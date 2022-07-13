Upgrade your bug-out bag or stock a few extra meals in your prepper pantry during Prime Day. These deals can help you further prepare for survival situations of any kind. Utilize these deals to add a few extras to your gear setup or to start your own survival setup. Whether you are a general survivalist, enjoy bushcraft, or simply want to be prepared by having a survival bag stocked in your car, many of these Prime Day deals will fit those needs.

Prime Day Deals for Survivalists and Preppers

Take advantage of Prime Day to stock up on emergency food. Not all of the Augason Farm food is on sale during Prime Day but several of their staple items are discounted, including their 72-hour emergency food supply (22% off). Other freeze-dried food items are discounted as much as 60%. So, whether you like to have a pantry of backpacking food on hand or as a backup for natural disasters, now is a good time to restock.

Pack a survival bag to keep in your car or to store in the house in case of emergency. The CLINFISH 70L Backpack is on lightening sale during Prime Day and it is an excellent size for survival purposes. Having a 70L bag allows you to stock up on food as well as all-weather gear to ensure you stay safe and dry no matter where you end up. There is plenty of storage, pockets, and attachment points to organize gear and it is waterproof.

This compact survival kit is perfect for storing in an emergency kit of any kind. It can work well backpacking, in a car kit, or even in your bug-out bag. It comes with a variety of items that come in handy during survival situations and there may be room in the case to fit a few extras. The EILIKS Survival Gear Kit is an excellent gift for any scouts you have in your life or for a loved one that enjoys outdoor adventures.

If you’re looking for a more intensive survival and first aid kit, this one is relatively inclusive and comes with a durable carrying case. We like this survival kit because of the variety of items it includes. There may be a need to bulk up some of the first aid supplies, but for what is included, it is a great place to start. The tools are practical and durable, and with almost 50% off, you can’t beat the price.

A survival bivy or sleeping bag is a must in any emergency kit. The Don’t Die in The Woods sleeping bag is an excellent option that can double as an emergency blanket or bivy. We do not suggest you use this to replace a standard sleeping bag, but in an emergency, this bag can help you retain enough heat to stay alive. It is ultralight, waterproof, and compact, so it won’t take up much space in any kit you add it to.

Having clean water is a life necessity and expectation. When you are in the backcountry or in a survival situation, having a filter that filters enough water for cooking and drinking is very helpful. Gravity filters are a low-effort and practical choice to help you save energy to work on other things around camp. The SimPure gravity filter is over 50% off during Prime Day and is said to remove around 99.99999% bacteria, heavy metal, chlorine, and microplastics.

The WORKPRO Axe and Knife Set Combo is a great find for a survival kit or hunting. The Axe and Knife are both full tang blades with very ergonomic handles. The sheaths are durable, and the knife sheath can be attached to a belt or bag easily. They are corrosion-resistant and easy to sharpen and clean. This great little set can bring you a lot of peace of mind in the backcountry or as a helpful set while camping.

Any camp stove is helpful in a survival situation, but one that only relies on natural materials like twigs and pinecones is even better. The Solo Stove Campfire Portable Stove is small and light enough to be carried like a traditional backpacking stove. Instead of having fuel canisters, all you need is twigs, leaves, pinecones, or wood. The unique double wall creates clean gasification and secondary combustion to cook food and boil water in 2-4 minutes. There are several Solo Stove deals during Prime Day worth checking out.

The LumenAID PackLite Hero 2-in-1 Solar Lantern and Charger is a compact and lightweight lantern perfect for a backpacking setup of any kind. It is easy to carry and charge. While it can be charged with a USB cord, the small solar panel keeps it running even when you are off-grid. It comes with five light settings, and when running on low, it can run for up to 100 hours.