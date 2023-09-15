We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Finding the right style of stand up paddleboards isn’t as simple as choosing the first one you come across. Each paddler has preferences, styles, and interests that work well for specific waterways. And the best way to determine the right paddle board for your pursuits is to get out on the water and try as many as possible. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the time, resources, and money to test a full lineup of boards. That’s where I come in.

I used and tested many of the boards on this list. Each has its pros and cons and is suited for different pursuits like fishing, touring, whitewater paddling, or even hybrid models. My on the water experience helped me select this list, and hopefully, it will save you some time and money in finding the perfect board for your adventures. The right board will fit your body type and your pursuit so you can focus on paddling and enjoying the day. Here are the best stand up paddleboards and a few tips and recommendations to get you on the water sooner.

How We Picked the Best Stand Up Paddleboards

I chose each paddle board based on a combination of factors like pursuit, design, materials, and personal experience. I also broke down my selections into niche categories: fishing boards, dog-friendly boards, hybrid boards, beginner boards, and budget-minded options. Some of the boards were field tested on the water, and I spent hours researching and comparing the models I didn’t get to paddle.

Factors like materials, warranty programs, and trends were also considered in making my selections. In fact, all the picks in this article are inflatable designs because they are the best option on the market. And why wouldn’t you want the best? Other considerations like weight, storage, and accessories also played a role in my final picks. But the goal was to find the best of the best for niche-specific pursuits, and that’s what this article delivers—a guide to the best stand up paddleboards for a variety of activities.

The author’s dog stands atop her paddleboard. Krystal Marie Collins

Best Stand Up Paddleboards: Reviews & Recommendations

Specs

Weight: 26.5 lbs

26.5 lbs Dimensions: 10′ x 34” x 6”

10′ x 34” x 6” Carry capacity: 300 lbs

300 lbs Paddle accessory kit: yes

yes Materials: PVCs and plastic welded seams

Pros

Retractable fin box

Industry-leading five year warranty

PVC plastic welding construction

Cons

Higher price point

Very specific design for whitewater

Designed for smaller paddlers, this stand up paddle board is great for whitewater and flatwater touring. It includes features specific to downriver and whitewater paddling, like the patented StompBox2 fin system, which automatically retracts when it comes in contact with an obstacle like rocks. The board also includes a PVC construction with reinforced welded seams, a thick side profile, grippy textured deck padding, d-rings, and ample handles for transporting.

Five years ago, I took the Radito down the Grand Canyon on a 21-day SUP journey, and it performed flawlessly. I haven’t found a better paddleboard since. Other features include a comprehensive paddle kit with every accessory under the sun, including a backcountry rolling backpack, a lever-lock carbon travel paddle, fins, a hand pump, and a repair kit. If you are a larger paddler, check out the Radito’s sister board—the Rado. It is essentially the same board with a little more length and one more inch of girth.

Best for Beginners: Cascade 10′ Paddle Board Package

Specs

Weight: 22 lbs

22 lbs Dimensions: 10′ x 32” x 6”

10′ x 32” x 6” Carry capacity: 180 lbs

180 lbs Paddle accessories kit: yes

yes Materials: 12cm drop-stitch construction

Pros

Includes a leash

Two year warranty

Extremely comfortable River Crossing carry backpack

Cons

Might be small for some users

The Cascade has been in production for almost a decade. It’s a great board for beginners because it is stable, user-friendly, and isn’t as pursuit-specific as other boards. It even has a fantastic accessories package, including a patch kit in case the beginner makes a deflating error. This model was the most popular pick in a rental fleet I shared with the public when working at a kayak and paddle board shop in Bend, Oregon. And all of the beginners enjoyed using it.

With a snub nose, reduced overall length, and swing weight, the Cascade will track and perform like a longer board but be easier to propel than one with larger dimensions. Other accessories include a river crossing storage/transportation bag, a focus 3-piece lever lock paddle, a fin, an ankle leash, a hand pump, and a repair kit.

I really like how comfortable and easy the storage bag is to transport. I walked several miles with this board on my back and was surprised by how good I felt.

Specs

Weight: 28.8 lbs

28.8 lbs Dimensions: 11′ X 36” X 6”

11′ X 36” X 6” Carry capacity: 450 lbs

450 lbs Paddle accessories kit: Yes

Yes Materials: 15 cm drop-stitch construction and Aero Rail Stringers to reinforce rigidity

Pros

One of the highest carry capacities offered by a paddle board on the market

Can double as a tandem or support a pet because of the carry capacity

Specialized for angling with component mounts, handles and tie-downs

Cons

It’s a large board designed for a large load and angling, not for speed

The biggest and burliest board in the Aquaglide lineup, the Blackfoot Angler has multiple universal mounts and an integrated Molle plate that provides many attachment points for fishing accessories. This includes everything from rod holders to fish finders. A frame seat attachment allows for fishing from a seated or standing position while the size and dimension of the boat create a stable platform perfect for casting. In addition to fishing-specific features, the Blackfoot possesses a full accessory package and a two-year warranty.

Best for Dogs: Hala Gear Asana

Specs

Weight: 22.5 lbs

22.5 lbs Dimensions: 10’6” X 34” X 6”

10’6” X 34” X 6” Carry capacity: N/A

N/A Paddle accessories kit: Yes

Yes Materials: Thick fusion construction with welded seams

Pros

The Asana doubles as a yoga and tandem paddling-appropriate board

Five-year warranty

Extensive accessory package

Cons

Expensive

This twin-tip, largely symmetrical board is an honorable mention for the best beginner category. It offers a wide, stable platform that makes it perfect for someone just starting out and allows for a bit more user error. This wider platform also makes it an ideal board to bring your pup along. Hala markets this board as stable enough for yoga which means it is more than sturdy enough to bring your dog on and some extra gear. They offer a full accessory package with a level-lock paddle, rolling backpack, hand pump, fin, and repair kit. And the Asana comes with a five-year warranty.

