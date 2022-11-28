The Best Cyber Monday Air Gun Deals of 2022
Treat yourself—or someone on your list—to one of these discounted air guns
Cyber Monday is a great time to buy air guns, as many top brands are on sale. Whether you want an air pistol, air rifle, or even an air shotgun, you’ll find them all at killer discounts right now. If you’re looking to get in on the trend—or if you’re a veteran air gun enthusiast—we’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday air gun deals below.
Sitewide Sales
- Airgun Depot: Get 11% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders of $129 or more.
- Cabela’s: Save up to $30 on popular air guns during the Cabela’s Cyber Monday sale.
Air Pistols
- Beretta Elite II BB Pistol for $49.99 (Save $10)
- Umarex Glock 19 CO2 Air Pistol for $79.98 (Save $10)
- Sig Sauer P365 BB Pistol for $79.95 (Save $40)
- Sig Sauer P226 CO2 Powered Air Pistol for $99.98 (Save $20)
- Smith & Wesson M29 for $139.95 (Save $40)
Air Rifles
- Crosman Vantage NP Scope Combo for $112.99 (Save $87)
- Ruger 10/22 Air Rifle for $114.99 (Save $35)
- Springfield Armory M1A Air Rifle for $169.99 (Save $76)
- Benjamin Vaporizer Nitro Piston Elite Air Rifle with Scope for $199.98 (Save $40)
- Umarex Hammer Air Rifle for $849.99 (Save $150)