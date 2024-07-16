The Best Prime Day Costa Sunglasses Deals 2024
Costa fishing shades are up to 25 percent off during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Pick up some new frames before the deals are over
Costa remains one of the top manufacturers in the fishing and lifestyle sunglasses space. This year, they remastered their classic Grand Catilina frames with new gold mirror lenses. While you can find those on their website, there are plenty of other great deals on Costa glasses during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Most of them are 25 percent off. Some of our favorite fishing models on sale include the Reefton and Permit Pillow frames.
Here is a roundup of 15 men’s and women’s Costa sunglasses on sale at Amazon. Pick a pair fast because these deals end tomorrow night.
Best Men’s Costa Sunglasses Deals
- Costa Del Mar Permit Pillow Sunglasses for $165 (Save $55)
- Costa Saltbreak Pillow Sunglasses for $165 (Save $55)
- Costa Del Mar Fantail Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses for $210 (Save $70)
- Costa Del Mar Reefton Rectangular Sunglasses for $165 (Save $55)
- Costa Del Mar Brine Polarized Oval Sunglasses for $157 (Save $52)
- Costa Del Mar Rinconcito Rectangular Sunglasses for $165 (Save $55)
- Costa Del Mar Sullivan Square Sunglasses for $202 (Save $48)
- Costa Del Mar Cat Cay Pillow Sunglasses for $148 (Save $50)
- Costa Del Mar Paunch Square Sunglasses for $148 (Save $50)
Best Women’s Costa Sunglasses Deals
- Costa Del Mar Cheeca Square Sunglasses for $200 (Save $50)
- Costa Del Mar Gannet Polarized Pillow Sunglasses for $150 (Save $30)
- Costa Del Mar Loreto Aviator Sunglasses for $191 (Save $39)
- Costa Del Mar Anaa Pillow Sunglasses for $133 (Save $44)
- Costa Del Mar Cheeca Square Sunglasses for $150 (Save $50)
- Costa Del Mar Aleta Round Sunglasses for $132 (Save $58)