Whether you own one DeWalt power tool or 30, you’ll need a way to keep your drill, jig saw, or impact driver running. A.k.a. you’ll need at least a battery or two. And if you’ve ever bought a DeWalt battery, you know they can be pretty expensive. Fortunately, right now you can get a two-pack of DeWalt 20V Max batteries on sale at Amazon for nearly 40 percent off.

That’s a savings of $110, which is a price you aren’t going to see again until Black Friday, most likely.

There’s a lot to love about the DeWalt 20V Max 6.0 Ah batteries. For starters, they have over twice the capacity of smaller standard models, which means they’ll run for longer with more power. Just as impressively, they can be fully charged in under an hour, so you won’t have to wait to get back to work. This particular set is compatible with all DeWalt 20V Max cordless power tools.