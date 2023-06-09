We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether it’s a balmy summer evening or a crisp fall morning, if you enjoy relaxing on your back patio or porch, an outdoor rocking chair is one of your best options in terms of patio furniture. You’ll want a rocker that’s comfortable, durable, and long-lasting and that can stand up to daily use and the elements like rain and sun. Since there are many options for the best outdoor rocking chairs, we’ve included chairs within categories specific to chair materials, one budget pick, and our favorite rocking chair for camping.

How We Picked the Best Outdoor Rocking Chairs

We chose the best rocking chairs based on the functionality, durability, and affordability of various options. For products I couldn’t test myself, I researched and analyzed verified customer testimonials, company-specific research and interviews, and knowledge of product production and material sourcing. As we test more, products are subject to change, and updates will likely be made to existing product overviews.

The Best Outdoor Rocking Chairs: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Polywood Outdoor Rocking Chair

Specs

Materials: HDPE Plastic Resin

HDPE Plastic Resin Weight: 37 lbs

37 lbs Capacity: 325 lbs

325 lbs Dimensions: 33.75″D x 26.25″W x 42.5″H

Pros

Minimal maintenance required

Made in the USA

Doesn’t chip, peel, or rot

UV and fade-resistant materials

Smooth and comfortable rocking

Available in several colors

20-year warranty

Cons

Seat portion can be difficult to assemble

This Polywood rocking chair is a durable and stylish option. Made of fade-resistant Polywood material—which is an HDPE plastic resin—it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It may only suit some interior aesthetics, but it’s great for both covered and uncovered patios. I prefer more traditional wooden rocking chairs, but this chair’s primary perk for outdoor use is that it won’t chip, peel, rot, or decay as wood does with prolonged exposure to the elements.

Since the chair is made from plastic materials, you may think it would be too lightweight to keep outside by anchoring it down, but it is surprisingly heavy. That weight improves the overall durability and can also support a generous amount of weight, making it a good option for bigger bodies. Honestly, the only real downside to this rocking chair is that assembly is required, and it can be challenging to assemble the seat section. There is an option to get it professionally assembled by the manufacturer, but that is pretty expensive for the service provided.

Best Camping: GCI Freestyle Rocker

Specs

Materials: Nylon, aluminum

Nylon, aluminum Weight: 12 lbs

12 lbs Capacity: 250 lbs

250 lbs Dimensions: 24″D x 25″W x 34.8″H

Pros

It can be stationary or a rocker

Easy carry handle

Comfortable

Convenient to set up

Smooth rocking function

Cons

Heavy

Only folds down flat

The GCI Freestyle Rocker is a portable and comfortable rocking chair you can enjoy camping, at festivals, tailgating, or in your backyard. Made from durable materials (nylon and aluminum), it is heavy for a camping chair, but the folding design and carrying handle make it easy to carry short distances. It isn’t a functional backpacking chair, but the high level of comfort and the option to transition from a stationary chair or a rocking chair makes it great for most other outdoor occasions.

You won’t want to hike very far with this chair, and it only packs down flat, making it slightly less portable than traditional camping chairs. For events like car camping, RVing, overlanding, and even some basecamp hunting, it does give you a way to level up your lounging experience outdoors.

Best Wicker: Outdoor Interiors All Weather Wicker Rocking Chair

Specs

Materials: Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus Weight: 30 lbs

30 lbs Capacity: 250 lbs

250 lbs Dimensions: 36″D x 42″W x 23.5″H

Pros

Made from durable hardwood

Low-maintenance care

Comfortable seat and rocking design

Beautiful aesthetic

Cons

Requires assembly

Not sure if the wood is sealed

Wicker chairs are a beautiful outdoor rocking chair aesthetic, and if they’re made from suitable materials, they can be long-lasting, durable outdoor chair options. The Outdoor Interiors All Weather Wicker Rocking Chair claims to last seven years outdoors and is made from eucalyptus hardwood. These materials are not only durable but also very beautiful. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for a more classic wooden rocking chair look. While the price may be higher than buying a plastic rocking chair that can withstand all weather, it may not look as good as this.

The wicker materials are not only gorgeous, but they’re comfortable too. The seat design offers a fair amount of back support and a smooth rocking motion. The weight makes it suitable to leave out on a porch without too much worry that it will blow away (30 lbs). The only issue we saw with this chair is that it requires assembly (although it is simple), and despite the durability claims, it is questionable whether or not the wood is completely sealed. You can seal the chair on your own, but even without that, it can likely withstand being outside under a covered porch.

Best Metal: Phi Villa Outdoor Metal Rocking Chair

Specs

Materials: Metal

Metal Weight: 24 lbs

24 lbs Capacity: 300 lbs

300 lbs Dimensions: 37.4″D x 24.8″W x 32″H

Pros

Comes with an all-weather mesh cushion

Easy to assemble

Anti-rust coating

Affordable price

Sleek aesthetic

Cons

The back reclines kind of far and may not be comfortable for everyone

Metal rocking chairs are not always the most comfortable but are among the most durable outdoor rocking chair options. The Phi Villa Outdoor Metal Rocking Chair is an affordable and versatile rocking chair design. Available in several color options, it has a removable mesh cushion. While you may not want to leave the cushion out in all weather conditions, it is an all-weather design and completely washable.

