There are regular hunting gifts, and then there are personalized hunting gifts. Whether it’s an engraved hunting knife, a duck call with their name on it, or a monogrammed ammo box, a custom gift is the perfect solution for the hunter who already seems to have everything. You can find plenty of options on Etsy, along with customized products from brands like Yeti and Primos.

Below are the best personalized hunting gifts of 2022 right now, whether you’re shopping for an avid turkey hunter or someone who lives for whitetail season.

Best for Gun Owners: Personalized Ammo Box

Whether they have stores of .30 or .50 caliber ammunition, this custom ammo box will hold it safely and securely. It features a rubber gasket-sealed lid that keeps out moisture and dust and convenient handles for carrying, along with a stackable design. You can have their name emblazoned on the side along with a deer head silhouette.

Best Home Decor: Personalized Duck Hunting Sign

Nothing says “welcome to our home” quite like a personalized duck hunting sign. Available in six sizes, it comes in black, silver, red, and white. You can have your giftee’s first or last name carved into the front of the metal sign—note that the Etsy shop says it looks best with a name that’s 10 characters or less.

Best Knife: Custom Buck Knife

If you’re debating gifting a custom knife from Buck Knives for Christmas, you’ll want to order it sooner rather than later—there’s currently a 6 to 8 week lead time. You have a dizzying amount of features to customize, from the type of blade to the color of the wood handle to the engraving, which can go on the blade or the front or back of the bolster.

Best Duck Call: Custom 737 Duck Call

Give the waterfowl hunter in your life a little something special this season with a custom call from 737 Duck Calls. You can personalize any model—from acrylic to wooden to micarta—in any color, like black pearl, ivory, or burnt hedge. For an additional $20, you can have the call engraved with the text, logo, or image of your choosing.

Best Drinkware: Custom Hunting Yeti Tumbler

In case you didn’t know, you can customize almost any size and color Yeti mug, tumbler, or water bottle online at Yeti.com. While you could get your giftee’s monogram or initial emblazoned on the side, you can also browse a variety of custom hunting designs, from turkey tracks to whitetail antlers. Psst: These custom cups take longer to ship, so be sure to order well ahead of time.

Best for Deer Hunters: Antler Monogram Letter Sign

Best for Deer Hunters Check Price

Bring their passion for whitetail hunting indoors with this statement-making wall decor from Etsy. It comes in six sizes from 12 inches to 3 feet, and in black, gold, rose gold, silver, or brownstone. Handmade of metal, your giftee can hang it anywhere and everywhere, like inside over the fireplace or outside on the front door.

Best for Couples: Personalized Log Coasters

You can’t go wrong with a set of custom coasters when it comes to gift giving, especially for hunting couples. These rustic ones from Etsy are made of natural wood slices, which will remind your hunter friends of being out in the backcountry, and have a deer head engraved on top. You can add a name and date, as well (perfect for their wedding year or anniversary).

Best Storage: Personalized Duck Call Box

Give them a sweet spot to stash all their duck calls with this custom duck call box from Etsy. You can add text (like a name or monogram) on the front or inside or both, or you can opt for your very own photo engraving. There are four waterfowl-themed designs to choose from, each of which is laser-cut onto the wood box.

Best for Turkey Hunters: Primos Custom Box Call

In the world of game calls, Primos is one of the best-known brands. While you could gift a classic turkey call, Primos also offers custom calls. Choose from maple or cherry, diamond or weave patterns, four different hunting scenes, and up to five spots for personalized text. Each call is made by hand in the USA and ships within 10 business days of ordering.

Best Christmas Gift: Personalized Hunting Ornament

You can never have too many Christmas ornaments—right? Add to their collection with this personalized hunter ornament, complete with a hunter orange vest and shotgun. It’s hand-painted and you can have the name of your choosing stenciled onto the front for an extra custom touch.

Best for Rifle Hunters: Personalized Rifle Sling

A rifle sling can make toting a gun around hands-free possible—great for trekking through the woods in rough terrain. While you can find plenty of slings from all different brands, you can also get your hunter a custom camo sling that’s monogrammed with their initials or name in orange, green, black, blue, or pink thread.