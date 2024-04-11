The Best Trail Camera Deals Right Now—Up to 62% Off
Save on trail cams from Moultrie, SpyPoint, and Bushnell
Maybe you already own a few trail cameras and are looking to upgrade your current setup. Or maybe you want to purchase your very first cam. Regardless, if you’re in the market for a new camera (or two or 10), there are a bunch of great sales going on right now. You can currently save big on cellular trail cameras from some of our favorite brands—with prices starting at just $35.
Get our experts’ top pick, the Moultrie Mobile Edge, for $20 off or grab the highly rated SpyPoint LM2 for only $69. You can even snag the Bushnell CelluCore for over half off. Below are more of the best trail camera deals you can shop this week.
Moultrie Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Micro-42i Trail Camera Kit for $64 (Save $25)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $79 (Save $20)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera for $99 (Save $80)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera, 2-Pack for $143 (Save $37)
SpyPoint
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Trail Camera, 2-Pack for $129 (Save $50)
- SpyPoint Link-Micro-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $149 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Flex-S Cell Camera for $169 (Save $20)
Bushnell
- Bushnell CelluCore 20 Cellular Trail Camera for $52 (Save $57)
- Bushnell CelluCore 24 Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $110)