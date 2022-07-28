A rechargeable flashlight is a must-have for your next camping trip. Batteries are easy to forget, and what good is a light without power? Disposable batteries create unnecessary pack weight and waste—which is why so many people are making the switch to rechargeable lights.

According to the EPA, millions of single-use batteries are purchased, used, and disposed of in the United States each year. Rechargeable batteries on the other hand can last hundreds to thousands of charges in their lifetime, and can help keep reduce battery waste.

Rechargeable batteries can be easily restored with a USB car outlet, a portable charger, or even via solar panels. After extensive research, we’ve found the best rechargeable flashlights for outdoors enthusiasts. These will light the way, lessen your gear load, and help reduce your ecological footprint.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Rechargeable Flashlight

Many factors determine a good flashlight, like power, runtime, charge time, and accessories. Consider the following before making a decision about what the best rechargeable flashlight is for you.

Materials

Look for durable materials such as machined aircraft aluminum alloys and waterproof gaskets that can withstand drops, bumps, and inclement weather conditions. In addition, consider the environmental impact of the product and search for recyclable materials whenever possible. Unfortunately, virgin plastics are still commonly being used, but PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and PP (polypropylene) are generally better choices than those made with PVC plastic.

Charge Time and Runtime

Depending on the product and light setting, rechargeable flashlights can last between 30 minutes and several days before needing to be recharged. If you have access to a backup charge station or power outlet, lower battery life might suffice, but if you plan on being in the backcountry for long periods of time, you may want something that lasts several hours at moderate brightness before recharging.

Additionally, the charge time is another important factor if you’re on the go. Most rechargeable batteries average between 3 to 6 hours, but will vary depending on the battery size and method of charging. For example, charging via solar can take much longer.

Warranty and Repairs Programs

When you buy better, durable, and more sustainable products with a longer lifespan, fewer things end up in landfills. Look for products that withstand the test of time. These can often be identified by strong warranty and repair programs that aim to fix products over their lifetime rather than replacing them.

Lumens and Range

Everyday-carry and pocket flashlights generally have lower lumens and a shorter range than a flashlight meant for search and rescue. Consider what you’ll use your flashlight for: do you need to light up a large area, or would a small task light be sufficient for the activity at hand? Are you illuminating an entire camp, the trail ahead of you to avoid tripping hazards, or just enough light to cook dinner on your camp stove? Answer these questions before you go to purchase a rechargeable flashlight and you’ll be sure to make the right selection.

Best Overall: Streamlight Strion LED

Buy it used or refurbished: Ebay

Why It Made the Cut

The Streamlight Strion LED HL Flashlight is the perfect combination of size, run time, brightness, durability, and overall performance in varied conditions.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 615

Up to 615 Maximum range: 718.5 feet

718.5 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 3 hours

3 hours Battery time: High: 1.25 hours; Medium: 2.5 hours; Low: 4.5 hours; Strobe: 3 hours

Pros

Four light modes

Limited lifetime warranty

Streamlight offers a battery recycling program

Positively rated with the BBB

Cons

Higher price tag than others

Only moderately water resistant (IPX4 rating)

Our best overall pick is the Streamlight Strion LED HL, offering four light modes (high, medium, low, strobe) in a compact design. Made with reduced plastic content, the flashlight earned its durability rating because of its machined aircraft aluminum body and gasket-sealed Borofloat high-temperature glass lens.

A textured barrel creates a secure grip, and an anti-roll flange ensures it stays put when placed on a flat surface. The Strion LED HL fully recharges in 3 hours (up to 1,000 times) with a 120V AC/12V DC charger that includes an LED charge-continuity indicator. Ratchet up the versatility with optional accessories, including color filters, safety wands, holsters, and a rail mount.

Streamlight products are designed and assembled in the USA; however, parts are sourced globally. The company offers a limited lifetime warranty on the flashlight and a two-year warranty on the rechargeable battery and charger, plus a certified service center for additional repairs.

Buy it used or refurbished: Ebay

Why It Made the Cut

For the price point, ample lumen output, and quick charge time—this compact flashlight delivers the best value for everyday carry (EDC).

Key Features:

Lumens: Up to 1,000

Up to 1,000 Maximum range: 476 feet

476 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 50 minutes

50 minutes Battery time: High: 1.5 minutes; Medium: 37 minutes to 3.5 hours; Low: 20 hours to 8 days.

