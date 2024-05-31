We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Of all the trail cameras out there, Moultrie makes some of the best. We’ve spent plenty of seasons testing trail cams and time after time, Moultrie’s units outperform others, or at least rank high up there. Not only do they boast advanced technology and imaging, they’re also durable and packed with user-friendly features. Even better, the Moultrie Mobile app allows you to access your cellular camera from your phone and receive real-time notifications whenever a big buck walks by.

If you’ve decided on a Moultrie Mobile cam, you’re already halfway to your new setup. To help you choose between models, we put the brand’s popular cameras to the test, including the Edge, Edge Pro, and Delta Base. Whether you’re looking for a budget option or the latest and greatest in wireless technology, these are the best Moultrie trail cameras we’ve tried out in the field.

The Best Moultrie Trail Cameras

The Edge vs. the Edge Pro. (Photo/Bethany Beathard)

Best Overall: Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro

Specs

Power : Battery, rechargeable lithium battery pack, or solar power

: Battery, rechargeable lithium battery pack, or solar power Detection Range : 100 ft

: 100 ft Trigger Speed : 0.5 sec

: 0.5 sec Resolution : 36 MP

: 36 MP Video: 1080p

Pros

Built-in memory

Long detection and IR range

Integrated A.I technology

High quality photos

Remote settings

Cons

Solar power packs sold separately

Moultrie took their leading Edge camera design—which we dubbed one of the best cellular trail cameras out there—and made it even better with the Edge Pro. The technology is super advanced yet intuitive and user-friendly. I’m not a tech person at all and I had no problem figuring it all out.

One thing that has plagued trail camera users for years is low-quality images in low-light conditions. The Edge Pro solves that issue with with near infrared NIR technology. Even at early dawn or dusk, it provides clear and detailed images while conserving power. It also has an invisible IR LED that produces even illumination of up to 100 feet. When I was reading through the manual during testing, I couldn’t help but think, “This is the ultimate trail camera.” Moultrie really put a generous amount of features into this design.

A close-up of the Edge Pro during testing. (Photo/Bethany Beathard)

A big highlight is its automatic connectivity to all four major U.S. networks, providing continuous and reliable operation. A lot of cameras I’ve used only connect to one carrier, so this is a game changer, especially for those in remote areas like myself.

The 36MP and FHD 1080p video with HD audio combined with the rapid 0.5-second trigger speed captures photos and videos with the highest quality. With the unlimited cloud storage—accessible through the Moultrie Mobile app—you can easily and securely manage all your photos from anywhere. I especially like the Live View and Live Aim features, which allow for precise camera positioning via your smartphone. This let me obtain optimal field coverage when setting up the cam.

The Edge Pro has basically everything I could want in a trail cam. (Photo/Bethany Beathard)

Thanks to the built-in memory, there’s no need for SD cards, making the monitoring process smooth and efficient. I also found the addition of AI technology to be really useful. It has smart capture and smart zones, so it only captures the species and detection zones I want to see.

Specs

Power : 4 AA batteries

: 4 AA batteries Detection Rang e: 70 ft

e: 70 ft Trigger Speed : 0.4 sec

: 0.4 sec Resolution : 42 MP

: 42 MP Video: 1280×720

Pros

High-resolution clear images

Super fast trigger speed

Compact design

Cons

Shorter detection range than others we tested

Trail cameras can get expensive, especially if you’re purchasing multiple. Fortunately, there some great budget options that are still packed with features—like the Moultrie Micro-42i. I really like the compact streamlined design, which makes it easy to conceal. Despite its small size, this camera packs a punch with a high 42MP resolution and speedy 0.4-second trigger speed that results in clear images.

The Micro-42i has a 70-foot detection range and an 80-foot flash range. Though it admittedly has a shorter detection range than others we tested, the camera makes up for it with invisible flash technology that captures bright photos without alerting wildlife. I was also impressed by the long battery life—it’s capable of taking up to 13,000 images on just four AA batteries. That means you don’t have to worry about replacing the batteries (and thus disturbing the animals in your area) often.

While this trail cam uses a micro-SD card, it doesn’t require a cell plan because it’s technically a conventional trail camera. Priced at under $90, it offers a lot of value.

Best Cellular: Moultrie Mobile Delta Base

Specs

Power : 12 AA batteries

: 12 AA batteries Detection Rang e: 80 ft

e: 80 ft Trigger Speed : 0.75 sec

: 0.75 sec Resolution : 32MP

: 32MP Video: 720p

Pros

Records HD video with sound

Fast easy setup and use via the Moultrie Mobile App

CellBoost antenna provides stronger signal

Cons

Only connects to AT&T 4G Network

Cellular trail cameras have become very popular over the last few years, and for good reason. It’s very convenient to have all the information right at your fingertips and have to take fewer trips to the field for camera maintenance. While Moultrie Mobile makes a bunch of great cellular trail cams, the Delta Base is our favorite when it comes to reliable connectivity and high quality images.

Some of the highlights of the Delta include a quick trigger speed, generous 80-foot detection range, and clear photos and videos. I’ve found that the CellBoost antenna significantly enhances signal strength to AT&T 4G network—I’ve never had connectivity issues with this one. While its network limitation to AT&T might be a drawback for some, the overall performance and ease of use make it a standout choice. Bonus: This camera not only allows for the capture of video but also provides audio.

