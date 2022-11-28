The 60 Best Deals at the Cabela’s Cyber Monday Sale 2022
Save on top-rated hunting and fishing gear at Cabela's right now
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The Cabela’s Cyber Monday Sale 2022 is here. The retailer is known as the world’s foremost outfitter and for good reason—they sell quality hunting, fishing, and camping gear. That’s why you shouldn’t miss out on their Cyber Monday sales which feature some great gear at a fraction of the price. Cabela’s is offering significant deals on guns, bows, optics, tents, rods, reels, and more.
If you’re looking for those holiday steals on hunting and fishing gear now is your chance. Here are some of our favorite deals at the Cabela’s Cyber Monday sale 2022 so far. Make sure to check back in throughout the weekend for more great sales.
Hunting Deals
- FOXPRO X1 Electronic Game Call for $349.98 (Save $90)
- RedHead Deer Trail Hunting Pack for $17.98 (Save $8)
- Cabela’s Bow and Rifle Pack for $111.98 (Save $38)
- Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for $169.98 (Save $30)
- Sitka GORE OPTIFADE Concealment Subalpine Jetstream Vest for $149.18 (Save $49)
- Barnett XP385 Crossbow Package with Crank Cocking Device for $299.97 (Save $100)
Trail Cam Deals
- Moultrie Mobile Delta Base Cellular Trail Camera for $59.97 (Save $40)
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $70)
- SpyPoint Flex Cellular Trail Camera for $99.98 (Save $50)
- Stealth Cam Reactor Wireless Trail Camera for $139.98 (Save $20)
- Wildgame Innovations Mirage 22 Trail Camera Combo for $49.97 (Save $50)
- Bushnell CelluCORE 20MP Cellular Trail Camera for $79.98 (Save $30)
- Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera starting at $79.98 (Save up to 20%)
Optics Deals
- Bushnell Prime 1500 Laser Rangefinder for $99.97 (Save $80)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $30)
- Vortex Venom Red Dot Sight for $149.98 (Save $100)
- Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD for $229.98 (Save $70)
- Cabela’s Intensity HD Spotting Scope for $269.98 (Save $80)
- Vortex Viper HD Binoculars for $299.97 (Save $300)
Gun Deals
- Winchester SXP Black Shadow Pump-Action Shotgun for $249.98 (Save $100)
- Benelli Nova Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $399.99 (Save $50)
- Benelli SuperNova Tactical Pump-Action Shotgun for $479.99 (Save $50)
- Glock G19 Pistol for $529 (Save $70)
- Beretta A400 Xtreme Plus Semi-Auto Shotgun for $1,629.98 (Save $200)
- Ruger 10/22 Carbine Semi-Auto Rimfire Rifle with Viridian Scope for $399.98 (Save $20)
- Walther PDP Compact Optic-Ready Semi-Auto Pistol for $549.98 (Save $100)
- Winchester 556mm Centerfire FMJ Rifle Ammo for $12.99 (Save 7%)
- Charles Daly 601 Field Semi-Auto Shotgun for $249.98 (Save $80)
- Sig Sauer 1911 Emperor Scorpion Full-Size Blowback BB Pistol for $99.98 (Save $20)
Waterfowl Decoy Deals and Accessories
- Northern Flight Big Spread Life-Size Mallard Duck Decoys for $49.98 (Save $10)
- Northern Flight Floater Canada Goose Decoys for $79.98 (Save $10)
- Lucky Duck Lucky HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $119.98 (Save $20)
- Lucky Duck Super Swimmer HDi Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote Kit for $149.98 (Save $40)
- Lucky Duck Lucky Splasher HD Motorized Duck Decoy with Remote 2.0 for $119.98 (Save $20)
- Rig’Em Right Waterfowl Jerk Rig for $29.98 (Save $7)
- Northern Flight Full-Body Canada Goose Decoys for $149.98 (Save $20)
- Northern Flight Silhouette Canada Goose Decoys for $69.98 (Save $5)
- MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Floater Mallard and Mini Mallard Motorized Duck Decoy Combo for $169.98 (Save $30)
- MOJO Outdoors Elite Series Green-Winged Teal Motorized Duck Decoy for $69.98 (Save $10)
- Avian-X AXP Full-Body Canada Goose Decoy Honker Pack for $219.98 (Save $30)
- Northern Flight Full Body Mallard II Duck Decoys for $99.98 (Save $10)
- Rig’Em Right Waterfowl Duck Decoy Anchors starting at $31.98 (Save up to 13% off)
- Avian-X TopFlight Mallard Duck Decoy Outfitter Pack for $169.98 (Save $20)
Fishing Deals
- Pflueger President XT Limited Edition Spinning Reel for $59.97 (Save $40)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium-Ion Battery for $69.98 (Save $30)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo for $89.98 (Save $60)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme Spinning Combo $79.98 (Save $40)
- Bass Pro Shops Hellgrammite for $4.59 (Save 20%)
- Bass Pro Shops Folding Fillet Table for $49.98 (Save $30)
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel starting at $54.97 (Save up to 38%)
- Cabela’s Action Tail Fat Grub for $3.18 (Save 20%)
- Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife for $135.99 (Save $34)
- Lew’s KVD Baitcast Reel for $114.98 (Save $35)
Other Gear
- Cabela’s Knife and Multi-Tool Combo for $10 (Save $5)
- Cabela’s #5 Meat Grinder for $69.98 (Save $30)
- Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Smartwatch for $299.98 (Save $100)
- 10-Person Cabin Tent for $149.98 (Save $110)
- Cabela’s Ammo Can for $10 (Save $10)
- Sitka Timber Pack for $191.20 (Save $47.80)
- PRO Series Hunting Vest for $158.40 (Save $39.60)