Pros

Five-year, hassle-free warranty includes product repair option

Three-color power level indicator

TIR optic lens delivers a highly controlled beam

Ultra-fast charge time

Cons

Plastic blister packaging

1,000-lumen mode only lasts 1.5 minutes

User error when charging is possible

Delivering the best value is the OLIGHT S1R II, an affordable flashlight that offers a lot in a tiny package. This small-but-mighty model weighs just 1.8 ounces and measures 2.48 inches long, but provides up to 1,000 lumens and is IPX 8 waterproof rated (for total immersion in water).

The lithium-ion battery fully charges in a blazing fast 50 minutes, has five different modes, strobe functionality, and a magnetic USB charging port that doubles as a magnet to do work hands-free. The body is built for easy carry, with textured milling in the aluminum shaft and a two-way pocket clip. A power indicator clearly displays the power level in green, yellow, and red.

OLIGHT’s headquarters and manufacturing are located in Shenzhen, China, with a distribution presence in the United States. OLIGHT carries a wide variety of global certifications, including ISO 14001:2014 (environmental systems), ISO 9001:2015 (quality management), and others. Corporate responsibility efforts span educational, humanistic care, and disaster relief campaigns.

Best Forever: Fenix PD36R Rechargeable Flashlight

Why It Made the Cut

With a high-lumen output, long runtimes, an ultra-powerful rechargeable battery, and sturdy design—the Fenix PD36R is engineered to last.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 1,600

Up to 1,600 Maximum range: 928 feet

928 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 4 hours

4 hours Battery time: Min: 2 hours 50 minutes (turbo mode); Max: 115 hours (eco mode)

Pros

Five light modes

Limited lifetime warranty and additional repair services

Water submersible up to 2 meters (IP68 rating)

Cons

Flashlight can get hot and turn on in pockets/bags

The Fenix PD36R Rechargeable Flashlight is our forever pick thanks to its durable construction, high-quality materials, and powerful rechargeable battery. This 5.4-inch flashlight is engineered with aircraft-grade aluminum, special alloys, an anti-reflective glass lens, and performance plastic components.

Leveraging a 5V/3A USB type-C charging port, the PD36R’s lithium-ion battery is fully charged in 4 hours. The PD36R offers 5 light modes (eco, low, medium, high, turbo) plus a strobe with a cool-white LED bulb that has a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours. It’s designed with flat sides to prevent rolling and comes with a two-way body clip, lanyard, and holster.

Fenix’s headquarters and manufacturing are located in Shenzhen, China, with a distribution presence in the United States. The PD36R meets ANSI standards for light output, beam distance/intensity, run time, impact resistance, and water resistance.

Best LED: MF Tactical Mini Monster v.2

Why It Made the Cut

Offering 9,600 powerful lumens, six modes, and up to 100 hours of usage in candle mode, this compact rechargeable flashlight is an excellent LED option.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 9,600

Up to 9,600 Maximum range: 750 feet

750 feet Battery type: 20A High Discharge 18650 LiNiMnCo02

20A High Discharge 18650 LiNiMnCo02 Charge time: 5 hours

5 hours Battery time: High: 1.5 hours; Medium: 3.5 hours; Candle: 100 hours

Pros

One-year warranty against manufacturing defects

Flexible charging options

High lumen output

Premium LED manufacturer

Positive rating with the BBB

Cons

Expensive splurge

Battery and charger are not included

One of the heavier options

The MF Tactical Mini Monster v.2 is built with USA-made Cree LEDs. Founded in 1986, Cree Lighting is a leading name in LED technology. It is True Zero Waste certified (silver level), and ISO certified for management practices (14001 and 9001).

Engineered with an aircraft aluminum alloy body, aluminum reflector and glass lens, the durable Mini Monster v.2meets IPX-66 standards, meaning it’s dust-proof and protected against powerful water jets. This flashlight features five modes plus a strobe function, and an OLED digital display screen to show your selected mode and battery power gauge. It also has a locking feature to prevent unintentional activation and battery drain when not in use. However, at 13.6 ounces (without batteries), it’s one of the heavier flashlights—something worth considering for backpackers when every ounce matters.

The Mini Monster offers flexible charging options including a built-in intelligent charging port with a USB-C cable for a wall outlet, car adapter, or USB power source. It also functions as a power bank, allowing you to charge your cell phone or other USB devices. Optional accessories include a belt holster and shoulder strap.

