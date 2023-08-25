We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you own any DeWalt tools, you need a DeWalt battery (or two or three) to keep them powered up and running. But it’s no secret that said batteries can be quite pricey. Fortunately, right now at Amazon, there’s a massive sale on DeWalt batteries—with prices starting at just $35. That means you can save up to 65%.

Below are the best deals on DeWalt batteries going on this weekend, including 20V Max XR, FlexVolt, and even the highly rated PowerStack batteries.

Best Deals on DeWalt Batteries