This Waterproof First-Aid Kit Has Everything You Need—And It’s Only $15 Right Now
Be prepared the next time you head outdoors with this deal
Whether you’re camping, hunting, hiking, or fishing, a first aid kit is essential to have on hand for any outdoor adventure. While you could put together your own, you can also get this 100-piece Coleman waterproof first aid kit all ready to go for under $20. Right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for just $15.
Inside, you’ll find all the necessary tools for basic medical care, minor emergencies, or survival. That includes latex-free bandages, antiseptic wipes, gauze, gloves, and medical tape, to name a few. The best part? Everything is packed neatly inside a compact floating case that’s both waterproof and crush-resistant, making it especially good for boats and kayaks.
Take advantage of the discounted price while you can—this is a limited-time only deal. You can check out the best early Prime Day outdoor deals for more savings on must-have gear.