MF Tactical products are designed and assembled in the USA; however, parts are sourced globally.

Best Tactical: OLIGHT Warrior X Pro

Buy it used or refurbished: Ebay

Why It Made the Cut:

Our pick for the best tactical flashlight is the OLIGHT Warrior X Pro thanks to its heavy-duty materials, including a tactical grip ring, and a powerful 2,100 lumens with a quick button tap.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 2,100

Up to 2,100 Maximum range: 1,640 feet

1,640 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 6 hours

6 hours Battery time: High: 2 minutes; Medium: 23-100 minutes; Low: up to 8 hours

Pros

Five-year, hassle-free warranty

Long distance beam

High waterproof rating (IPX8 for immersion up to 6.5 feet)

Cons

Can get warm in high mode

Comes wrapped in plastic film

Long charging time

The winner for the best tactical flashlight is the OLIGHT Warrior X Pro, due to its two-mode simplicity, high spotlight, and low halo—controlled with the tap of the tail switch. Its light source is a powerful, 2,100-lumen NW LED, manufactured in Mount Vernon, Washington. With a long-distance beam (up to 1,640 feet) and a moderate price tag, it’s an excellent option for a smaller, tactical flashlight suitable for hunting, camping, or security.

The lithium-ion battery uses a magnetic USB charging port on the tail, and the flashlight vibrates to indicate a low battery. The body is built for easy carry, with a textured, aluminum alloy body, glass lens, and an additional rubber tactile ring for added grip. This flashlight is IPX8-rated for waterproofness to 2 meters and a 3-meter drop. Optional accessories include a holder, red filter, replacement bezels, and more.

Best Under $50: Goal Zero Torch 500

Buy it used or refurbished: Ebay

Why It Made the Cut

The Goal Zero Torch 500 Multi-Purpose Light made the list for its affordable price, dual USB-C/built-in solar cell for recharging, and overall versatility.

Key Features:

Lumens: Up to 500

Up to 500 Maximum range: 164 feet

164 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: USB: 4 hours; Built-in solar: 23-46 hours; Nomad solar panel: 4-6 hours

USB: 4 hours; Built-in solar: 23-46 hours; Nomad solar panel: 4-6 hours Battery time: High: 30 hours; Low: 50 hours

Pros

Flat ends and hooks for different uses

Charges on USB-C or solar

One-year warranty (flashlight); six-month warranty (battery cells)

Waterproof rated IP67

Cons

Odd shape for a handheld flashlight

Button can be difficult to push

The Goal Zero Torch 500 Multi-Purpose Light is our top pick for the best flashlight under $50 because of all its features packed in at a low price. We especially love the option to recharge with built-in renewable solar energy, an external solar panel, or via USB-C. This light also functions as a power bank for USB-charged devices and headlamps.

With a waterproof IP67 rating, this 12.8-ounce torchlight is protected against dust, sand, and debris. It can also withstand water submersion up to 1 meter for at least 30 minutes. It’s an excellent option for outdoor adventures, task lighting, or emergency lighting (but is an odd shape for a handheld device). The flashlight has both spotlight and floodlight settings that last around 3 hours each on high (2 hours when using both settings at once).

Owned by NRG Energy, Goal Zero is a US-based brand that offsets 100 percent of carbon emissions generated through shipping operations, and purchases 100 percent renewable electricity for its headquarters. The brand donates a portion of its profits to disaster relief and community advocacy, and requires factories to comply with labor and safety standards.

All Goal Zero products are designed in Utah and built in China.

Best Small: Streamlight Wedge Slim EDC Flashlight

Why It Made the Cut:

Small and light, the portable Streamlight Wedge Slim EDC Flashlight is designed to easily slide into a pocket for everyday carry.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 300

Up to 300 Battery type: Lithium polymer (included)

Lithium polymer (included) Maximum range: 226.4 feet

226.4 feet Charge time: 3 hours

3 hours Battery time: Up to three hours (regular setting)

Pros

Small and lightweight everyday carry (EDC) flashlight

CEC Compliant

IPX7 waterproof rating

Built-in battery charge indicator

Cons

Only one constant light intensity (300 lumens)

Polycarbonate (virgin plastic) lens

Plastic blister packaging

Weighing just 3.3 ounces (with battery) and measuring 5.46 inches long, the Streamlight Wedge Slim EDC Flashlight is a great choice if you’re looking for a smaller, low profile flashlight. It’s engineered with rugged, anodized aluminum and a 300-lumen LED, with an ultra-slim ergonomic design. This small light is designed for clean pocket carry with a removable/reversible pocket clip.

