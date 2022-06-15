Written By Logan Metesh Published Jun 15, 2022 3:22 PM

Since 2020, we’ve seen supply chain issues, raw material shortages, and tens of millions of new, first-time gun owners. It’s created a perfect storm for much higher-than-normal ammo prices and extensive ammo shortages on store shelves across the country, which makes finding the best places to buy ammo online a necessity.

It can be frustrating going from store to store searching in vain for a certain caliber and finding the shelves lacking. It seems that whatever it is you’re looking for that day, they don’t have it. But what they do have in stock is ammo for an obscure French rifle that hasn’t been made in 130 years.

Thankfully, in today’s world, we’re no longer just limited to the selection at stores within an easy driving distance. With the internet, we can shop anywhere in the country at any time, and this is a really good thing when it comes to ammo. You might find what you’re looking for on the website of a mom-and-pop shop two states over, or maybe you’ll find a good deal at a big online retailer that buys in bulk (think Bass Pro Shops, Brownells, Sportsman’s Guide, etc) and passes the savings on to you.

Either way, the fact of the matter is that ammo is hard to find, and finding the best places to buy ammo online is the best way to get what you need.

Things to Consider Before Buying Ammo Online

Buying ammo online has never been easier, but it definitely requires you to do your due diligence before you order the items in your cart. Obviously, the final decision is up to you, but if you decide that you’re going to buy ammo online, then here are some of the things you should think about before parting with your hard-earned money:

Retailer Reputation

The internet is full of scams, and ammo “sellers” are no exception—especially with prices so high these days. Make sure you’re buying from a reputable dealer and not some fly-by-night place that no one has ever heard of before. If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Delivery Time

Unlike buying ammo at a local shop, you’re going to have to wait for your ammo to arrive. Depending on where you live in relation to where the company is shipping from, you could be looking at a wait of up to a week. If you don’t need the ammo right away, then it doesn’t matter, but if you’ve waited until the last minute and need it for this weekend’s match, then you’re probably out of luck.

Shipping Costs

Don’t forget to take the cost of shipping into consideration. What may seem like a really good deal at first can go south fast once you factor in the shipping cost. Ammo is heavy and shipping isn’t cheap.

Best Place to Find Cheap Ammo: AmmoSeek

Why It Made the Cut

AmmoSeek is the Google of online ammo retailers, finding you the cheapest place to buy.

Key Features

Searches the entire internet for the cheapest prices

Can be used to find ammo, guns, magazines, and other gear

Pros

Provides a cost-per-round breakdown

Evaluates shipping costs compared to other places

Allows users to report listing errors to keep info accurate and up-to-date

Cons

So long as you do your due diligence, there really aren’t any

Stop searching from one online retailer to another trying to compare their ammo inventory, overall costs, shipping fees, etc. This takes up valuable time that you could use on the range. Use AmmoSeek instead and let their search engine scour the entire internet to find the best deal on ammo—and guns, magazines, or other gear. Search results tell you the kind of ammo, quantity, cost, shipping fees, and retailer reputation all with a quick glance. It really doesn’t get any easier to do a fast search of the entire internet for the best ammo prices when using AmmoSeek.

Best with Free Shipping: True Shot Gun Club

Why It Made the Cut

Ammo is heavy, and True Shot’s A-Zone Rewards shipping program pays for itself.

Key Features

One-year free shipping subscription service

Free shipping

Pros

Free ground shipping on all orders – not just ammo

Pays for itself with just 2 ammo orders

Access to members-only deals

Cons

Yearly fee of $99

Caps out at a $1,500 purchase

Contiguous US only – sorry AK and HI

Ammo is heavy and the extra cost of shipping can really eat into a good deal. With A-Zone Rewards, the annual $99 fee pays for itself with just two ammo orders. For example, it costs $49 to ship 1,000 rounds of .45ACP ammo, but with A-Zone Rewards, you won’t pay extra for shipping. Buy that ammo twice in one year and you’ve paid for the membership! Anything shipped after that—ammo, gear, magazines, etc— and you’re saving money. Plus, the rewards program also qualifies you for members-only deals, early access to sales, and more.

