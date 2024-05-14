Cabela’s Is Having a Huge Sale on Outdoor Gear—Up to 30% Off
Save on top brands like The North Face, Garmin, and Camp Chef during this spring sales event at Cabela's
To those of us who believe life is better outside, warmer weather means one thing: more time outdoors doing the stuff we love. And for that, you might want (or even need) some new gear. Right now, Cabela’s is having its annual Go Outdoors sale, where you can score hundreds of dollars off camping tents, flashlights, packs, coolers, and so much more.
Get $100 off a 4-person dome tent perfect for weekend adventures or $50 off a Camp Chef camp stove. Or snag a super bright Streamlight camping lantern for just $29. Whether you’re into camping, backpacking, hiking, fishing, or any other outdoor activity, the massive Cabela’s spring sale has tons of discounted gear.
Below are the best deals at the Cabela’s Go Outdoors sale right now, from top brands like Streamlight, Sea to Summit, Garmin, and Osprey. The clearance event only lasts for a few more days, so don’t hesitate to shop it while you still can.
Best Deals at Cabela’s Go Outdoors Sale
Tents
- Cabela’s Getaway 4-Person Dome Tent for $99 (Save $100)
- Cabela’s Alaskan Guide Model Geodesic 4-Person Tent for $299 (Save $100)
- Cabela’s Alaskan Guide Model Geodesic 8-Person Tent for $499 (Save $100)
- Sea to Summit Telos TR3 Plus 3-Person Tent for $560 (Save $190)
Grills and Camp Cooking
- Bass Pro Shops Single Burner Propane Stove for $27 (Save $8)
- Cabela’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill for $89 (Save $30)
- Camp Chef Explorer 2-Burner Camp Stove for $99 (Save $50)
- Camp Chef Pro Series Deluxe 2-Burner Camp Stove for $259 (Save $40)
- Cabela’s Deluxe 24 Pellet Grill for $449 (Save $150)
Flashlights and Lanterns
- Streamlight MicroStream USB Ultracompact Rechargeable Flashlight for $24 (Save $8)
- 5.11 Tactical Rapid PL 1AA Flashlight for $28 (Save $8)
- Streamlight Siege 3D LED Lantern for $29 (Save $10)
Packs
- Ascend Meander 20L Daypack for $39 (Save $10)
- CamelBak Rogue Light 70-oz. Hydration Pack for $54 (Save $25)
- Ascend Folsom 39L Daypack for $71 (Save $18)
- 5.11 Tactical Rush12 2.0 Backpack for $83 (Save $22)
- Osprey Skarab 22 Hydration Backpack for $95 (Save $25)
- 5.11 Tactical Rush24 2.0 Backpack for $107 (Save $30)
- Ascend Pintler 90L Backpack for $135 (Save $35)
Coolers
- Cabela’s Coldsnap Latch Cooler for $68 (Save $22)
- Bass Pro Shops Coldsnap 24-Can Cooler for $89 (Save $30)
- Orca Walker Tote Softside Cooler for $148 (Save $51)
- Orca Walker 20 Softside Cooler for $163 (Save $56)
Hiking Boots and Shoes
- RedHead Wildcat Hiking Boots for $59 (Save $20)
- The North Face Vectiv Escape Hiking Shoes for $79 (Save $55)
- Merrell Oakcreek Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $81 (Save $28)
- Merrell Moab Speed Hiking Shoes for $96 (Save $33)
- Cabela’s Rimrock Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots for $99 (Save $30)
- Keen Targhee III Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $122 (Save $43)
Garmin Gear
- Garmin Instinct 2 Solar GPS Smartwatch for $299 (Save $150)
- Garmin GPSMAP 66i GPS Handheld and Satellite Communicator for $399 (Save $200)
- Garmin epix Gen 2 GPS Smartwatch for $499 (Save $300)