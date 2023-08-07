This Powerful Portable Solar Generator Only Weighs 2 Pounds—And It’s 40% Off Right Now
Use this to power up any of your outdoor adventures
The best portable generators for camping are those that are both lightweight and powerful—which is exactly what you can find for under $100 at Amazon right now. The Marbero portable power station is on sale for just $75 this week, which is one of the best deals on solar generators we’ve seen all year.
While this portable solar generator only weighs 2 pounds and comes in a compact package, don’t be fooled by its small size. With a 24,000mAh capacity, it can power up all your devices and equipment via a wall outlet or portable solar panel for hours on end. There are plenty of ports, including USB and USB-C options. It also has a built-in LED light that’ll come in handy at the campsite.
This deal only lasts a few more hours, so take advantage of the savings while you can. It’s not often you’ll find a good solar generator for under $100.