May 24, 2023

Modern turkey broadheads help deliver lethal shots to take down gobblers fast. And when follow-up shots aren’t an option, which is often the case in bowhunting, your initial shot is even more critical. The added movement of drawing a bow also increases the difficulty of connecting with a tom and puts even more emphasis on the ability of the broadhead to do its job. But archers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing modern broadheads are designed to take gobblers down fast and keep them there permanently. These blades do this through controlled expansion and wide cutting diameters, some of which are designed to take the head clean off a turkey.

With clean kills and fast recoveries in mind, we rounded up the best turkey broadheads that are guaranteed to result in dead gobblers and short recoveries.

How We Picked the Best Turkey Broadheads

A good turkey broadhead goes beyond just the ability to fly like a field point. It also needs to deliver a devasting blow to limit the chances of a wounded bird and failed recovery. That means the blade type, flight path, and cutting diameter play a huge role in the overall performance of the broadhead. We talked with turkey fanatics and researched vital statistics of each broadhead before giving it our seal of approval. The most important factors we looked for include:

Best Turkey Broadheads: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Magnus Bullhead Fixed

Key Features

Weights: 100, 125 Grains

100, 125 Grains Cutting Diameter: 2 ¾” and 3 ¾”

2 ¾” and 3 ¾” Blades: 3

3 Blade Type: Fixed

Pros

Huge cutting diameter

Turkeys usually drop dead on the spot

Replaceable and reusable blades

Cons

Won’t fit in a standard quiver

Won’t work with most crossbows

The Magnus is a consistent turkey killer with an excellent reputation for quality. This is also our top choice for the best fixed blade broadhead, and it comes in a 100 and 125-grain option, with the heavier broadhead sporting a giant 3 ¾-inch cutting diameter. These sharp blades have no problem severing the head right off a gobbler for an instant kill. And that’s the confidence you need in your broadhead so you can focus on drawing and putting the arrow where it needs to go. Some blades can be reused depending on where the bird is hit, but they are worth replacing if they get dulled up during penetration. Add the affordable price point, and you’re looking at the best turkey-specific broadhead on the market today.

Best Crossbow: Rage Extreme Turkey

Key Features

Weight: 100 Grains

100 Grains Cutting Diameter: 2.125”

2.125” Blades: 2

2 Blade Type: Fixed and expandable

Pros

“Meat hooks” help snag on turkeys

Creates a devastating wound channel

Fly like field points

Cons

Blades bend easily

Rage’s Extreme low-profile turkey broadhead makes it ideal for crossbows. The smaller, fixed “meathook” blades start the cutting and help tear through turkeys with glancing blows. The blades expand over two inches for devastating wound channels, and the small hooks on each side of the tip help slow the arrow down after penetration to maximize damage and potentially damage the wing to prevent the from bird flying away. Stainless steel blades and the aluminum ferrule help improve the broadhead’s overall durability. The Rage shock collar helps ensure reliable blade deployment every time you touch off the release.

Best Expandable: New Archery Products Spitfire Gobbler Getter

Key Features

Weight: 100, 125 Grains

100, 125 Grains Cutting Diameter: 1.5”

1.5” Blades: 3

3 Blade Type: Mechanical

Pros

Blunted tips keep arrow in the turkey

Compatible with most crossbows

Fly like field points

Cons

Blades bend easily

Smaller cutting diameter calls for more precise shots

The Spitfire is a classic turkey hunting broadhead that is versatile enough for compound and crossbow use. The key design feature is the blunted tip which helps slow down penetration and keep the arrow in the turkey longer. A turkey that still has an arrow in it is going to have a hard time flying away. Meanwhile, the three expandable blades will do a ton of damage to the turkey’s vitals. Make sure to limit your practice with these broadheads, as missed shots can dull the blades. Instead, buy some of National Archery’s practice blades that mimic the real broadhead and are intended for targets.

