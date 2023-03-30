We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Published Mar 30, 2023

So you’re trying to come up with the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for the mom who loves the outdoors. We’ve got you. Whether she’s into hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, or any other adventure, we’ve curated a list of the best Mother’s Day gifts for outdoorsy moms of 2023 below. From a wildly popular Yeti cooler to a baby hiking carrier to tote around her little one to camping string lights, these are the products she’ll love and, more importantly, actually use.

More than anyone, Mom deserves to kick back and relax. She can do just that in the crazy popular Wise Owl hammock, which has nearly 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Lightweight and easy to tote around, she can hang it anywhere for a little R&R.

Of all the camping blankets we’ve tested so far, the Kelty Bestie blanket is one of the best. Along with being a great budget buy, it’s lightweight and durable and well-insulated. With both a waterproof side and a soft fabric side, Mom can snuggle up with it around the campfire on her next backpacking trip, use it as a picnic blanket, or even wrap it around her shoulders on the patio on a breezy summer evening.

If Mom is in the market for a new pair of waders, you don’t have to spend hundreds for a good pair. We dubbed these Frogg Toggs waders some of the best waders for women—and they’re under $150. Designed to fit a woman’s body, they’re lightweight and flexible, allowing for full range of motion. They also provide all-day comfort and dryness thanks to the durable insulated neoprene.

Any Mom who’s idea of a fun Saturday is a scenic hike through the mountains will love a new hiking backpack for toting all her essentials. This one is a popular pick on Amazon, with thousands of glowing reviews. Available in a bunch of colors, it boasts a built-in leakproof water bladder with sip tube, adjustable compression straps, and even a sewn-in rain cover for inclement weather.

Sitka is the gold standard of hunting gear, and the brand has a wide range of high quality apparel for women. One of our favorites is the Sitka Fanatic Hoodie. I own it and can attest to how warm yet breathable and weather-resistant it is. Plus, I love the added features like the thumb holes, flip-over hand mitts, and built-in face mask. It’ll keep Mom protected from the elements the next time she’s out in the stand.

If Mom doesn’t yet own a Yeti cooler, Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to buy her one. The Yeti Hopper Soft Cooler is great for anyone on the go—it’s lightweight and easy to carry, and can hold up to six cans plus ice. Of course, it has the famous Yeti insulation, too, so Mom’s beverages will stay cold for hours (and even days) no matter how hot it is outside.

A Solo Stove fire pit is the splurge-worthy gift Mom is guaranteed to love. Not only is it smokeless and quick to light, it gives off a surprising amount of heat for such a portable fire pit. I own one and our family uses it almost every night in the summer for an easy backyard bonfire in minutes.

Protect her hearing when she’s at the range or out in the field with a pair of Walker’s Razor Electronic Muffs. With more than 18,000 positive reviews on Amazon, they’re some of the most popular shooting ear protection out there. Not only are they comfy enough to wear for hours on end, they also allow you to hear what’s going on around you while blocking out dangerous noises and blasts.

With this top-rated baby hiking carrier from Chicco, Mom doesn’t have to leave her baby behind on her next outdoor adventure. It has padded adjustable straps and lumbar support to keep Mom comfortable and a five-point harness to keep her little one safe and secure while they’re out and about.

The last thing she wants is to lose her very valuable—and very sentimental—wedding band when she’s out on the trail or in the blind. Enter these Groove Life silicone rings. Available in a variety of prints (including Realtree camo), they’re lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. Plus, with the stackable design, they’re prettier than the basic black silicone rings you’d find elsewhere.

As someone who owns more water bottles and travel mugs than I should (Yeti and Stanley cups included), the BrüMate Toddy has quickly become one of my favorites. It can hold 32 ounces of water, coffee, or Mom’s beverage of choice and keeps it hot or cold all day. Plus, it’s comfortable to carry thanks to the sleek handle and comes in a range of colors and patterns, from bright aqua to camo.

Hook Mom up with some new reading material with this book written by Field & Stream’s very own staff writer, Meg Carney. It’s the ultimate guide to reducing your environmental impact while camping or hiking, with actionable tips and advice on how to minimize waste. Meg is super passionate about the outdoors, and, if Mom is too, she’ll love this handbook.

If she’s always out exploring the backcountry or trekking through the mountains, a handheld GPS will help keep her safe. She’ll always know exactly where she is so she won’t get lost or stranded. The Garmin GPSMAP 64sx is the best handheld GPS we’ve tested because it has pre-loaded maps that are easy to follow, long battery life, and intuitive controls.

We dubbed the Biolite one of the best camping lanterns of 2023 after hours of testing thanks to its long-lasting rechargeable battery and portability. What’s even cooler is that it has a range of light settings for almost every situation, from colorful nature-inspired glows to a candle flicker to a fireworks mode if Mom is feeling festive.

If Mom can’t survive without her daily cup of Joe, she needs the Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French Press for her next excursion. She can brew up 32 ounces of fresh coffee at the campsite in minutes, and the durable stainless steel container will keep it warm no matter the outside temperature.

Socks may not seem like the most exciting Mother’s Day gift but trust us—Mom will more than appreciate this pair from Smartwool. They’re our experts’ favorite hiking socks for women thanks to their cozy and moisture-wicking wool and odor-resistant properties. Available in a few colors, they’re versatile and durable, both necessary for a long day out on the trail.

Mom’s summer is about to be a lot more fun—and a lot more active—with this inflatable stand up paddleboard. Available in 12 eye-catching designs, it’s wider than other boards to make it easier to balance. It also features an anti-slip top and three fins to make steering easier. Bonus: It’s lightweight and portable so she can toss it in the back of her car and head out to the lake or river at a moment’s notice.

Twinkle lights? At a campsite? Yes, it’s a thing and yes, it’s as cool as it sounds. Mom can hang these solar-powered camping string lights anywhere, whether she wants to light up her tent or create some ambiance in the trees overhead. They last up for 20 hours on a single charge and are both waterproof and weather-resistant.

Not sure exactly what Mom wants this Mother’s Day? Let her choose for herself with a Cabela’s gift card. She can use it right away (like on a lightweight jacket for spring camping) or save it for later in the year (like when she needs some new hunting gear come deer season). The choice is hers.

We named the Chaco Z1 as the best hiking sandal of 2023 thanks to its superior traction, lightweight design, and versatility. Available in women’s regular and wide sizes 5 to 12, it comes in more than 40 colors and prints, so there’s something for every type of mom.