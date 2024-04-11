We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Maybe you already own a few trail cameras and are looking to upgrade your current setup. Or maybe you want to purchase your very first cam. Regardless, if you’re in the market for a new camera (or two or 10), there are a bunch of great sales going on right now. You can currently save big on cellular trail cameras from some of our favorite brands—with prices starting at just $35.

Get our experts’ top pick, the Moultrie Mobile Edge, for $20 off or grab the highly rated SpyPoint LM2 for only $69. You can even snag the Bushnell CelluCore for over half off. Below are more of the best trail camera deals you can shop this week.

Moultrie Trail Cameras

SpyPoint

Bushnell

More Trail Cameras