Key Features

Weight: 200 Grains

200 Grains Cutting Diameter: 1.88”

1.88” Blades: 4

4 Blade Type: Fixed

Pros

Affordable

Great for headshots

Extremely sharp

Cons

Single use

Only good for short range

At only $15.99, the Sinbadteck broadheads are surprisingly affordable. The large cutting diameter of these blades allows hunters to target the head and neck of a big gobbler. The blades are extremely sharp and do a great job of severing the head off of a gobbler with good shot placement. They are a bit heavier than most turkey broadheads which means archers should shorten their maximum distance when using them. It’s also important only shoot these while hunting—the blades will be destroyed if you target practice with them. It’s not ideal, but for the price, it’s almost expected. Plus, if you smoke a big tom, you won’t be that concerned about a $16 broadhead.

Best for Head and Neck Shots: Solid Broadheads Turkey D-Cap

Key Features

Weight: 200 Grains

200 Grains Cutting Diameter: 3”

3” Blades: 3

3 Blade Type: Fixed

Pros

Huge cutting diameter

Drops turkeys dead

Extremely rugged construction

Cons

Price

Cannot fit conventional quivers

This broadhead offers one of the largest cutting diameters on the market and is ideal for taking the head off turkey like a guillotine. Hell, it says it right in the name—Turkey D-Cap. And it lives up to its name by flying true and being extremely accurate out to 40 yards and beyond. The razor-sharp stainless steel blades offer high quality construction that will provide quick, lethal damage with a good shot. You pay for what you get for, and at $60, these are some of the more expensive broadheads out there. But if you’re serious about killing a tom with a bow and don’t want to worry about it getting away, the D-caps are for you

What to Consider When Buying Turkey Broadheads

While most hunters are looking for a pass-through shot with deer and other big game, it’s better to have the opposite with turkeys. Because unless the wings are clipped or feet damaged, turkeys can fly out of sight, leaving no trails to follow. Turkeys that still have an arrow in them have a harder time flying away.

The key thing to remember about turkeys is that a strutting male turkey’s body is significantly smaller than it appears. The puffed-out feathers make the animal look much larger. Shot placement varies on the turkey’s angle. A bird walking straight away should have the shot centered dead center of the bottom of the fan. On a straight-on shot, try to place the arrow just above the top of the bird’s beard.

On broadside shots, aim for the dark triangle formed by the darker feathers on the side of the bird’s neck, chest, and the lower wing. With quartering shots, find a point up the bird’s far leg and imagine a line running from the base of the beard. Where those points intersect is where you should aim. See our complete guide on where to shoot a turkey with a bow for diagrams of these shot placements.

Turkey Head Shots

Some hunters prefer to go with a slightly heavier arrow than they might use for deer, especially if going for a head or neck shot. Because as gruesome as it sounds, if a turkey loses its head, it’s not going to go far. But head shots on turkey do make for a messier recovery.

FAQs

Q: Can I use deer broadheads for turkey? Broadheads specifically designed for deer hunting will not be as effective for turkeys. Because many deer broadheads are designed for optimal penetration and a clean pass-through, recovery can be difficult if the bird flies off. Q: What’s better: a mechanical or fixed broadhead for turkey? This is largely a matter of personal preference that will vary from hunter to hunter. For hunters planning on headshots, fixed blade broadheads with a large cutting diameter are preferable. Hunters who want their arrows to fly like field points and are planning body shots will be better served using a quality expandable. It’s not a bad idea to shoot a variety of broadheads from your setup to find out what flies the best. Q: What broadheads do the most damage? Both mechanical and fixed blade broadheads do a great deal of damage on game. Although it is probably safe to say that fixed blade broadheads produce more consistent damage because there are fewer moving parts that can malfunction. But many mechanical broadheads have larger cutting diameters than a standard fixed blade. Each setup is going to shoot a little differently, meaning some broadheads will work better for some bows than others.

Best Turkey Broadheads: Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, the Magnus’ great reputation as a turkey-decapitating machine is just too hard to beat. Additionally, the Bullhead comes at a price point that hunters of nearly every budget can afford. Combine that low cost entry point with an effective, ethical harvest, and the broadhead is an easy choice for our best overall.

