A quality spotting scope can be a game-changer for hunting and birding alike, whether you’re searching for your next trophy buck or a majestic bald eagle. Right now, you can get the highly rated Celestron TrailSeeker Spotting Scope for nearly 40% off at Amazon. That’s a savings of $150—one of the best deals we’ve seen on optics this month.

The Celestron 20-60x80mm spotting scope has a rotating tripod mount that allows you to adjust your viewing angle and a durable exterior that will hold up to any outdoor adventures. Not only is the scope waterproof, it’s lenses are fog-proof as well and provide crystal clear imaging in all light conditions.

“A phenomenal package for the price point and a great overall spotting scope boasting many attributes you find on more costlier devices,” one person raves, praising its ease of use and powerful zoom lens in particular.

Don’t wait to shop this great deal—we doubt it will last long.