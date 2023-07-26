DeWalt Tools Are Secretly Up To 65% Off Right Now
These deals are too good to miss—and they won't last long
If a new DeWalt tool is on your wish list, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get DeWalt power tools, batteries, and more on sale at Amazon for up to $133 off. The savings are so good, they rival those of Prime Day. A.k.a. it’s the perfect time to upgrade your tool collection at a deep discount.
Below are the best DeWalt deals going on at Amazon this week, whether you want a cordless jig saw, a drill and impact driver combo kit, or a 40-piece bit set for under $25.
Best DeWalt Tool Deals
Power Tools
- DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $97 (Save $82)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless 1/4″ Impact Driver for $98 (Save $50)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/2″ Drill/Driver Kit w/ 2 Batteries, Charger, and Bag for $99 (Save $70)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jig Saw for $119 (Save $96)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Jig Saw for $130 (Save $109)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/2″ Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $159 (Save $80)
- DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Planer for $179 (Save $70)
Worksite and Outdoor Tools
- DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light/Flashlight for $36 (Save $48)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Jobsite Fan for $99 (Save $70)
- DeWalt 20V Max Hand Vacuum for $99 (Save $60)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum for $104 (Save $55)