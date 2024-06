We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current EDC knife or want yet another folding knife for all your outdoor adventures, Cabela’s just discounted a bunch of top-rated blades. During the Cabela’s Father’s Day Sale—which lasts now through June 16—you can get up to 30 percent off knives from brands like Kershaw, Gerber, and CRKT.

Below are the best knife deals going on at Cabela’s this weekend, including our experts’ favorite Kershaw Misdirect for just $20 or the popular CRKT Minimalist for $13 off. And if Dad is into camping or hunting, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to grab one for him as a Father’s Day gift while you’re at it.

Best Deals on Knives at Cabela’s

Kershaw

Gerber

CRKT

SOG