Rechargeable by USB-C, the rotatable power switch features a red light during charging and a green light when fully charged. It also includes a temporary bright setting called THRO for short bursts of light up to 1,000 lumens. The lithium polymer battery stores less energy than a lithium ion, but for a small flashlight like the Wedge, it offers plenty of power. Lithium polymer batteries have an average lifespan of between 300 and 500 charge cycles.

Best USB: Milwaukee Tool Redlithium Twist Focus

Buy it used or refurbished: Ebay

Why It Made the Cut

With twist-focus precise beam control and a USB-charged battery that can be swapped out, this powerful, 1,100-lumen flashlight can be ready for use at any time.

Key Features

Lumens: up to 1,100

up to 1,100 Maximum range: 574 feet

574 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 2 hours

2 hours Battery time: High 1.75 hours, Medium: 4.5 hours; Low: 14 hours

Pros

Limited lifetime warranty

Positive rating with the BBB

Battery can be charged internally or externally

Features mode memory intelligence

Cons

Polycarbonate (virgin plastic) lens

Plastic blister packaging

Additional Redlithium batteries not included

Our top pick for best USB is the Milwaukee Tool Redlithium Twist Focus Flashlight. This 1,100-lumen light offers twist-focus for precise control over beam size and intensity for searching larger areas or focusing on specific tasks. Engineered with an aluminum casing and polycarbonate lens, it’s compact and comes with a removable clip. The power button doubles as the mode selector and offers battery power indication with red, yellow, and green lights.

Mode-memory intelligence powers up the flashlight in whatever mode was used last. This rugged, waterproof device has an IP67 rating, withstanding submersion up to 1 meter, and is rated for 4-meter drops. The proprietary Redlithium battery runs long, can handle many recharges, and charges in up to 2 hours from zero charge. The flashlight has a limited lifetime warranty for repairs (but excludes the battery, which has a 2-year warranty).

Milwaukee Tool is owned by China-based Techtronic Industries, but remains headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Domestic production is managed at their three U.S. manufacturing facilities. The company regularly donates funds and equipment to organizations, schools, and other programs.

Best Magnetic: Klein Tools Rechargeable LED Flashlight

Why It Made the Cut

This two-in-one flashlight also has side-barrel LEDs for task lighting, and features a magnetic end cap for easy positioning, allowing for hands-free use.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 500

Up to 500 Maximum range: 449 feet

449 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 6 hours

6 hours Battery time: High: 7 hours; Medium: 11 hours; Eco: 30 hours

Pros

One-year warranty includes product repair option

Meets multiple performance and enviromental standards

Twist-top protects USB-C charging port

Long-lasting battery times

Cons

Long charging time

Polycarbonate (virgin plastic) lens

Plastic blister packaging

The Klein Tools Rechargeable LED Flashlight with Worklight is our top pick for best magnetic due to a magnetic end cap enabling hands-free use. This affordable flashlight offers two regular light modes, and three when used as a work light. It’s equipped with last-mode memory, which allows it to turn on in the same mode as when it was turned off.

Battery life is indicated with a tri-color LED, and the charging collar twists to uncover a USB-C charging port. The battery can handle up to 500 charging cycles. Don’t confuse affordable with cheap—this flashlight is rated for a 10-foot drop and is dustproof and IP66 water-resistant thanks to a sturdy, anodized-aluminum body and polycarbonate lens. A removable, low-carry pocket clip makes it easy to secure out of the way in a pocket.

The flashlight meets several safety, performance, and environmental standards including RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) and CEC (California Energy Commission).

Klein Tools has invested heavily in American manufacturing, stating that the vast majority of their products are made in the USA (although this particular product is made in China).