Tips for training your pup to SUP:

To train a pup to paddle with you on a stand up paddle board, bring treats. Let the pup explore the board on their own before you force them on. And let your dog see you paddle the board around before they come aboard. Choose a board that is wide, long, and stable—anything built for 1.5 to 2 people will do just fine.

Best Budget: iRocker Nautical Go Cruiser

Specs

Weight: 20 lbs (+ or – 5 lbs)

20 lbs (+ or – 5 lbs) Dimensions: 10′ X 34” X 6”

10′ X 34” X 6” Carry capacity: 275 lb

275 lb Paddle accessories kit: Yes

Yes Materials: Standard

Pros

One- to three-year warranty on board and accessories

Patch kit included

This board goes on sale often for over 50-75% off retail pricing

Cons

This is a beginner board with few features and standard durability

Needless to say, a stand up board on a budget is probably more for a beginner than an advanced paddler. That said, the Go Cruiser is an outstanding value for the price and accessory package. Its construction is standard for its price, and the same goes for dimensions and design. With such a high weight capacity, a child or pet could easily accompany the captain on a paddle trip. The accessory package includes a paddle, leash, carry strap, patch kit, and fins. Additionally, a convertible kayak seat and other accessories are available, when purchased separately.

Best Paddle Board/Kayak Combo: Isle Explorer Pro

Specs

Weight: 23 lbs

23 lbs Dimensions: 12′ X 31.5” X 6”

12′ X 31.5” X 6” Carry capacity: 350 lbs

350 lbs Paddle accessories kit: Limited

Limited Materials: Airtech Prolite construction

Pros

Patent-pending Isle-Link system for endless customization, kayak hybrid

Four-year warranty

Doubles as a tandem and touring board

Cons

The board is narrow. It allows for speedier distance travel but can feel tippy

The detachable seat used for kayaking mode is sold separately

Isle claims to deliver the lightest and most rigid inflatable paddle board on the market. And while I haven’t used every paddle board ever made, this one is pretty light. The Explorer Pro comes in two lengths, 12 feet and 14 feet. The longer board is better for taller and larger body types as it offers greater stability. On the flip side, the shorter board will be easy to maneuver.

While the Explorer Pro comes with limited accessories—backpack, fin, and leash—Isle offers extensive accessories sold separately. A foot brace, shoulder carry straps, fishing kits, kayak seat, and more are available and compatible with the Explorer Pro. But you will have to shell out some more money.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Stand Up Paddle Board

As I mentioned earlier, there is more that goes into finding the right paddle board than just picking the first one you see on the shelf. Here are some other considerations to think about before making your final decision.

Weight & Dimensions

How you will transport your stand up paddle board from the garage to the car to the beach? Inflatables are often lighter and easier to carry when rolled than heavy rigid boards. When deciding what activities or niche fields you want to use your paddle board for, a good rule of thumb is narrow boards are better for racing and touring while wider boards can be better for stability in whitewater—with pets and for tandem rides.

Accessory Kits

As the paddle board industry has evolved over the last two decades, retailers have standardized including extensive accessory packages as part of the paddle board pricing. Take advantage of this. All pricing being equal, there is no sense in choosing a paddle board with no accessory package. Look for ones that offer a paddle, leash, carry strap, patch kit, fins, and more.

Pursuit

What are you going to use the stand up paddle board for? Yoga, touring, whitewater, or fishing? Maybe you want to bring along your kids and dogs? There is a board made specifically for whatever activity you want to do. Determine what features are most important to you—stability, speed, surface area, maneuverability, etc.—and then tailor your purchase to that.

FAQs

Q: Do inflatable paddleboards last? Yes. Inflatable paddleboards are durable and last season after season. Especially when you store them inflated, at a reduced PSI, in a dry environment. Another way to increase an inflatable paddle board’s longevity is keeping the board clean. A good regular wash and removal of gritty debris go a long way. And even if an inflatable is punctured, it can be easily patched. Q: What are the disadvantages of inflatable paddleboards? The only disadvantage of an inflatable board is they don’t perform quite as well in racing as a rigid board. Q: Can inflatable paddleboards go in the ocean? Inflatable paddleboards are often used in the ocean. They are great for surfing waves and for touring an estuary or bay. But you should always know your limitations and carefully watch for dangerous conditions.

Best Stand Up Paddleboards: Final Thoughts

In a relatively short time, the sport of paddleboarding has grown to dominate a significant market share of the paddle industry. Outside of niche paddle board dimensions, design, and features for specific paddleboarding purposes, buyers should seek out full accessory packages and maximum warranty options. Although rigid paddleboards offer some benefits, particularly when surfing, inflatables dominate when it comes to avoiding damage and repairs for obstacle collisions on rivers and lakes. Needless to say, inflatables are superior on the space-saving front and for ease of transport.

Why Trust Us

For more than 125 years, Field & Stream has been providing readers with honest and authentic coverage of outdoor gear. Our writers and editors eat, sleep, and breathe the outdoors, and that passion comes through in our product reviews. You can count on F&S to keep you up to date on the best new gear. And when we write about a product—whether it’s a bass lure or a backpack—we cover the good and the bad, so you know exactly what to expect before you decide to make a purchase.