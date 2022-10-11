Best Knife Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day
Good knives at great discounts, simple as.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Here at Field & Stream, we believe there’s no such thing as too many knives. So much so, that our ranking of the best pocket knives is probably the longest, most extensive roundup on our site. There’s a knife for every occasion, for every hand. So whenever there’s a good sale on knives, we’re obliged to cover it.
Today and tomorrow, as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can get deals on a selection of knives—pocket and fixed-blade, survival and stylish. Here are the best knife deals we’ve found at the October Prime Day event.
The Best Knife Deals Right Now
- Mossy Oak 15-Inch Survival Hunting Knife with Sheath for $18.78 (Save $11.21)
- Gerber Gear 25-Inch Gator Machete for $20.54 (Save $13.46)
- WORKPRO Fixed Blade Knife Combo Set, Full Tang for $21.59 (Save $15.40)
- Mossy Oak Axe and Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath for $29.96 (Save $15.03)
- Gerber Gear Moment Field Dress Kit for $37.35 (Save $11.65)
- CRKT M16-14SFG EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $63.75 (Save $11.83)
- Buck Knives 119 Special 6-Inch Fixed Blade Hunting Knife for $69.99 (Save $10)