proves that ladies don’t have to drop a ton of cash on hunting gear to get into the woods. The company specializes in making quality, affordable hunting clothes tailored for women’s bodies.

At a price point well under $100, the SHE Outdoor Kosoha hunting boots are perfect for hunters on a shoestring budget. However, these boots don’t compromise on performance. Weighing barely over a pound each, these lightweight hunters won’t have you staggering back to camp dog-tired at the end of the day. They feature rugged rubber outsoles, removable polyurethane insoles, and shock-absorbing midsoles that work together to help women hunters conquer long hunts over challenging terrain.

SHE Kosoha hunting boots are also covered stem to stern in TrueTimber camo for complete concealment in the woods. It also makes coordinating with SHE Outdoor’s hunting jackets easy so you can stand out at the checking station.

Specs

Height : 7.5 inches

: 7.5 inches Weight : 2.425 pounds

: 2.425 pounds Upper material : Leather

: Leather Outsole : Traction rubber

: Traction rubber Waterproof : Yes

: Yes Insulation: 400g of KEEN.WARM recycled PET insulation

Pros

Thermal insole

Excellent grip on ice and snow

Rated to -40°F/-40°C for warmth

Cons

Stiff out of the box

Built for warmth in extremely cold and icy conditions, the Keen Women’s Revel IV High Polar Boots are made with Heat Trapolator technology. This exclusive feature uses three layers of heat-trapping material at the bottom of the boot. The upper incorporates 400g of KEEN.WARM recycled PET insulation rated to -40°F/-40°C to keep your feet toasty warm even in the coldest conditions. The cut of the boot also provides extra width across the toes. If you’ve ever spent hours in a frosty duck blind, you know how valuable some wiggle room is for maintaining circulation and warmth.

These cold weather hunting boots have a breathable cloth liner that helps wick away moisture. It also feels nice against your feet. The interior also features Eco Anti-Odor for natural odor control.

The outsole features big, burly, multi-directional lugs that provide serious traction on slippery trails, soft mud, slick logs, and icy snow. They are surprisingly lightweight for the amount of insulation and warmth these polar boots offer. At just over a pound on each foot, the weight of these boots won’t tire you out when you’re trudging through ankle-deep snow.

Best Waterproof: Irish Setter MudTrek

Specs

Height : 17 inches

: 17 inches Weight : 5.59 pounds

: 5.59 pounds Upper material : Vulcanized Rubber-5 Mm Neoprene

: Vulcanized Rubber-5 Mm Neoprene Outsole : Vulcanized rubber

: Vulcanized rubber Waterproof : Yes

: Yes Insulation: 800g PrimaLoft

Pros

Made from recycled materials

Extra warm

ScentBan scent control

Excellent traction

Cons

Heavy

Designed to keep your feet warm, dry, and in the stand longer, Irish Setter MudTrek boots feature 800 grams of PrimaLoft insulation. This low-bulk, high-density insulation traps body heat, even when compressed. The boots—which we also dubbed the best muck boots—have a permanent water-repellent treatment to keep your feet comfortably dry, even in the wettest hunting conditions.

Irish Setter uses a unique multi-zone barrier system strategically placed in areas prone to heat loss, such as the toe box and footbed, to maximize the boot’s insulating properties. And while rubber boots are usually synonymous with sweaty feet, these boots tackle the problem with TempSens technology that reacts to your sweat levels. The technology vaporizes moisture and removes body heat when your trotters heat up. On chiller hunts and long sits, the boots retain your body heat. It’s like having personalized temperature control built right into your footwear.

MudTrek also features built-in scent control that inhibits bacteria growth to prevent human stink from wafting from your boots into the woods. The outsole offers excellent traction whether you’re stomping through wet leaves or climbing the dew-soaked rungs of a tree stand. The upper features Realtree camo so you can easily blend into the background.

Note: These are unisex boots, so women will need to order two sizes down.

Specs

Height : 15 inches

: 15 inches Weight : 4 pounds

: 4 pounds Outsole : Rubber

: Rubber Waterproof : Yes

: Yes Insulation: Insulated and non-insulated options available

Pros

Adjustable rear gusset

Quick-drying, moisture-wicking liner

Chamfered edges naturally shed mud

Cons

Pink accents

The LaCrosse Alphaburly Pro isn’t your typical rubber hunting boot. These are top of the line, designed to help hunters conquer harsh terrain, grueling hunts, and bitter cold. These boots feature hand-laid premium rubber over 3.5mm of naturally insulating neoprene. The result is better flexibility and comfort than cheap rubber galoshes.

LaCrosse included a durable rear gusset that accommodates different calf sizes. The gusset also makes slipping the boots on and off easier before and after a hunt. It also keeps your foot from slipping around inside the boot when you’re hoofing it to the duck blind or your favorite tree stand. The Alphaburly Pro has a comfy jersey knit liner and a thick cushioning EVA midsole for added comfort.

