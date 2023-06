We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Jun 7, 2023 9:01 AM

When it comes to power tools, DeWalt makes some of the best. And right now, during the DeWalt Father’s Day sale 2023, you can score cordless power tools, combo kits, and batteries for up to 62% off with savings of more than $100.

Below we’ve rounded up the best DeWalt deals going on during the Amazon Father’s Day sale. It’s the perfect time to get a deeply discounted cordless impact driver as a Father’s Day gift for Dad—or just keep it for yourself.

Best Father’s Day DeWalt Deals

Cordless Power Tools

Combo Kits

Batteries