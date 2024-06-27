We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The annual Cabela’s 4th of July sale has finally arrived—and it’s a great time to stock up on all the shooting and hunting gear you might need for the upcoming seasons. Right now, you can get up to 50 percent off optics, knives, tree stands, and more from top brands like Leupold, Bushnell, and Tactacam. You can even get up to $400 off Ravin crossbows.

Grab a Moultrie Mobile Edge cellular trail camera for just $69 or score $70 off the popular Vortex Diamondback binoculars. Other highlights include a Streamlight EDC flashlight for under $50, a Kershaw folding knife for only $21, and the best price we’ve seen on a Big Game ladder stand.

We’ve rounded up the 40 best deals going on at the Cabela’s 4th of July sale this weekend. These prices only last through July 7—or while supplies last—so don’t wait to take advantage of the discounts.

Best Deals at the Cabela’s 4th of July Sale

Optics

Trail Cameras

Flashlights

Tree Stands

Gun Cases

Shooting Gear

Crossbows