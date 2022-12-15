We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Meg Carney Updated Dec 15, 2022

Knives for field dressing can be as versatile or as specific as you want to make them. Regardless of the animal you’re hunting, if you have a successful hunt, you need a knife that makes it easy to pack up and move out in the field. When it comes to the best field dressing knives, we looked at what the Field and Stream staff use during their own hunts to compile a list of our top recommendations.

Field dressing knives should match your hand size and strength. Since they are used for slicing meat away from the bone and sometimes even skinning, the blade needs to be precise and have a steady feel. The size and shape of the blade may differ according to the size of the animal you are dressing, but in either case, you want the knife to have the ability to quickly and neatly separate meat, skin, and organs. Even if our picks don’t fit your specific needs, take a look at our buying considerations to help you find the best knives for field dressing this season.

Best Overall: Benchmade Saddle Mountain Skinner

Key Features

Blade Length: 4.2 inches

4.2 inches Materials: S30V stainless steel blade, wood handle

S30V stainless steel blade, wood handle Sheath: Leather, pressure fit

Pros

Durable, quality materials

Excellent grip

Good length for versatility

Cuts cleanly

Cons

Blade design is listed differently between retailers

The Benchmade Saddle Mountain Skinner is a classic knife for field dressing yet is versatile enough to be used for other functions. The blade is made from stainless steel and the stylish wooden handle has an ergonomic design, making it easy to hold while in use.

It has a fixed blade which is our preference for any field dressing knife because there are no weak points. The blade is just over 4 inches long, perfect for field dressing most animals or even skinning big game. The only thing we weren’t super stoked about with this knife is that the blade design is listed differently at different retailers. This doesn’t change the knife’s performance, but we would call the blade a mix between a clip and a drop point. It’s smooth to use, and the thick spine helps it handle well under pressure.

Best for Deer: Helle Fjellkniven Knife

Best for Deer SEE IT

Key Features

Blade Length: 3.9 inches

3.9 inches Materials: Stainless steel blade and curly birch wood handle

Stainless steel blade and curly birch wood handle Sheath: Leather

Pros

Handcrafted from quality materials

All-purpose design

Comfortable grip

Great for large hands

Cons

May need to treat leather sheath and refinish handle on your own for more durability

The Helle Fjellkniven Knife is a handcrafted masterpiece that is almost too pretty to even use. The wooden handle, leather sheath, and stainless steel blade make for a near effortless cut, and the 3.9-inch blade length is just right for field dressing deer. The size of the knife works well for most users but has a good reputation among those with larger hands. They can still hold on well while in use with little to no issues.

Although the craftsmanship is impeccable with this knife, the handle could use some additional oil or finish for a better feel. While the sheath is well-crafted, if you want it to be stain and water-resistant, we recommend treating the leather before heading into the field. Overall though, this knife is hard to beat while in use. The blade provides a smooth cut with a simple design that makes quick work of any job.

Best Folding Knife: Buck Knives 110 Folding Hunter Knife

Best Folding Knife SEE IT

Key Features

Blade Length: 3.75 inches

3.75 inches Materials: Stainless steel blade, brass bolsters, ebony handle

Stainless steel blade, brass bolsters, ebony handle Sheath: Leather

Pros

Small and compact

Very effective for a folding knife

Affordable price

Forever warranty

Cons

Less sturdy than a fixed blade

Can be difficult to clean (especially in the field)

While we always pick a fixed-blade knife across the board for dressing and butchering game, if you are partial to a folding knife, the Buck Model 110 is worth a look. It’s a timelessly functional and versatile knife that provides you with the necessary sturdiness and blade quality for dressing most animals. However, if you need to do anything more in-depth, it may not quite cut it (pun intended).

The clip-point blade gives high-quality cutting power, and the folding design makes it a compact knife. It comes with a leather sheath with a built-in belt loop for even more convenience. The main issue we have with folding knives for dressing animals is how tricky they are to clean, especially in the field. They’re also weaker than a fixed blade. While that may be true, the lock on this knife is very reliable, so if set up correctly, you won’t have to worry about it slipping while in use.

Best All-Purpose: Benchmade Hidden Canyon Hunter Fixed Blade

Key Features

Blade Length: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Materials: Stainless steel blade, wood handle

Stainless steel blade, wood handle Sheath: Leather

Pros

Small, versatile blade

Compact design

Optimal performance to get the most from your harvest

Works well for all game but especially for small game

Cons

Smaller than other options which may make it hard for some people to hold

If you are looking for a quality all-around knife that you can use during all hunting seasons, Benchmade has several knives that will do the job. We prefer the Benchmade Hidden Canyon Hunter Fixed Blade knife as a multi-purpose blade because of the compact design of the knife combined with the performance of the blade. Although it’s a small knife, it offers a precision cut down to the bone, giving you top-tier performance and ensuring you harvest the most meat.

The small size may be a turn-off for some users as it can be challenging for people with large hands to hold steady at times. Still, the blade length is ideal for field dressing, skinning, and more. If this isn’t the perfect all-around field dressing knife for you, consider it for small game like ducks.

