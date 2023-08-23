We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While the official DeWalt Labor Day sale may still be a few days away, there are plenty of early deals already going on at Amazon. Whether you want a new cordless drill/driver combo kit, a powerful DeWalt jig saw, or a set of 20V Max batteries, you’ll find incredible discounts on all of the above along with plenty others. Even jobsite and shop equipment is marked down.

Below are the best early deals at the DeWalt Labor Day sale right now. Check back often as we’ll keep this list updated as the holiday weekend approaches.

Best Early Deals at the DeWalt Labor Day Sale

Power Tool Combo Kits

Batteries

Jobsite and Workshop Equipment