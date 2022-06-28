Written By Justin Park Published Jun 28, 2022 1:47 PM

If you wear wide-sized hiking boots and athletic footwear, chances are you might need wide ski boots as well. Thankfully, most manufacturers offer at least a few wider models and even if they don’t, beginner ski boots are generally wider giving you at least one option from any given bootmaker. That’s good news because the best ski boots for wide feet will be the ones that fit you best and sometimes that comes down to the particular fit of a particular brand’s wide ski boots. No matter whether you’re ultra-wide or just a hair too big to enjoy regular-width boots, it’s essential to put in the work to find a great fit that work for your skiing ability, style, and foot shape.

There’s no one boot that’s right for every skier and every ability level. To help, we’ve made selections in a wide range of ski-boot styles and provide advice along the way to help you choose the best ski boots for wide feet that are right for you.

Things to Consider Before Buying Ski Boots for Wide Feet

Shopping for the best ski boot for wide feet isn’t much different from shopping for any other downhill ski boots. The “last” is the measure of the width of the insole and is obviously important to someone with wider feet, but beyond that, consider the basics.

Skill Level

Don’t let past glories on the slopes skew your assessment of your abilities today. Getting into boots that are appropriate for your skill level is key to enjoying your runs and finding boots that let you ski comfortably. The best boots for experts will be painful for most beginners and the best boots for beginners or intermediates will likely be frustratingly soft and slow to respond for experts.

Flex Rating

The biggest difference between an expert boot and a beginner boot is the flex rating which can be thought of as the stiffness of the boot. These aren’t standardized measures of stiffness, but they’re a pretty good gauge offered by the manufacturer of what type of skier is suited best for a particular pair of boots. Lighter skiers usually don’t require as stiff of a boot so a lightweight expert skier might use a softer flex boot for comfort since they don’t require that level of support at their weight. This is also why women’s boots have generally softer flex ratings than men’s boots.

Best Overall: Atomic Magna 110 Ski Boots

Best Overall Check Price Atomic Magna 110 Ski Boots Atomic

Why It Made the Cut

The Magna were our pick as the Best Ski Boots for Wide Feet in our Best Ski Boots article and they retain their title here. The Magna line gives those searching for the best boots for wider feet options in terms of stiffness instead of just a single offering for wide feet, so skiers can get a boot that fits both their feet and their ability level.

Key Features

Weight (per boot): 2079g

Flex Rating: 110

Last: 102mm

Pros

Good for intermediate through advanced

GripWalk soles

Cons

Pricey

Atomic’s Magna 110s deliver space with a 102mm last and a higher-volume fit for folks that are just slightly wider than normal and struggle to get a good fit in standard boots. Those with feet at the more extreme end of the width spectrum might have to go wider. 3M insulation and closed-cell foam pair with a comfortable liner design (and hopefully a good fit) to keep your circulation moving and ski days comfortable.

Best Men’s: K2 BFC 100 Ski Boots

Best for Men Check Price K2 BFC 100 Ski Boots K2

Why It Made the Cut

These affordable, all-around deliver comfort through a generous width and volume and a moderate flex pattern that will work for all but the most advanced skiers.

Key Features

Weight (per boot): 1950g

Flex Rating: 100

Last: 103mm

Pros

Appropriate flex for the majority of skiers

Affordable

GripWalk soles

Cons

Improving intermediates may outgrow the flex

From the CushFit liner to the 103mm last to the aprés-ready walk mode, the K2 B.F.C. 100s are meant to make skiing comfortable again. The B.F.C. name tells you what you need to know: Built for Comfort. Even though they’re on the low end of the price scale for ski boots, you get high-end build with four aluminum buckles and GripWalk soles.

Best for Women Check Price Salomon X Access 70 Women’s Ski Boots Salomon

Why It Made the Cut

The X Access boots are a good all-around boot for women who need some extra width, and the calf adjustment allows for further fit tailoring.

Key Features

Weight (per boot): 1570g

Flex Rating: 70

Last: 104mm

Pros

Lightweight

Affordable

High-traction soles

Cons

Too soft for larger or more advanced intermediates

The X Access 70 is a lightweight boot meant to deliver customizable fit for women with a wider last. The Flex Comfort Liner has flex zones around the calf and ankle and also permits some heat customization by a bootfitter to tailor the fit. The Calf Adjuster addresses the greater calf size relative to the feet that many women have and allows the X Access boots to fit a wider range of lower leg types.

Best for Beginners: Dalbello DS MX 75 Ski Boots

Best for Beginners Check Price Dalbello DS MX 75 Ski Boots Dalbello

Why It Made the Cut

This ultra-wide last comes standard in these forgiving beginner boots which will accommodate most wide feet and let beginners stay on the hill longer.

