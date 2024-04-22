Get Up to 62% Off Hunting Gear at the Early Cabela’s Memorial Day Sale
Save on brands like Sitka, Vortex, and Leupold ahead of the holiday
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Memorial Day 2024 is still just over a month away, but Cabela’s already has plenty of great deals going on. Ahead of the holiday sale, you can save hundreds of dollars on top-rated hunting gear, including optics, tree stands, apparel, and trail cameras. Some of our favorite brands—Sig Sauer, Bushnell, Vortex, etc.—are currently up to 62% off. Get $100 a pair of Leupold binoculars or $50 off a Sitka hunting pack. You can also snag the popular Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro cellular trail camera for under $100 right now.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals you can shop at the early Cabela’s Memorial Day sale. We’ll keep this list updated as the holiday weekend approaches, so check back often as more discounts drop.
Best Cabela’s Memorial Day Sale Deals
Optics
Binoculars
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars for $219 (Save $30)
- Leupold BX-4 Pro Guide HD Binoculars for $499 (Save $100)
- Zeiss Conquest HD Binoculars for $799 (Save $200)
- Vortex Fury Laser Rangefinder Binoculars for $999 (Save $200)
- Swarovski EL Binoculars w/ Swarovision for $1,999 (Save $370)
Scopes
- Sig Sauer SIERRA3 BDX Rifle Scope for $549 (Save $150)
- Trijicon AccuPoint Rifle Scope for $699 (Save $100)
Rangefinders
- Sig Sauer KILO1000 Rangefinder for $189 (Save $50)
- Leupold RX-1600i TBR/W Rangefinder for $299 (Save $150)
- Sig Sauer KILO 8K-ABS Rangefinder for $1,499 (Save $300)
Trail Cameras
- Bushnell CelluCORE 24 Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $110)
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Camera for $69 (Save $30)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $79 (Save $20)
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera for $99 (Save $80)
- SpyPoint LINK-MICRO-S-LTE Solar Cellular Trail Camera for $149 (Save $20)
- SpyPoint FLEX-S Cell Camera for $169 (Save $20)
Blinds
- Cabela’s The ZonZ Hub Blind for $99 (Save $30)
- Muddy Prevue 2 Ground Blind for $149 (Save $50)
- Primos Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide Ground Blind for $499 (Save $50)
Tree Stands
- API Outdoors Hunt’n Sticks Climbing System for $79 (Save $40)
- Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for $159 (Save $30)
- Muddy The Stronghold 1.5 Ladder Stand for $219 (Save $30)
- Millennium M100U Lock-On Lite Hang-On Tree Stand for $239 (Save $40)
- API Outdoors Alumi-Tech Grand Slam Extreme Climbing Tree Stand for $249 (Save $100)
- Millennium M150 Monster Hang-On Tree Stand for $269 (Save $30)
Decoys
- MOJO Outdoors Baby MOJO Hen and Drake Motorized Duck Decoy Combo for $79 (Save $10)
- Lucky Duck Lucky Floater HD Motorized Duck Decoy w/ Remote for $99 (Save $40)
- Lifetime Decoys FlexFloat Wigeon Duck Decoys (6-Pack) for $109 (Save $40)
- Higdon Outdoors Apex Full-Body TruFeeder Canada Goose Decoy for $149 (Save $30)
Hunting Apparel
- RedHead Quarter-Zip Tech Hoodie for $29 (Save $10)
- RedHead Scentinel Tundra Jacket for $89 (Save $60)
- Cabela’s Tactical Tat’r Pro Turkey Vest for $109 (Save $20)
- Under Armour Ridge Reaper Raider Pants for $111 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for $149 (Save $50)
- LaCrosse AlphaBurly Pro Hunting Boots for $154 (Save $40)
- Danner Alsea Gore-Tex Insulated Hunting Boots for $179 (Save $60)
More Hunting Gear
- Hunter’s Specialties Butt Out 2 Big Game Dressing Tool for $9 (Save $4)
- Quaker Boy Double Easy Yelper Push Pin Turkey Call for $24 (Save $11)
- CRKT Endorser Assisted Open Lockback Folding Knife for $49 (Save $11)
- Benchmade Griptilian Folding Knife for $99 (Save $40)
- Cabela’s Treestand Pack for $99 (Save $15)
- Sitka Apex Hunting Pack for $189 (Save $50)