Best Headlamp: Liteband Rechargeable Headlamp

Why It Made the Cut:

The Liteband PRO 1000 from Optimal Ventures offers versatility with a 210-degree-wide beam arc and multiple light modes, including a red light to protect night vision.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 1,000

Up to 1,000 Maximum range: Around 100 feet, 210-degree-wide beam

Around 100 feet, 210-degree-wide beam Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 4 hours

4 hours Battery time: Up to 28 hours

Pros

Comes in recyclable packaging

Casing is made of recycled TPE (thermoplastic elastomer)

Has five light modes

Positive rating with the BBB

Cons

Only moderately waterproof (IPX5); not submersible

Not as long of a range as handheld flashlights

Our best headlamp pick is Optimal Ventures LLC’s Liteband PRO 1000 Rechargeable Headlamp. An affordable price tag, wearability, bright lumens, wide beam arc, and powerful battery make the Lightband a steal.

Unlike other headlamp styles, it offers a weight distribution of 40 percent in the front and 60 percent in the back, plus a low-profile design, making it bounce-proof. It has five light modes and up to 1,000 lumens from 35 LED lights, all positioned in a flexible strip to provide 210 degrees of illumination. Typical run times in the high setting range from 6 to 8 hours for lithium-ion powered models. A battery indicator blinks red during charging and switches to solid red when charging is complete.

Optimal Ventures is a venture-owned startup that designs Lightband products in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and manufactures them in China. The headlamp comes with a limited 2-year warranty (1-year warranty on batteries).

Buy it used or refurbished: Ebay

Why It Made the Cut

The Fenix 12,000 Lumen Spotlight offers the brightest and strongest illumination in a heavy-duty and easy-to-carry design.

Key Features

Lumens: Up to 12,000

Up to 12,000 Maximum range: Over 3,100 feet

Over 3,100 feet Battery type: Lithium ion (included)

Lithium ion (included) Charge time: 4 hours

4 hours Battery time: Turbo: 1 hour 50; Medium: 7 hours 40 minutes; Low: 24 hours; Eco: 58 hours

Pros

Proximity sensor prevents overheating and damage

Solid battery life on high settings

Recyclable cardboard and paper packaging

Includes a lanyard, holster, shoulder strap, and battery organizer

Cons

Heavy (34.8 ounces with battery)

Expensive

The brightest flashlight is the Fenix 12,000 Lumen Spotlight, designed to eliminate blind spots. This flashlight can throw light more than half a mile, and is particularly useful in search and rescue or locating lost items. It’s engineered with durable aluminum with an anti-abrasive finish and a glass lens tolerant to heat from the ultra-bright LED bulb.

Weighing close to 3 pounds, it’s one of the heavier rechargeable flashlights and has an IP68 rating for drops in water up to 1.5 meters.

Its most unique feature is its ability to recognize when the flashlight’s head is too close to an object and automatically downshifts the brightness level to eco mode to avoid damage due to overheating. The included lithium ion battery pack powers eight lighting modes, but can also charge other devices.

Best No Buy: Flashlight Without a Battery

Best No Buy Check Price

Why It Made the Cut

This DIY hand-crank flashlight is relatively easy to make with tools you already have, and materials that can be sourced from items around the house.

Key Features

Lumens: Varies

Varies Maximum range: Varies

Varies Battery type: None (hand crank)

None (hand crank) Charge time: Constant charge required

Constant charge required Battery time: None

Pros

Doesn’t rely on a battery for power

No/low cost to build

Fun DIY project

Cons

● Light requires consistent rotation of the crank

We’re all about upcycling, so the best DIY flashlight is this Flashlight Without a Battery. We picked it because it repurposes parts from an old LED flashlight, a small 6v DC motor, and a hand-crank personal fan. Most of the tools and materials can be found in kitchen junk drawers (like a popsicle stick, small lengths of electrical wiring, and electrical tape), making it something that almost anyone can tinker with.

How We Made Our Picks

Our methodology for evaluating rechargeable flashlights is extensive and sustainability-driven. Anywhere from five to ten products were considered for each best-of category, with some products qualifying for multiple categories. This allowed us to directly compare the features, and the pros and cons of each to determine the winner of each category.

Specifically, we evaluated each flashlight on basic product specs (weight, length, lumens, beam range, battery type, charge time, battery life, and waterproof/resistance). We also considered materials, renewable energy sources, price, thoughtful design, additional and optional accessories, product reviews, brand reputation, and warranty/repair programs.

Bulb type played a big role, ultimately landing in favor of energy-efficient LEDs over other types. LEDs are brighter, more durable, more efficient, and have a longer lifespan, making them the most sustainable option on the market. However, despite being more energy efficient overall, not all LED bulbs are created equal.

