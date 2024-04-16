We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Even the most powerful DeWalt battery—like the DeWalt Powerstack—isn’t going to do you any good when it’s run out of juice. So while having the right batteries is important, having the right place to charge them is equally so. Enter the DeWalt 20V Max battery charger, which is currently on sale as a set for over half off.

During this deal, you can get the 20V Max charger, two 20V 5Ah DeWalt batteries, and a storage bag—all for $200 off. It’s easily the best price we’ve seen on this.

This DeWalt battery charger can charge up 12V, 20V, and 60V Max batteries is less than an hour. It’s incredibly fast and efficient, so you can get back to the job at hand faster. The charger also features a bright LED indicator gauge that allows you to easily monitor your battery’s charging status and power. Plus, the included batteries come with a three-year warranty to give you peace of mind.

Take advantage of the discounted price on this charging kit while you still can—this deal isn’t going to last long.