Key Features

Blade Length: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches Materials: 440 stainless steel blade, rubber over-molded nylon handle

440 stainless steel blade, rubber over-molded nylon handle Sheath: Nylon

Pros

Affordable price

Great starter knife

Relatively durable

Easy to clean and care for

Cons

May not provide as good of a cut or as much precision but you can’t beat the price

If you need a cheap knife that can get the job done or are looking for a great starter knife for a young hunter, Cabela’s Drop Point Fixed Blade Knife is hard to beat. All other knives on our list are the best, and their prices reflect the quality. Bear in mind that this is a budget knife. It will not perform as well as others on our list, but it gets the job done.

It has a rust-resistant blade that’s easy to keep clean and pretty sturdy while in use. It comes with a nylon sheath which isn’t our preference for sheaths but provides the protection needed in the field. The knife and sheath are durable if cared for properly and we believe this is an excellent value for the price. It would make any young hunter or beginner happy.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Knife for Field Dressing

Intended Use

The knife’s intended use is for field dressing, but some hunters have different knives for different game. If you want specific tools for each hunting season and animal type, knowing the blade type that works best for each one is ideal.

The season you plan to use your field dressing knife in is also helpful. When hunting in colder weather, it is worth considering how easy it is to handle the knife when your hands are cold and how easy it is to clean.

The best hunting knives are generally the most versatile, but they also need a high level of performance for our team to rank them on a roundup like this. We always recommend a fixed blade when looking at a field dressing knife. We feature one folding knife on our list because we know others have their preferences. However, folding knives can be more challenging to keep clean and will not be as sturdy as a fixed blade.

Blade Design

Most field dressing hunting knives come in either a clip point or a drop point. The blade design impacts the knife’s performance and is listed in product descriptions or specs.

Clip Point: a clip point knife blade looks slightly tapered at the point of the blade. These lend to easier penetration through the skin as the clip makes it easier to puncture with less pressure applied. Since less pressure is needed, you’re less likely to slip or puncture too far into the animal, accidentally damaging organs.

Drop Point: a drop point blade appears sloped from the blade’s spine to the tip. The spine is often thicker than the tip because of the sloping nature of the design. These blades are considered stronger because they are thicker, but they won’t have as easy of time penetrating through the skin. However, it is easier to cut around bones or through joints.

A combination of the clip point and drop point blade is ideal. If you are still determining which style you like the most, it always helps to have a mentor or a few friends with a variety of knives so you can test a few out before you invest in your own.

These two blade designs are commonly seen for field dressing knives. If you are looking at specialty knives for skinning or things like a gut hook, the blade design will be entirely different.

Other Features

Other features of a field dressing knife include the handle, sheath, and overall length. The length of the blade is important with a field dressing knife since you want it to be long enough to be efficient but not so long that it is difficult to be precise with your cuts. Any blade length between 2 to 4 inches is usually a reasonable range.

The handle of the knife should be ergonomic and easy to hold. Having a chance to test and hold the knife in person is ideal to ensure it is easy to hold with the size of your hands. The handle is important because if it isn’t easy to hold, you may slip as you cut, especially as blood gets onto the knife.

Lastly, look at the sheath of the knife. While this isn’t a make or break for most hunters, having a nice sheath helps keep the knife in good working condition and makes it easy to access while hunting. Most sheaths we mentioned on our list are made from leather, which is longer lasting and more durable. Other varieties may be made from materials like nylon which is also quite durable but more common for tactical knives.

FAQ

Q: How long should a hunting knife be? Most experts recommend a hunting knife to be between 2 to 4 inches long, depending on the intended use. Shorter blades provide more precision while cutting or dressing an animal. Q: What is the best knife to field dress a deer? The best knife to field dress a deer has a fine blade and a good handle for a sturdy grip. Knives for field dressing deer tend to be a little bit longer than others, around 4 inches, to give you a firmer grip and prevent the knife from slipping as you cut. The grip is important to ensure it won’t slip around in your hand as blood gets onto the knife. Q: What should I look for in a field dressing knife? When choosing a field dressing knife, there are two main things to look at: the blade and the handle. Selecting the proper blade for the job is necessary. For instance, while you wouldn’t use a shorter replaceable blade for skinning, you could use it for maneuvering around smaller game. Q: What blade shape is best for skinning? The top skinning knives have a curved blade with a fixed handle. The blade is very thin and lightweight, and has the sharpness of a scalpel. A thin blade for skinning is necessary to cleanly cut underneath the hide without tearing the hide. Q: How do you clean a knife after field dressing? Generally, you can get away with wiping the knife down with a handkerchief or cloth and resheathing it until you get home to give it a deeper clean. If you are in the field for a while before you get home, give it a quick rinse with soap and water at camp to get the knife as clean as you can before you get back. Be sure to wait to put it away until it is completely dry.

Final Thoughts

Knowing the intended purpose of a field dressing knife is always the best way to narrow down your options. While there are a lot of very versatile knives out there, as you may already know, personal preferences and knife designs can vary according to the animal you’re hunting. Whether you’re looking for an all-purpose knife or one specific for elk, we hope you found the right knife for field dressing on our list.

How We Made Our Picks

This roundup of the best knives for field dressing was compiled after surveying the Field and Stream writing and editing staff on their preferred in-field knives for each category. While many had overlapping picks, any of the remaining categories were filled according to brand-specific research, personal experience with some products, verified customer reviews, and consideration of materials, durability, and all aspects described in the “things to consider” section above.