DeWalt Batteries Are Up to 65% Off Right Now—Starting at Just $35
You hardly ever see prices this low on DeWalt batteries
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you own any DeWalt tools, you need a DeWalt battery (or two or three) to keep them powered up and running. But it’s no secret that said batteries can be quite pricey. Fortunately, right now at Amazon, there’s a massive sale on DeWalt batteries—with prices starting at just $35. That means you can save up to 65%.
Below are the best deals on DeWalt batteries going on this weekend, including 20V Max XR, FlexVolt, and even the highly rated PowerStack batteries.
Best Deals on DeWalt Batteries
- DeWalt 20V Max Battery, Compact 1.5Ah for $35 (Save $45)
- DeWalt 20V Max Battery, Premium 4 Ah for $60 (Save $109)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Battery, 5 Ah for $74 (Save $26)
- DeWalt 20V Max PowerStack Compact Battery, 2 Pack for $116 (Save $84)
- DeWalt 20V Max Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack for $169 (Save $120)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack for $181 (Save $78)
- DeWalt 20V Max Battery, 2 Ah and 4 Ah, 4-Pack for $199 (Save $160)
- DeWalt FlexVolt 20V/60V Max Battery, 12 Ah for $245 (Save $25)