The rocking chair frame is metal and has an anti-rust coating, making it safe even in uncovered areas. It has a 30-degree rocking angle, which may feel like it rocks too far back for some users. That angle gives a specific feel of reclining if you want to put your feet up and lay your head back for a nap in the sun. So, this chair may not be perfect for everyone, but if you like a fuller rocking motion, it provides a functional and enjoyable rocking chair experience.

Best Budget: Amazon Basics Zero Gravity Folding Rocker

Specs

Materials: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Weight: 16 lbs

16 lbs Capacity: 200 lbs

200 lbs Dimensions: 37.4″D x 38.58″W x 24.9″H

Pros

Folding design

Can lock the rocking mechanism

Easy to keep clean

Supportive back

Cons

Can be a tippy if you’re not careful

The metal rocking chair is the most affordable on our list, but I wanted to include another budget-friendly option. The Amazon Basics Folding Rocking Chair is one of the more affordable outdoor rocking chairs that are still comfortable, functional, and relatively durable. It has a folding chair design, so it can also be used for camping, but it can be bulky to carry since it just folds down flat. The chair assembly is simple, but it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to make sure you put it together correctly and everything is secure before use.

The powder-coated steel frame and mesh seat/back materials are easy to keep clean and are durable enough to be left outside, even in the rain. Of course, it’s best to keep the chair out of the sun and other weather to improve longevity, but the it won’t be easily damaged if it sits through a rain storm or two. It is relatively lightweight, which makes it portable but also makes it easier to blow away. So if you’re keeping it on the patio, you may want to put it away or secure it during high winds. One downside is that this rocker doesn’t have a rocking mechanism to prevent tipping too far forward or back, so you’ll want to learn the limits of the rocking chair to prevent yourself from tipping over on accident.

What to Consider When Choosing an Outdoor Rocking Chair

In picking an outdoor rocker, you should consider factors like the materials, ease of assembly, durability, and portability. Additionally, think about your budget. Buying an expensive chair may not be necessary if you only plan to use the chair a few times a year.

Intended Use

It is implied that the rocking chair is intended to be used outside, but how? Outdoor rocking chairs can be used for a variety of reasons. Many of us may invest in durable outdoor furniture to keep on a backyard patio or a front porch. Others may want to upgrade their camping furniture for something more relaxing. Know how and how often you plan to use the chair, along with where it will be located.

Materials

There are a variety of materials to choose from when buying outdoor furniture. Wooden designs are among the most traditional outdoor rocking chairs. Other options include wicker, metal, plastics, and a combination of metal and fabric for more portable adaptations.

If the chair spends all its time outside, especially in an uncovered area, something like an HDPE plastic material is highly durable. HDPE stands for High-Density Polyethylene and is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It can be made into composite wood or plastic lumbar through recycling products like milk and motor oil containers.

The wooden rocking chairs, especially those made from teak, acadia, or eucalyptus, are still excellent options for outdoor covered decks and patios. The all-weather wicker chairs are generally made from polyethylene resin and can be a low-maintenance option. If durability is the primary concern, aluminum, metal, or mixed material chairs are also potential.

The best outdoor rocking chairs made from wood also feature water-tight treatment or joinery for additional moisture resistance. Wood, in particular, can also degrade quickly when exposed to direct sunlight or heat. A water-resistant finish should repel water, prevent rotting, and prevent fading, especially in a climate with high precipitation.

Camping rocking chairs are likely made from powder-coated steel and nylon or other synthetic materials. No matter the materials you choose, if there are also weather and UV coatings, it can improve longevity.

FAQs

Q: Can rocking chairs stay outside? Yes, some rocking chairs can stay outside. Invest in an outdoor-specific rocking chair to ensure the materials are optimized for exposure to various weather elements and UV rays. A solid chair or one with removable cushions is ideal, but if any patio furniture has built-in cushions, consider dark-colored fabrics to hide stains. Q: What is the longest-lasting wood for outdoor furniture? Teak wood is considered one of the most durable and longest-lasting wood for outdoor furniture. The wood’s natural oils make it water-resistant without treatment, but additional treatments may increase durability. Although it is highly durable for outdoor furniture, it isn’t readily available, sustainable, or affordable. Q: What is better: a glider or a rocking chair? A glider or a rocking chair are both an excellent investment and have a smooth motion. The difference is that a glider moves back and forth, and a rocking chair moves in more of an arc pattern. The amount of space you have, the aesthetic you like, your budget, and your personal preference make one better. Q: Why do adults like rocking chairs? Rocking chairs are very relaxing since that movement releases endorphins which improve mood and can reduce stress. Q: How do I keep my rocking chair from blowing away? The best way to prevent outdoor furniture from blowing away is to invest in heavy furniture. Other options include:

– Weighting them with sandbags or other heavy objects when not in use.

– Planting a windbreak.

– Staking and anchoring them.

– Storing them in a shed when not in use.

Best Outdoor Rocking Chairs: Final Thoughts

The best outdoor rocking chairs can be made from various materials, and each has its benefits. If you want something suitable for prolonged outdoor use versus a covered patio, their materials and necessary weather-resistant coatings differ from a foldable rocking chair designed for camping. The necessary portability, durability, and functionality you are looking for in a rocking chair come down to personal preference, budget, and intended use.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.