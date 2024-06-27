The 40 Best Deals at the Cabela’s 4th of July Sale Right Now
Get up to 50% off hunting gear from some of our favorite brands, like Leupold, Vortex, and Browning
The annual Cabela’s 4th of July sale has finally arrived—and it’s a great time to stock up on all the shooting and hunting gear you might need for the upcoming seasons. Right now, you can get up to 50 percent off optics, knives, tree stands, and more from top brands like Leupold, Bushnell, and Tactacam. You can even get up to $400 off Ravin crossbows.
Grab a Moultrie Mobile Edge cellular trail camera for just $69 or score $70 off the popular Vortex Diamondback binoculars. Other highlights include a Streamlight EDC flashlight for under $50, a Kershaw folding knife for only $21, and the best price we’ve seen on a Big Game ladder stand.
We’ve rounded up the 40 best deals going on at the Cabela’s 4th of July sale this weekend. These prices only last through July 7—or while supplies last—so don’t wait to take advantage of the discounts.
Best Deals at the Cabela’s 4th of July Sale
Optics
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $169 (Save $50)
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars for $179 (Save $70)
- Bushnell Prime 1800 Laser Rangefinder for $199 (Save $60)
- Cabela’s Intensity LR Rifle Scope w/ Illuminated Reticle for $279 (Save $70)
- Leupold VX-5 HD Rifle Scope for $999 (Save $200)
- Sig Sauer KILO10K-ABS HD Ballistic Rangefinder Binoculars for $1,999 (Save $500)
Trail Cameras
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2 Cellular Trail Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cell Camera for $99 (Save $20)
- Tactacam Reveal X Pro Cellular Trail Camera for $129 (Save $20)
Flashlights
- Streamlight Macrostream USB Everyday Carry Flashlight for $49 (Save $10)
- Cabela’s CTL 1200-Lumen Flashlight for $59 (Save $10)
- Cabela’s CSL 2500-Lumen RC Spotlight for $79 (Save $10)
- Streamlight Wedge Slim Everyday Carry Flashlight for $89 (Save $10)
Knives and Tools
- Kershaw Labyrinth Assisted Opening Folding Knife for $21 (Save $8)
- Kershaw Thrust Assisted Opening Folding Knife for $21 (Save $8)
- CRKT Minimalist Bowie Knife for $29 (Save $6)
- Gerber Suspension-NXT Multi-Tool for $39 (Save $6)
- SOG Pro 6.0 4-Piece Knife Kit for $49 (Save $50)
Tree Stands
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $159 (Save $30)
- API Outdoors Alumi-Tech Bowhunter Climbing Tree Stand for $219 (Save $100)
- Muddy The Stronghold 1.5 Ladder Stand for $219 (Save $30)
- Millennium M150 Monster Hang-On Tree Stand for $269 (Save $30)
- Hawk Big Denali 2-Man Ladder Stand for $299 (Save $30)
- Muddy The Quad 2-Person Hunting Stand for $399 (Save $70)
Gun Cases
- Plano Protector Single Pistol Case for $9 (Save $6)
- Cabela’s Armor Xtreme Dual Pistol Case for $69 (Save $20)
- Pelican Vault V200 Medium Handgun Case for $79 (Save $10)
- Plano All Weather Gun Case for $109 (Save $30)
Shooting Gear
- RangeMaxx Slim Maxx Electronic Sound Amplification Earmuff for $14 (Save $15)
- RangeMaxx 5-Lens Interchangeable Shooting Glasses for $17 (Save $18)
- Browning Shooting Range Kit for $34 (Save $14)
- Primos Trigger Stick Gen 3 Monopod Shooting Stick for $59 (Save $20)
- Cabela’s Reverb Electronic Earmuffs for $69 (Save $30)
- Axil XCOR Wireless Digital Ear Buds for $199 (Save $100)
Crossbows
- Killer Instinct Fiery 400 Crossbow Package for $199 (Save $100)
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package for $499 (Save $300)
- Ravin R10 Crossbow Package for $1,299 (Save $100)
- Ravin R29X Crossbow Package for $2,299 (Save $400)