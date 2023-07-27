We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A quality portable fan is key to staying cool outside in the heat of summer, whether you’re heading to the campsite, jobsite, or even just your backyard. One of the best out there is the DeWalt 20V Cordless Fan—and right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for $70 off.

With a powerful motor and variable speed levels, this 9.1-inch portable DeWalt fan will provide more than enough airflow to keep you from overheating on the hottest days, no matter where you are. It can run up to 4.5 hours on a single charge at max speed. Plus, it comes with multiple setup options—you can hang it, mount it, or place it anywhere thanks to the sturdy stand.

This deal won’t last long—after all, it’s one of the lowest prices on this DeWalt fan we’ve seen in the past year. For more savings, check out the rest of the best DeWalt deals going on right now.