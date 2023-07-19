We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re looking to upgrade your optics before the fall hunting season, now is a great time to snag a new pair of binoculars. Right now, you can get the highly rated Bushnell H2O Roof Prism Binoculars on sale at Amazon for just $69—that’s a savings of 50%.

These Bushnell binoculars are both fog- and waterproof, so you can use them in almost any weather conditions. With an easy-to-adjust knob, they provide amazingly clear and crisp images and magnification—essential for when you’re out in the field.

Below are more of the best Bushnell binoculars currently on sale at Amazon. These deals won’t last long, so we recommend taking advantage of the savings while you can.

Bushnell Binocular Deals