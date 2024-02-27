We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The only thing better than a new DeWalt tool is a new DeWalt tool set. After all, once you have the tool, you’ll also need a battery, a way to keep it charged up, and, if you’re lucky, a handy carrying bag for storage and transport. Right now, you can get all of that at a discounted price. The very popular DeWalt 20V cordless drill driver kit is currently nearly half off.

Regularly $179, you can get it for just $99 during this limited-time deal. That’s the best price we’ve seen all year.

This power tool combo kit includes the DeWalt 20V Max compact drill driver, a 20V Max lithium-ion battery, a battery charger, and a professional-grade tool bag. The cordless drill has two speeds for a variety of applications, from fastening to screwing, along with an ergonomic handle that makes it comfortable to use for hours on end. Most importantly, it has a long runtime and delivers plenty of power for any job you throw at it.