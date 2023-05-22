Save 25% on Fire Pits and Camp Stoves at the BioLite Memorial Day Sale 2023
If you’ve had your eye on the popular Biolite FirePit or the equally highly rated Biolite CampStove, now is the perfect time to get one at a discount. During the Biolite Memorial Day sale 2023, you can save up to 25% off camp stoves, headlamps, lanterns, solar panels, generators, and fire pits. The sale runs now through Monday, May 29.
BioLite is an outdoor company with a unique lineup of outdoor equipment designed to cook, charge, and illuminate your life off the grid and on the trail. Here at Field & Stream, we tested the Biolite CampStove 2+ and like that it makes camp cooking fun. It’s very efficient—you can cook a meal in 10 minutes—and puts out a good amount of heat for cooler weather.
Below we’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can score at the Biolite Memorial Day sale, including the aforementioned CampStove 2+, which is marked down nearly $40.
BioLite CampStove Deals
- CampStove 2+ for $112 (Save $38)
- EcoZoom Versa for $120 (Save $40)
- CampStove Complete Cook Kit for $206 (Save $69)
Stove Accessories
- CampStove Portable Grill for $45 (Save $15)
- CampStove KettlePot & Coffee Set for $45 (Save $15)
BioLite FirePit Deals
- FirePit+ for $225 (Save $75)
- FirePit Essential Kit for $349 (Save $116)
BioLite Power Stations
- BaseCharge 600 for $559 (Save $140)
- BaseCharge 1500 for $1,359 (Save $340)
- BaseCharge Home Emergency Kit for $1,586 (Save $422)
BioLite Solar Panels
- Solar Panel 5+ for $75 (Save $25)
- SolarPanel 10+ for $112 (Save $38)
- SolarPanel 100 for $300 (Save $100)
- SolarHome 620+ for $150 (Save $50)
BioLite Battery Banks
- Charge 20 PD PowerBank for $30 (Save $10)
- Charge 40 PD PowerBank for $45 (Save $15)
- Charge 80 PD PowerBank for $60 (Save $20)
BioLite Lanterns
- AlpenGlow 250 for $45 (Save $15)
- AlpenGlow 500 for $60 (Save $20)
BioLite Headlamps
- HeadLamp 800 Pro for $75 (Save $25)
- HeadLamp 425 for $45 (Save $15)
- HeadLamp 325 for $38 (Save $13)