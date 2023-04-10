We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good fish scale is something every fisherman (or fisherwoman) needs in their arsenal. After all, how else will you quantify—and thus be able to brag about—your biggest catch? And you don’t have to spend a lot to get a quality fishing scale. This Dr.meter Fish Scale is currently on sale on Amazon for just $10. With more than 21,000 positive reviews, it’s arguably one of the most popular value options out there.

The Dr.meter Fish Scale can weigh fish from 0.2 pounds all the way up to 110 pounds, and is praised for its long battery life, ease of use, and accuracy. It features a durable stainless steel hook along with a built-in measuring tape should you want to track the length of your catch, too. People also love its convenient features like the unit conversion (no more doing math in your head or on your iPhone calculator!) and the auto-off function to save battery.

This is a limited-time only deal on Amazon, so don’t hesitate if you want to snag the fish scale for yourself. It comes in black, blue, and red, and for just $10, you really can’t go wrong. Here’s hoping you use it this season for a new record.

