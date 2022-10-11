Best Hunting Deals at Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Shop crossbows, trail cams, optics, and more at a deep discount
Hunting season is in full swing across most of the country and it’s not too late to pick up more gear. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is happening today through tomorrow and there are plenty of deals for hunters. Whether you need a new crossbow, a trail cam, or a backpacking stove—this sale has you covered.
Some of the best deals for hunters that stuck out to us are $50 off a Barnett Whitetail Hunter II crossbow, $43 off Bushnell binoculars, and $40 off a Moultrie trail cam. If you bird hunt or just enjoy shooting clays, make sure you check out the Champion range and target automatic trap thrower. At over $200 off, this is one of the best deals for all of the Prime Early Access Sale.
Read below for more of the best hunting deals you won’t want to miss right now.
Archery Deals
- Sinbadteck Hunting Broadheads (12-Pack) for $19.99 (Save $6)
- Nockturnal-G Lighted Archery Nocks for $28.99 (Save $7)
- TruFire Hardcore Buckle Foldback Adjustable Compound Bow Release for $79.19 (Save $30.80)
- Bear Archery Cruzer G2 Adult Compound Bow for $321.64 (Save $98.35)
- Barnett Whitetail Hunter II Crossbow for $350 (Save $50)
Sights and Scopes
- Bushnell Trophy TRS-25 Red Dot Sight for $51.91 (Save 110.99)
- Bushnell 4.5-18x40mm AR Optics Rifle Scope for $168.99 (Save $30.68)
- Steiner MPS Micro Pistol Sight Handgun Red Dot Sight for $494.99 (Save $6)
Shooting and Gun Accessories
- Bushnell PowerView 10 x 50mm Binoculars for $52.92 (Save $43.03)
- 3M Pro-Protect Wireless Gel Electronic Hearing Protector for $60.79 (Save $75.99)
- Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder for $69.99 (Save $30)
- Champion Workhorse Electronic Trap Thrower for $227.56 (Save $39.93)
- Champion Range And Target Automatic Trap Thrower for $321.20 (Save $208.75)
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie A900i Bundle Trail Camera for $60.05 (Save $40)
- GardePro A3 Trail Camera for $62.49 (Save $30.50)
- Vikeri 1520P 20MP Trail Camera with 120° Wide-Angle Motion for $66.99 (Save $23)
- Moultrie A900 Bundle Trail Camera for $67.87 (Save $22.13)
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $69.99 (Save $30)
- SpyPoint Flex Dual-Sim Cellular Trail Camera for $99.89 (Save $29)
Knives and Other Tools
- Gerber Bear Grylls Survival Hatchet for $27.17 (Save $17.83)
- CRKT M16-14SFG Folding Pocket Knife for $63.75 (Save $11.83)
Outdoor Gear
- Energizer LED Headlamp for $13.59 (Save $2.41)
- Coleman Classic LED Flashlight for $17.65 (Save $27.35)
- Energizer LED Headlamp PRO (2-Pack) for $18.18 (Save $3.82)
- Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers for $20.99 (Save $13)
- MSR PocketRocket 2 Ultralight Backpacking Stove for $39.96 (Save $10)
- Solo Stove Campfire Camping Stove for $65.99 (Save $44)
- Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler for $139.99 (Save $60)
- Igloo Polar Cooler 100 Qt for $93.42 (Save $16.57)