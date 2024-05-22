We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Memorial Day tool sales are well underway as the holiday weekend is almost here. That includes plenty of great deals on DeWalt tools, like this DeWalt 20V Max power tool combo kit, which is currently on sale at Amazon for nearly half off.

Right now, the set—which includes a DeWalt cordless drill, impact driver, two batteries, and charger—is marked down to its lowest price ever. During the Memorial Day sale, you can get $100 off the popular combo kit.

DeWalt tools are famously good quality, easy to use, and long-lasting—and the ones included in this kit are no exception. Both the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill and cordless impact driver offer powerful performance along with a lightweight and compact design that makes them comfortable to hold for hours and easy to maneuver in tight spaces. Plus, the 20V Max batteries that come with the tools charge quickly and have a longer lifespan than most others out there.

This sale won’t last long, so take advantage of the savings while you can.