Many LED bulbs for residential use can be certified to meet the high standards of programs such as Energy Star and the more stringent California Energy Commission (CEC) Lamp Certification. While the testing processes are similar, the CEC certification exceeds Energy Star requirements in most cases. In both programs, products are evaluated for color temperature and consistency, color rendering, dimmability, rated life/warranty, and light distribution. It’s important to note that any bulb that is CEC certified is not automatically Energy Star rated — these are two different programs and products must go through testing for both certifications.

Finally, we attempted to prioritize products that are made, or at the very least designed and assembled, in the USA. However, many high-quality flashlights that have earned high praise from avid outdoors people and law enforcement are manufactured by global companies.

FAQs

Q: How much do rechargeable flashlights cost?

Rechargeable flashlights vary in price, from affordable to very expensive. Our best-of flashlights range from around $40 to $320. Materials, lumens, accessories, and battery types can drive up the cost of a flashlight.

Q: How many lumens is a good flashlight?

Lumen brightness depends on the activities you’re doing. Based on an aggregate of multiple sources, here’s a brief guide:

150-300 lumens for easier hikes, navigating a campsite and small tasks

300-500 lumens for fishing, climbing, longer/harder hikes and hunting

500-1,000 lumens for covering longer distances when hunting, hiking and camping

1,000+ lumens for outdoor lighting, security, search and rescue and activities on large properties

Q: Does more lumens mean brighter?

A lumen is a measure of a lightbulb’s brightness. According to the US Department of Energy, the higher the lumens, the brighter the bulb. However, it’s important to also consider the candela, or the intensity of the light beam concentrated into a single point. This is why some LED rechargeable flashlights offer modes for wide beam, distance or both.

Q: Can I bring a rechargeable flashlight on a plane?

According to the TSA, you can bring flashlights on a plane in both your carry-on and checked luggage. However, that’s the extent of their guidance. Many traveler-focused websites elaborate that the flashlight must be less than seven inches long for carry-on bags. Additionally, tactical flashlights or any flashlight with weapon-like capabilities in a carry on might not pass through security.

A flashlight with a non-removable lithium-ion battery must be packed in checked luggage, however, spare lithium batteries for your flashlight must be brought in your carry on. Ultimately, it is up to the TSA officer to determine whether or not your flashlight and/or batteries may pass through the security checkpoint.

Q: How many lumens is an iPhone flashlight?

Apple literature does not state the lumens of an iPhone flashlight. Different LED lights are used in the various iPhone models. Starting with the iPhone 5s in 2013, Apple phones are equipped with a True Tone flash. This dual-LED features white and amber lights designed to color correct ambient light for photos.

Q: What can I do with my old battery-powered flashlight if I no longer need it?

To continue using your traditional battery-powered flashlight, swap out standard alkaline batteries with rechargeable batteries if possible. While costlier than alkaline, rechargeable batteries have a lifespan up to five years and can take a charge hundreds of times, helping reduce waste in landfills.

There are two common types of rechargeable batteries available in many of the same sizes at alkaline batteries, including AA, AAA, and C: nickel cadmium (NiCd) and nickel metal hydride (NiMH). NiCd contains environmentally unfriendly toxic metals, whereas NiMH does not.

If you have dead, non-rechargeable batteries, they should not be placed in household trash or recycling bins. Both Home Depot and Lowes have partnered with Call2Recycle to offer convenient battery drop-off bins in store locations to help you properly dispose of them.

If your old flashlight no longer works, get creative and repurpose it, disassemble it for spare parts, contact your local waste management department, or check with organizations like Recycle Nation to find out how to dispose of it safely.

Final Thoughts

The moderately-priced Streamlight Strion LED HL Flashlight is our preferred pick for best overall. We love the use of a glass lens over polycarbonate, and the simple design and a variety of optional add-ons make it one of the most versatile. We also love the company’s battery recycling program, the variety of organizations they support, and their options for repairs at the factory or an authorized service center.

In general, it’s difficult to find a sturdy flashlight made with recycled materials and zero plastic content. For a rechargeable flashlight to survive outdoors in rough conditions season after season, year after year, it’s important to consider the durability that comes with virgin materials. That’s why we selected the sturdy Fenix FX-PD36R rechargeable flashlight as our forever pick.