So you’ve had your eye on a new DeWalt drill or driver. But why settle for just one new DeWalt tool when you can get two (plus batteries and a charger) for the same price? Right now, the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill and impact driver combo kit is on sale at Amazon for 42 percent off for a savings of $100.

That means you can snag the two tools, two batteries, charger, and carrying case for just $139—about what you would pay for one tool on its own.

Inside the combo kit, you’ll find a DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill and a 20V Max cordless 1/4-inch impact driver, along with two 20V batteries and a charger. Both tools feature a lightweight, compact design that makes them easy to maneuver in tight spaces and comfortable to hold for hours on end while you work. And the batteries are compatible with all DeWalt 20V tools, so you’ll get a lot of use out of them.

You likely won’t find a DeWalt power tool kit for a price this low any other time. So we recommend shopping the incredible deal while you still can.