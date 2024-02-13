We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Last season was my 26th year of chasing turkeys across the U.S. I capped the spring off by arrowing a gorgeous Eastern in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The bird marked my seventh turkey of the spring and completed my second Grand Slam run.

I tell you none of this to brag, but rather so you know that a turkey addict like me, who spends over 50 days a year in the field each spring, is well aware of what gear is worth buying—and what isn’t. I’ve tested the gamut of turkey shotguns, hunting boots, vests, blinds, and more, all to find the top picks in each category. With that in mind, I aim to help you have a 2024 spring season you will remember. One filled with deafening gobbles, vibrant fans, and the sight of a redhead turning stone white. The best turkey hunting gear below is tried and true, and adding some or all of it to your arsenal will boost your springtime success.

None of the these products came from a pile of fancy-to-do press releases or the “new product” section of a turkey-gear website. Everything you see below has proven itself time and time again where it matters the most: in real life, out in the turkey woods.

When I find something that works—like this WoodHaven mouth call—I stick with it. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

Here are some of the criteria I look for in turkey hunting gear:

Purposeful : Many turkey products are snake oil. You don’t need those. I choose products that will help me punch more tags and serve a specific purpose.



: Many turkey products are snake oil. You don’t need those. I choose products that will help me punch more tags and serve a specific purpose. Durable : I have zero use for faulty products. It better be tough as nails, or I will discard it.



: I have zero use for faulty products. It better be tough as nails, or I will discard it. Comfortable : Spring days are long, and sleep comes in small doses. In the field, I demand products that boost overall comfort.



: Spring days are long, and sleep comes in small doses. In the field, I demand products that boost overall comfort. Lethal: The goal is to emerge from the woods with a fan bobbing over your shoulder. I want gear that produces results.

Well balanced

Invector-Plus full choke patterns like a dream

Rapid cycling

Reliable no matter the weather

Inflex II recoil pad is comfortable

No Picatinny rail

Not drilled and tapped

Sometimes, I fee like Browning should replace their famous gold deer emblem with a gold turkey. With the Invector-Plus Full Choke, this 26- or 28-inch barrel shotgun produces remarkably tight patterns with all kinds of shotshell ammo, and I’ve hammered birds up to 60 yards.

The Browning Maxus II Shotgun is my go-to for bird hunting overall. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

The gun shoulders like a dream, and I appreciate the over-molded grip areas on the stock and forearm. The SoftFlex cheek pad on the composite stock also increases eye-to-rib alignment. When combined with the Inflex II Recoil Pad, this shotgun doesn’t beat you up, even when shooting heavy magnum loads.

I also applaud that the Browning Maxus II comes in various camo patterns and isn’t a dedicated turkey shotgun. After turkey season, I use mine to pound clays, upland birds, and waterfowl, too.

Specs

Power Drive Gas System

3-1/2-inch chamber

Rubber over-molding on stock and forearm for increased grip

Invector-Plus choke tubes

Fiber-optic front sight and ivory bead

Big and spacious

Tough as nails

Sun visor for vision enhancement

Four one-way see-through walls

Blackout curtain

Pricey

Heavy

Nothing trumps a Primos Double Bull blind for turkey hunting, and I applaud the large floor plan, durability, and remarkable viewing the SurroundView provides. Whether bowhunting or toting a shotgun, this blind keeps me dry, comfortable, and concealed. It’s also an excellent choice when hunting with kids or other hunters.

The visibility of this Primos Bull blind is a big selling point. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

The front window is large and easy to manipulate, and you’ll love the 300-degree visibility of the one-way see-through material. You can see out, but birds can’t see in. A single black curtain is included to blackout your outline, and the zipperless door means total stealth. It’s one of my favorite ground blinds out there.

Specs

Hub-to-hub is 70″x70″

180-degree full front window

Carry bag included

Zipperless double wide door

Easy to blow diaphragm

Crisp yelps, clucks, and kee-kees

Makes all hen sounds

Breaks over wonderfully

Great for beginners and veterans alike

$15.99 for one

This has been my go-to diaphragm call for a long time. I like to call turkeys hands-free, and I love that the more I practice with this call, the cleaner and sexier I can make it sound. The call replicates all hen turkey sounds and can be run raspy hot or whisper quiet.

If mouth calls are your jam, WoodHaven makes some of the best. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

The tape conforms and seals to the roof of the mouth for effortless calling, and the latex reeds—top green reed over two proph reeds—are ultra durable. While there are plenty of great turkey calls out there, the WoodHaven Ninja Ghost is the one I reach for over and over.

Specs

Diaphragm call

3 reed call

Extremely comfortable

Neoprene gusset accommodates all calf sizes

Remarkable traction in muddy, wet environments

Hand-laid premium rubber makes them bulletproof

A bit on the heavy side

Not insulated

LaCrosse Alphaburly Pro boots are often my choice of footwear when I roam the turkey woods. The boots promise durability and they’re completely waterproof—perfect for muddy and rainy spring mornings. I also really like how well they move with the hunter. These are different from your typically 18-inch tall clunky rubber boots that hinder movement and cause foot blisters.

