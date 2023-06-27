We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re camping, hunting, hiking, or fishing, a first aid kit is essential to have on hand for any outdoor adventure. While you could put together your own, you can also get this 100-piece Coleman waterproof first aid kit all ready to go for under $20. Right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for just $15.

Inside, you’ll find all the necessary tools for basic medical care, minor emergencies, or survival. That includes latex-free bandages, antiseptic wipes, gauze, gloves, and medical tape, to name a few. The best part? Everything is packed neatly inside a compact floating case that’s both waterproof and crush-resistant, making it especially good for boats and kayaks.

Take advantage of the discounted price while you can—this is a limited-time only deal. You can check out the best early Prime Day outdoor deals for more savings on must-have gear.