My only gripe is the pink accents. I get it; these are women’s boots. But I promise I won’t get them mixed up with my son’s, even without the rose-colored logos.

Specs

Height : 7.5 inches

: 7.5 inches Weight : 2.53 pounds

: 2.53 pounds Outsole : Rubber

: Rubber Waterproof : Yes

: Yes Insulation: Thermoregulating fleece

Pros

Super lightweight

Easy on/off pull tab

Lugged rubber outsole for excellent traction

Comfortable in sub-freezing to 65-degree temps

Cons

Minimal ankle support

No half sizes

I’ve been a fan of The Original Muck Boot Company for decades. Muck Boots are legendary, whether you’re shuffling through the muck in a barnyard or the back forty, and the company’s Apex Zip Mid-Ankle Boots live up to the brand’s reputation.

They slip on and off easily, thanks to the zipper and Velcro closure. You can step into these with little effort. And at the end of a long hunt, there are no macrame crisscrosses of laces to unknot when your legs and feet crave freedom. The Apex Mid-Ankle Boots feature an all-terrain lugged outsole that is plenty durable and offers surprisingly good traction. They are also 100 percent waterproof and remarkably comfortable, even in damp, frigid weather.

Unfortunately, Muck only makes their Apex Zip Mid-Ankle Boots in whole sizes. If you usually wear a half size, the company recommends sizing down to get the best fit.

What to Consider When Choosing Hunting Boots for Women

Fit

Ill-footing boots can be torture on your feet. Unfortunately, sizes can vary from brand to brand. If possible, give your boots a test run before you commit. Time your fitting for the end of the day since feet tend to be slightly bigger after you’ve been on them for a while. If you’re ordering online, ensure the company has a decent return policy so you can size up or down if needed.

Waterproofing and Breathability

Some amount of water resistance is essential in a hunting boot. Even if you won’t be fording wet marshes, chances are good you’ll encounter some dampness, even if it’s light morning dew. However, boots that are 100% waterproof may not be necessary for every hunt. As water resistance increases, the boot’s breathability decreases.

While waterproof boots might keep outside water from soaking your socks, they also keep sweat from escaping. And since moving around in damp socks creates a breeding ground for blisters, breathability may be a bigger priority than waterproofing for high-output hunts, especially on warmer days.

Material

Boot material impacts cost, durability, performance, and fit. Most uppers are made from synthetic material, leather, or rubber, each with advantages and disadvantages.

Boots with a synthetic upper are generally lighter, more breathable, and easier to break in but are less durable than leather.

Leather hunting boots rank high in the durability department. Few leather boots are retired because the leather wears out. Leather also offers some water resistance, even after the DWR treatment wears away. Leather boots are also renowned for comfort. Over time, the leather molds to your feet, giving you a customized fit. On the downside, leather boots are usually heavier and more expensive than boots made from other materials.

Rubber boots excel at water resistance and scent control. However, they aren’t usually very breathable and can be uncomfortable if you hike long distances.

FAQs

Q: What kind of boots are best for deer hunting? Many deer hunters swear by rubber boots because they offer major scent control advantages over leather and synthetic footwear. However, most rubber boots provide limited breathability or ankle support, which can make for an uncomfortable hike. Sweaty feet quickly turn to ice cubes in cold weather, turning an extended sit into sheer torture.



When deciding whether to opt for rubber hunting boots, it is essential to consider what will best suit your hunting style. Rubber boots might be the better option if your tree stand is less than a mile from the truck. However, synthetic or leather hunting boots are more fitting if you prefer the type of hunting that covers considerable ground. Q: What gram insulation do you need in hunting boots? The amount of insulation you need in your hunting boots depends on your style of hunting and the weather you’ll be hunting in. The more insulation a boot has, the warmer it will be when you’re sitting still and on the move. Insulation also adds weight to your hunting boots. On active hunts, too much insulation will quickly result in tired, sweaty feet.



Generally, boots with zero to 200 grams of insulation work well when hunting in mild weather or covering lots of ground. Colder hunts typically require hunting boots with 400 to 800 grams of insulation. You may want more than 800 grams when hunting in icy conditions, especially if sitting still for long periods. Q: How should a hunting boot fit? Hunting boots should fit your feet like any other type of shoe. They should be snug but not overly tight. You should be able to walk in them comfortably and have enough room to wiggle your toes, even wearing thick wool socks.

Best Hunting Boots for Women: Final Thoughts

From frigid, wet mid-winter duck blinds to warm early-season archery hunts in the backcountry, we’ve put a lot of miles and tons of wear and tear on our hunting boots. All those hours have given us a sincere appreciation for quality footwear. All of the options on our list of the best hunting boots for women are high-quality, top-notch options that will not only help you tackle terrain but might also help you stay in the game longer, which will ultimately help you notch more tags.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.