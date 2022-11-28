The Best Cyber Monday Scope Deals of 2022
Save on rifle and spotting scopes with these deep discounts
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Spotted: The best Cyber Monday scope deals going on right now from brands like Vortex, Leupold, Bushnell, and Maven. Whether you want a new rifle scope or are gifting a sleek spotting scope to the hunter on your list (or even a fancy thermal scope), there are tons of great options at discounted prices this weekend.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on scopes going on this Cyber Monday—some up to $600 off. Don’t hesitate to snag one if you see something you like. The discounts won’t last long.
Best Sitewide Sales
- Bushnell: Take 25% off sitewide now
- Cabela’s: Get 50% off sitewide on select scopes
- Maven: Get 25% off all C Series optics through December 31
Rifle Scopes
- Bushnell Banner II Rifle Scope for $69.98 (Save $20)
- Cabela’s Caliber-Specific Rimfire Rifle Scope for $69.98 (Save $30)
- Cabela’s Covenant AR 1-8×24 Rifle Scope for $149.98 (Save $100)
- Vortex Diamondback Tactical Rifle Scope for $249.98 (Save $50)
- Maven CRS.1 – 3-12X40 Rifle Scope for $337.50 (Save $112.50)
- Vortex Strike Eagle 1x Rifle Scope for $345.98 (Save $55)
- Vortex Viper HS Long-Range 30mm Riflescope for $736.98 (Save $163)
- Burris Eliminator IV LaserScope for $1,099.98 (Save $600)
Spotting Scopes
- Cabela’s Intensity HD Spotting Scope for $269.98 (Save $80)
- Leupold SX-2 Alpine Spotting Scope for $329.99 (Save $70)
- Vanguard Endeavor HD Spotting Scope for $399.99 (Save $50)
- Cabela’s CX Pro HD Spotting Scope for $499.98 (Save $200)
- Maven CS.1A – 15-45X65 Spotting Scope for $600 (Save $600)
Thermal Scopes
- ATN THOR LT Thermal Rifle Scope for $795.36 (Save $103.64)
- ATN THOR LT Ultra Light Thermal Rifle Scope for $899.99 (Save $300)
- ATN THOR 4 Thermal Rifle Scope for $2,999.99 (Save $500)