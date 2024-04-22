We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been looking to add a new DeWalt power tool to your collection, today might be one of the best times to do so. Right now, the DeWalt 20V Max XR impact driver is on sale for 35 percent off. That means you can snag the best-selling cordless impact driver for under $100—a true bargain.

Delivering up to 1,825 in-lbs of torque, this lightweight DeWalt impact driver has a powerful brushless motor that can run for hours. The 3-speed setting—which can go up to 3,250 RPM—makes it very versatile for almost any job. It also gives you more precision and control. The 20V 1/4-inch impact driver has a built-in LED work light to illuminate your project in low-light settings, along with a belt hook for convenient storage.

Bonus: Not only does it have a three-year warranty, the driver also comes with a 90-day money back guarantee for added peace of mind.

This deal will only last a few more hours, so take advantage of the discounted price while you can.