I’ve walked hundreds of miles in these boots in various terrains, and they never let me down. The boots provide excellent traction, are remarkably comfortable thanks to the EVA midsole, and don’t make your foot feel like it’s in a sauna, even on warm spring days. The neoprene gusset fits all calf sizes and makes for easy on/off. In short, they’re an easy pick for the best turkey hunting boots.

Specs

Waterproof

18 inches tall

Burly Pro Outsole

Maximum lethality

Ultra-dense shot

Patterns well

Huge pellet count

More expensive than other loads

My jaw dropped last fall when I spent a day testing and patterning Hevi-Shot’s Hevi-18 12-gauge 3-inch shotshells. The 2-ounce payload of #9 shot maximizes pellet count, and the TSS 18 g/cc pellets hit like a ton of bricks. After cycling through a couple of boxes on the range, I hit the late-season Nebraska turkey woods and dropped a scared-of-his-own-shadow tom as he made a mad dash for a swampy bottom. The Leupold rangefinder read 65 yards from my position to the flopping bird.

It would be hard to find a more deadly load than these Hevi-18 shotshells. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

Recoil is minimal, and Hevi-Shot went the extra mile with its friction-reducing spherical buffer, which will extend your effective killing range. These are the most lethal turkey shotshells I have ever used.

Specs

18 g/cc Tungsten Super Shot

9 shot size

1,250 fps muzzle velocity

Downrange killing power

2-ounce payload

Extremely lightweight and comfortable

Plenty of storage space for gear organization

Keeps calls easy to access

Compression straps and slip noose help you get a bird out easy

Excellent for run-and-gun hunting

Expensive

Use this Sitka turkey vest once, and you’ll never return to a heavy, cumbersome, oversized vest again. I used the Equinox last season from the swamps of Florida to the canyonlands of Colorado. It proved durable and comfortable, and the slate, box, and diaphragm call pockets boosted organization and were ultra-purposeful. I love the padded shoulder straps and removable seat.

I highly recommend the Sitka Equinox vest for any turkey hunter. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

Best of all, when the seat is in tow, it doesn’t bounce against your legs or butt. After use, it clinches back up quickly and securely, and you don’t even know it’s there. I applaud the magnetic pockets, multiple compression straps, and Optifade Subalpine pattern that blends seamlessly into any terrain. All of its thoughtful features make it one of the best turkey vests out there.

Specs

44.5 ounces

Purposeful pockets

Removable slip noose for bird transport

Removable dual-density foam seat

75-denier brush-forced polyester woven fabric

Durable

Easy blow-up design

Relaxed wings and sub-dominant head on jake

Hen in ready-to-breed position

Incredibly lifelike

Excellent feather detail and coloration

Head positions lean left/right over years of use

This Avian-X decoy combo has proven dynamite over the years. Not many toms, even wary two-year-old birds, can stand the sight of a half-strut Jake over a laydown hen. The laydown position simulate a bird that’s ready to breed, and when toms see the sub-dominant posture of the jake and 15 percent smaller body size, they typically come in to look for a fight. The carbon stakes are durable and go easily into the ground, and I love that I can let the air out of these turkey decoys for easy transport.

I’ve gotten many a turkey thanks to these Avian-X decoys. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

When setting the trap, leave space between the jake and hen for a longbeard to walk through. The paint job and detail of both fakes are second to none, and these decoys will help you fill the freezer and put fans on the wall for years to come.

Specs

Collapsible, transportable design

15 percent smaller than a real turkey

Storage bags included

What to Look for in Turkey Hunting Gear

Quality

Do your due diligence and choose turkey gear that promises remarkable quality. Yes, this gear may cost more, but you won’t be replacing it year in and year out.

I’m a big believer in quality over quantity when it comes to my gear. (Photo/Jace Bauserman)

Purpose

When filtering through possible hunting gear, I always ask myself: Does it make sense? Some products have a cool factor but serve little purpose. If a piece of gear makes sense for where, when, and how you hunt springtime birds, get it.

FAQs

Q: What gear do I need for turkey hunting? The turkey gear list can get long, but it doesn’t have to. You can keep your gear basic or go crazy. The choice is yours. The only absolute must-haves are a shotgun, boots, vest, shotshells, and a few calls. Q: Is Sitka gear good for turkey hunting? As obvious by my choice of favorite vest and clothing, Sitka is my go-to brand for turkey hunting. Sitka gear is expensive, but worth the cost in my opinion. It lasts forever and keeps you warm, dry, comfortable, and concealed. Q: What is the best camo pattern for turkeys? Most camo patterns will work. The key is staying statue-still and breaking up your outline. My personal favorite turkey camo pattern for spring adventures is Sitka’s Optifade Subalpine.

What is the Best Turkey Hunting Gear?

It won’t be long before sun-soaked days replace winter’s doldrums, and you want to be ready. Now is the time to research, test, and tinker with what you believe is the best turkey gear. If you purchase a new call or two, don’t take them out of the package the day before the season. Drive your family nuts and practice at home and in the car. If you opt for a new vest, organize it and learn its ins and outs. The more you prepare, the more successful you will be this spring. And while there’s no one “best” piece of gear, I’m a big believer in all of the ones in this list that I’ve spent years using.