Most Versatile: Moultrie Mobile Edge

Specs

Power : 8-16 AA batteries, rechargeable lithium battery pack, or solar power

: 8-16 AA batteries, rechargeable lithium battery pack, or solar power Detection Range : 80 ft

: 80 ft Trigger Speed : 0.65 sec

: 0.65 sec Resolution : 33 MP

: 33 MP Video: 720p

Pros

Improved battery life

Easy to set-up

Built-in storage so no need for an SD card

Cons

Slower trigger speed than other Moultrie cameras we reviewed

The Moultrie Edge cellular trail camera—which we’ve tested and reviewed in depth—is a versatile and reliable choice for almost anyone, no matter where you live or what you’re using your cam for. It offers multiple power options: AA batteries, a rechargeable lithium battery pack, or a solar power pack. These options give you the flexibility to choose what works best for your needs.

With an 80-foot detection range and a 0.65-second trigger speed, it captures clear 33MP photos and 720p videos. While it has a slightly slower trigger speed compared to other Moultrie models, the overall performance more than makes up for it. During testing, I found the images to be just as good if not better than other cameras I’ve used and the real-time notifications meant I didn’t have to go into the app and check it—I automatically got an alert every time something was detected.

Close-up of the Edge during testing. (Photo/Bethany Beathard)

I like the built-in storage capabilities, so I don’t have to worry about fiddling with SD cards or SD card readers. The setup was a breeze, and the longer battery life means less hassle with frequent battery changes. Unlike previous cell camera models, the Edge automatically connects to the strongest network. This was beneficial for me—I live in rural Oklahoma, which, like a lot of middle-of-nowhere places, does not always have the best signal on some networks.

I like that the Edge can run on a variety of different power sources, including plain old AA batteries. (Photo/Bethany Beathard)

The under-$100 price tag is fairly affordable in the world of wireless trail cams. My verdict after using it for a couple of months? It’s a great investment for versatile wildlife monitoring and patterning and for scouting ahead of the upcoming hunting season.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Moultrie Trail Camera

Image Quality

Image quality is obviously of the utmost importance and is measured in pixels or megapixels. High-resolution cameras—of 4 to 5 MP and higher—deliver clear and detailed images. In terms of video quality, you also want to look for higher resolution for more clarity. We recommend 720, 1080, or 4K.

Trigger Speed

Fast trigger speeds are crucial for capturing quick movements, ensuring you don’t miss any important action. The trigger speed is how quickly a camera reacts when it detects movement. Most trail cameras have a trigger speed between 0.5 and 1 second. The quicker the speed, the more accurate the camera.

I’ve been using trail cameras for decades, so I’ve learned what to look for (Photo/Bethany Beathard)

Detection and Flash Range

Choose a detection and flash range based on where you plan to set up your camera. A longer detection range of 70 to 100 feet is ideal for monitoring larger areas, especially when we know those target bucks like to stay further back. Additionally, a longer flash range ensures better nighttime images. Invisible flash technology is particularly useful for not startling wildlife.

Power Source and Battery Life

Power efficiency is also important. The longer the battery life, the less often you’ll have to trek out to the woods or field to replace batteries (and the less often you’ll disrupt the surrounding area). Consider cameras compatible with rechargeable lithium battery packs or solar power options, which provide extended use and reduce the need for frequent battery changes. They are also a more sustainable option.

Connectivity and Storage

Cellular models offer real-time updates and easy management via the Moultrie mobile app. This is invaluable for instant access to your trail camera monitoring. The Edge and Edge Pro automatically connect to the strongest signal of the four major networks including AT&T and Verizon.

Built-in memory can simplify storage by eliminating the need for SD cards. Users have access to unlimited cloud storage via the Moultrie Mobile app.

Moultrie Mobile App

When deciding between a Moultrie traditional trail camera versus one of their cellular models, consider the Moultrie Mobile app. It offers seamless connectivity, remote access, and advanced management tools. With the app, you can monitor your cameras in real time, receive instant notifications, and manage settings without needing to be physically present at the camera. Once connected, you can remotely access live views and test shots to ensure optimal camera positioning. This feature is particularly useful for adjusting angles and coverage areas without repeated trips to the camera location.

One of the key benefits of the Moultrie Mobile app is its ability to provide instant alerts and notifications. When your camera captures an image or video, you receive real-time updates directly to your smartphone. This immediate access guarantees you never miss a critical moment. The app also supports unlimited cloud storage, allowing you to store and organize your photos and videos securely.

The Moultrie Mobile app also offers advanced management tools. You can customize camera settings directly from your phone. Additionally, the app’s AI technology can help filter and categorize images, making it easier to sort through large volumes of photos.

FAQs

Q: Are Moultrie trail cameras waterproof? Yes. They are designed for outdoor use in various weather conditions and are built to withstand rain, snow, heat and other environmental factors that could otherwise damage standard electronic devices. Moultrie uses durable materials and a specific sealing construction to ensure their trail cameras remain functional and protected from moisture and debris. Q: How do you reset a Moultrie trail camera? For a factory reset, refer to your camera’s manual as the process varies by model. As a basic reset process, begin by powering off the camera. Next, remove the batteries and SD card, if applicable. Press and hold the power button for about 10 seconds to discharge any remaining power in the device. Then reinstall the batteries and SD card before powering on the camera. Q: How do you set up a Moultrie trail camera? Start by inserting the required batteries or power source and a compatible SD card, if applicable. Power on the camera using the power switch and connect the camera to your phone. After configuring the settings, choose a suitable location for mounting the camera.



Attach the camera to a tree or sturdy post using the provided straps or mounting hardware, positioning it at an appropriate height and angle to capture the desired field of view. To ensure the camera is functioning correctly, use the live aim setting for proper alignment. Q: What SD card works best with Moultrie trail cameras? Moultrie cameras generally support SD cards with capacities ranging from 4GB to 32GB. Brands such as SanDisk, Lexar, Kingston, and Transcend are known for their reliable performance. Most of the newer Moultrie cameras have built-in memory and cloud storage options. This negates the need for a SD card and offers a more convenient option then having to physically change them out or worry about them filling up.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.