Cabela’s Is Having a Massive Sale on Archery and Bow Hunting Gear Right Now
Save big on brands like Ravin, Vortex, Leupold, and more
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Bow hunting season is quickly approaching—and to help you prepare, the annual Cabela’s Archery Gear Up sale is runs now through Wednesday, August 9. During the sale, you’ll find incredible deals on compound bows, crossbows (including the Ravin R10), and optics like Vortex binoculars and a Leupold rangefinder.
Below are the best archery deals going on the next few days at the massive Cabela’s sale. It’s the perfect time to stock up before your first bow hunt of the year.
Best Archery Deals at Cabela’s
Compound Bows
Crossbows
- Wicked Ridge M-370 Crossbow Package with ACUdraw for $499 (Save $300)
- Ravin R10 Crossbow Package for $1,298 (Save $101)
- Ravin Crossbows R5X Crossbow Package for $1,378 (Save $221)
- Ravin Crossbows R10X Crossbow Package for $1,698 (Save $201)
Binoculars
- Vortex Diamondback Binoculars – 10x42mm for $169 (Save $60)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars – 10x50mm for $199 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s CX Pro HD Binoculars – 10x42mm for $299 (Save $100)
Rangefinders
- Pursuit 850 Laser Rangefinder for $89 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s Intensity 1600R Laser Rangefinder for $129 (Save $50)
- Sig Sauer KILO2200BDX OD Rangefinder for $249 (Save $80)
- Leupold RX-FullDraw 5 Rangefinder for $399 (Save $100)
Tree Stands
- Muddy The Boss XL Fixed Position Tree Stand for $119 (Save $20)
- Big Game Guardian XLT 2-Person Ladder Stand for $129 (Save $20)
- Big Game Striker XL Ladder Stand for $139 (Save $30)
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $159 (Save $30)
- Hawk Big Denali 1.5 Ladder Stand for $189 (Save $10)
- Hawk Big Denali 2-Man Ladder Stand for $299 (Save $30)