Best Place to Buy Bulk: Palmetto State Armory

Why It Made the Cut

Palmetto State Armory has some of the best ammo prices when you buy by the case.

Key Features

Bulk deals on popular calibers

Frequent deals

Bulk offers

Pros

Sometimes they offer free shipping

Daily Deals section provides frequent opportunities for good a buy

Cons

Palmetto State Armory is a terribly-kept secret, so deals go quick

If you’re looking to buy in bulk and get the best deal around, Palmetto State Armory is where you should look first. They offer a wide selection of brands in the most popular calibers at great prices when you buy in bulk. If you’re looking to get 500 or even 1,000 rounds, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better retailer. Plus, they put up new deals each day that can sometimes result in even better buys on harder-to-find brands or calibers. Best of all, though, is that they sometimes offer free shipping on ammo deals. That alone can be a lifesaver and make a good deal a great deal! Be sure to act fast when you find what you want; Palmetto State Armory is a terribly-kept secret when it comes to finding bulk ammo deals, so you’re not the only one looking to buy from them.

Why It Made the Cut

LuckyGunner offers same-day or next-business-day shipping on all orders.

Key Features

Same-day or next-business-day shipping

Organized inventory

Pros

Fastest shipping from their warehouse in the industry

Live inventory views on each product page

Cons

Can’t control shipping partner times

You won’t find any faster shipping for your ammo than at LuckyGunner. If your order is placed before 3pm EST on a business day, it will ship the same day. If your order is placed after 3pm EST or on a weekend/holiday, it will ship the following business day. No other company guarantees shipments to leave their warehouse faster. Period. Of course, they can’t control their shipping partners, which are UPS or FedEx ground. Transit times are generally 1-5 business days depending on your distance from their Knoxville, Tennessee warehouse.

Why It Made the Cut

With free shipping, great deals, and no sales tax, Bereli takes the top spot for online ammo sales.

Key Features

Free shipping for everything—including guns and ammo

Good deals

Other gear available

Pros

Sales tax only applies to Florida residents

Daily Deals section provides frequent opportunities for good a buy

Also sell gear, knives, tools, supplies, apparel, footwear, etc

Cons

Free shipping is for the contiguous US only—sorry AK and HI

Shipping and sales tax are the worst part of online ammo sales and Bereli knows it. They don’t charge for shipping on anything they sell, no matter what the cost, quantity, or weight. They also don’t charge sales tax unless you’re a Florida resident. (Which they have no control over. Complain to your representative, not Bereli.) When you combine that with the fact that they also sell pretty much any other item that a gun guy or gal could want, plus every one of those items ships free, too, well…It’s pretty clear why Bereli is the best place to buy your ammo online. If you find somewhere better, let me know!

FAQs

Q: Why is ammo out of stock everywhere? Ammo is out of stock everywhere because demand has never been higher and manufacturing obstacles have never been so prevalent. Since 2020, we’ve seen supply chain issues, raw material shortages, and tens of millions of new, first-time gun owners. All of this has come together at once. What we’ve got is a perfect storm of factors that contribute to much higher-than-normal ammo prices and extensive ammo shortages on store shelves across the country. Q: Is ammo cheaper in stores or online? Determining whether or not ammo is cheaper in stores or online requires more than just a quick glance at the price tag. If you’re buying ammo in a store, you’ve got to factor in sales tax. If you’re buying ammo online, you’ve got to factor in shipping and, in many states, sales tax as well. Only after you do that math can it be determined if ammo is cheaper in stores or online Q: Is it better to buy ammo in bulk? Generally speaking, yes, it is better to buy ammo in bulk. Just like any item you find at Sam’s Club or Costco that’s a lot cheaper because you’re buying it in a larger quantity, the same rule applies to ammo.

Final Thoughts

Finding ammo in stock has never been harder, and yet buying the stuff that’s in stock has never been easier. The internet has been an absolute game-changer for shopping, and shopping for ammo is no exception – unless you live in one of those states that asks for extra ID or requires ammo, like guns, to ship to an FFL dealer instead of to your door. For most of us in the US, however, we’re reaping the benefits provided by the information superhighway.

Unless you’re an absolute Luddite or you like wasting your time and money on gas driving from one store to another, then there’s really no reason not to buy in-stock ammo online.