Even if you just need it for bragging rights among your buddies, a fish scale is an easy way to measure and record your personal best catch. There are all different models and styles out there, ranging in price and features. Right now, you can get the top-rated Heeta digital fish scale on sale at Amazon for 30 percent off. During this deal, you can snag it for just $9—likely the lowest price you’ll see on a decent scale.

This fish scale can easily handle weights up to 110 pounds in three convertible units (lbs, kgs, and oz). It automatically saves your last measurement and has convenient data locking and automatic reset functions. The bright LCD digital display screen is easy to read in any light, while the ergonomic padded handle is comfortable to hold. The scale even has a built-in tape measure and included nylon strap you can swap out for different weighing purposes.

Bonus: You can even use this scale to weigh more than just fish. Use it for luggage, propane tanks, anything you can think of. For under $10, you can’t beat its versatility.