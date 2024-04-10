We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ask anyone who owns tools and they’re sure to agree on one thing: There’s no such thing as having too many batteries. After all, no drill or cordless saw or impact wrench is going to do you any good without power. If you’re a Dewalt fan, you know that DeWalt batteries can get pretty expensive. Fortunately, there are frequent sales—like right now. The highly rated DeWalt Powerstack 20V Max 5 Ah battery is currently over 60 percent off at Amazon.

You can save $141 on the brand’s most powerful battery yet, which is definitely worth the investment.

Not only does it have more power than other DeWalt batteries, the Powerstack is also more efficient, so you can get your job done in less time. Just as importantly, it has twice the lifespan of others, meaning it’ll last a heck of a lot longer. The LED gauge makes it easy to monitor your battery’s charge, while the impact-resistant base keeps it protected. The DeWalt Powerstack 20V battery is compatible with all DeWalt 20V and 20V Max cordless power tools.

A price this good isn’t going to last for long, so snag one (or two) before they sell out.

More DeWalt Battery Deals