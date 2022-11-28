The Best Cyber Monday Binocular Deals of 2022 So Far
These sales are too good to miss out on if you need some new optics
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There are a lot of great Cyber Monday binoculars deals going on today at retailers like Cabela’s and Amazon. Whether you prefer Leupold, Vortex, Bushnell, or any other top optics brand, you’ll find all of those and more at an incredible discount during the holiday sales. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday binocular deals to shop right now, some up to $140 off.
Sitewide Sales
- Cabela’s: Save up to $200 on optics at Cabela’s from brands like Leupold, Bushnell, and Vortex.
- Maven: Get 25% off all C Series optics now through December 31.
Leupold Binocular Deals
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD Binoculars for $129.97 (Save $20)
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD Binoculars for $189.99 (Save $40)
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD 12×52 Binoculars for $229 (Save $60)
- Leupold BX-2 Alpine HD 10×52 Binoculars for $219 (Save $50)
Vortex Binocular Deals
- Vortex Diamondback HD Binoculars starting at $198.98 (Save up to 20%)
- Vortex Viper HD Binoculars starting at $449.98 (Save up to 8%)
Maven Binocular Deals
- Maven C.1 Binoculars for $320 (Save $80)
- Maven C.2 Binoculars for $180 (Save $45)
- Maven C.3 Binoculars for $380 (Save $95)
- Maven C.4 Binoculars for $560 (Save $140)