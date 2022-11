We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Save big on all of your favorite hunting, hiking, and backcountry apparel brands with these exclusive Cyber Monday outdoor deals going on right now (but hurry, they’re almost over!). Whether you are shopping for yourself or getting an early jump for holiday shopping, these sales are hard to beat. From Sitka to Columbia, you are sure to find something for everyone on our list with these Cyber Monday sales.

Brands Featured:

Ariat : Get up to 30% off select Ariat deals on men’s, women’s, and kid’s apparel.

: Get up to 30% off select Ariat deals on men’s, women’s, and kid’s apparel. Carhartt : Save 25% on select Carhartt gear.

: Save 25% on select Carhartt gear. Columbia : Take 50% off doorbusters, plus 25% off almost everything else at Columbia.

: Take 50% off doorbusters, plus 25% off almost everything else at Columbia. Fox River : Save 30% off site-wide on Fox River socks. Discount is automatically applied during checkout.

: Save 30% off site-wide on Fox River socks. Discount is automatically applied during checkout. KUIU : Get up to 40% off select KUIU apparel items like hunting jackets and baselayers for Cyber Monday.

: Get up to 40% off select KUIU apparel items like hunting jackets and baselayers for Cyber Monday. Mountain Hardwear: Take 25% off almost everything online right now during the holiday sale.

Take 25% off almost everything online right now during the holiday sale. Orvis : Save up to 50% off men’s and women’s apparel along with fly fishing apparel and dog accessories.

: Save up to 50% off men’s and women’s apparel along with fly fishing apparel and dog accessories. Sitka: Get deep discounts on Sitka gear at Cabela’s.

The deals listed below are organized according to brand.

Ariat Deals

Men’s Boots

Women’s Boots

Men’s Clothing

Women’s Clothing

Kids’

Carhartt Deals

Men’s Apparel

Women’s Apparel

Boots

Gloves

Columbia Deals

Men’s Apparel

Women’s Apparel

Kids’ Apparel

Footwear

Accessories

Fox River Deals

KUIU Deals

Jackets

Hoodies and Baselayers

Other

Yukon Gaiters for $74.99 (Save $15)

Mountain Hardwear Deals

Women’s Apparel

Men’s Apparel

Other

Power Stretch Stimulus Glove for $29.99 (save $10)

Orvis Deals

Men’s Apparel

Women’s Apparel

Sitka Deals

Jackets and Vests

Hoodies and Shirts

Pants

Bibs

Gloves

Hats, Beanies, and Masks