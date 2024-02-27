SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The only thing better than a new DeWalt tool is a new DeWalt tool set. After all, once you have the tool, you’ll also need a battery, a way to keep it charged up, and, if you’re lucky, a handy carrying bag for storage and transport. Right now, you can get all of that at a discounted price. The very popular DeWalt 20V cordless drill driver kit is currently nearly half off.

Regularly $179, you can get it for just $99 during this limited-time deal. That’s the best price we’ve seen all year.

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit on white background

SEE IT

This power tool combo kit includes the DeWalt 20V Max compact drill driver, a 20V Max lithium-ion battery, a battery charger, and a professional-grade tool bag. The cordless drill has two speeds for a variety of applications, from fastening to screwing, along with an ergonomic handle that makes it comfortable to use for hours on end. Most importantly, it has a long runtime and delivers plenty of power for any job you throw at it.

commerce