Key Features

Weight (per boot): Not listed

Flex Rating: 75

Last: 105mm

Pros

Forgiving flex

Affordable

Cons

Limited performance for all but new skiers

While not a boot tailored to wide feet per se, this beginner-oriented boot aims for comfort for any skier and delivers about as wide a fit as you can get at 105mm. The soft flex adds to the comfort profile by using more malleable plastics in the shell which softens impacts and lessens the need for customization of the fit. These boots won’t progress with you if you learn quickly and move into the intermediate ranks, but the cost is low enough that replacing them in a few years won’t feel like a waste of money.

Best for Intermediates: Nordica Cruise 90 Ski Boots

Best for Intermediates Check Price Nordica Cruise 90 Ski Boots Nordica

Why It Made the Cut

The Cruise series from Nordica offers a generous 104mm last and a comfortable easy in and out liner suited to intermediates and progressing beginners.

Key Features

Weight (per boot): 1701 grams

Flex Rating: 90

Last: 104mm

Pros

Lightweight

Affordable

Cons

No liner/shell customization options

Most intermediates and occasional skiers will be most comfortable in a boot in the 80-100 flex range, such as the Nordica Cruise 90s. The best boot for intermediate skiers provides enough stiffness to perform but not so much that your feet hurt from a too-tight fit meant for more advanced skiers (who grow accustomed to it). The Cruise 90s offer a generous 104mm last, which should accommodate even the widest feet, but be aware that these boots don’t offer built-in customization which can help with small quirks of fit.

Best for Experts: Atomic Magna 130 Ski Boots

Best for Experts Check Price Atomic Magna 130 Ski Boots Atomic

Why It Made the Cut

Atomic’s Magna 130s are the stiffest in the line and are best suited for larger skiers and true experts that get a lot of days on the mountain each year.

Key Features

Weight (per boot): 2072 grams

Flex Rating: 130

Last: 102mm

Pros

Expert performance

Cons

Pricey

Similar to their softer flex sibling, the Magna 110s (which were our Best Overall pick), the Magna 130s aren’t the widest out of the box. But the Memolink customization they offer allows for expansion and customization not only for wider feet but for unique foot, ankle, and calf shapes. Atomic claims you can gain up to 6mm in width, so the Magnas should theoretically be customizable to nearly any wider foot.

How I Made My Picks

My selections were made based on experience with individual brands, conversations with bootfitters, and in some cases hands-on testing of the specific boot models. I focused on boots widely available to a North American market but the boots featured are fairly international as most of the legacy ski boot brands are originally European manufacturers with global distribution.

FAQs

Q: What is considered a wide foot for ski boots? If you’re an adult, you probably by now have a good sense of whether or not you have a truly wider-than-average foot. That said, it’s always a good idea to visit a quality bootfitter at a ski shop when possible. While you can get your foot measured at any shoe store, a ski-specific boot specialist has experience recommending boot models for specific types of feet and specific types of skiers.

Most “normal” ski boots are around 100mm last, or width, while most “wide” ski boots go up to about 105mm. How wide you want to go depends on your ability, preferred fit, and actual width of your foot. Q: How much do wide ski boots cost? For better or worse, wide ski boots are no cheaper or more expensive than most regular-width boots. That said, many beginner boots are wider in order to be more comfortable and beginner boots are almost always the cheapest boots available. Custom liners paired with pricier performance boots can easily drive the cost over $1,000 on a pair. You can get most beginner ski boots for around $250, which is worth it considering the cost of a few days’ rental. Expert-level boots usually run at least $500 and can be as high as $900 for top models. Q: Are wide boots more comfortable? Wider boots are more comfortable than narrow boots, especially for folks with wide feet. However, that’s true only up to a point. Boots that are significantly wider than your feet offer a sloppy fit and if your feet move around too much inside the boot, it allows for enough movement inside the boot that you can injure toes and foot more easily by slamming the foot inside the boot. Beginner boots are generally wider by default to accommodate new skiers who have a lower tolerance for foot compression in pursuit of performance. Q: Are men’s ski boots wider than women’s? For most models from most manufacturers, the last, or width, of a ski boot is the same between men’s and women’s models. The more significant differences between men’s and women’s lower legs are that women’s calves tend to be wider lower down on the leg so a women’s specific boot should make more accommodations for a proportionally wider calf at the top of the boot. Q: How should ski boots fit? Fit is personal and should be tailored to your abilities and skiing style. Top ski racers demand a near-crushing fit that maximizes power transfer and control through the boot while beginner skiers need a forgiving fit that allows them to focus on learning while staying out of pain. The general rule for most skiers is that boots should fit snugly without any obvious hotspots and just a small amount of room in front of the toes.

Final Thoughts

Just like wide sizes in hiking boots or casual footwear, wide ski boots allow folks with wider feet to enjoy a proper fit and spend more time on the slopes. Nothing can make or break a ski day faster than ill-fitting boots, so take the time to shop for the right pair to fit your skiing style and foot shape.