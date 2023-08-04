We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you’re camping out in the backcountry, a good fire starter can make all the difference, whether you want to keep warm as the sun sets, heat up a meal, or simply enjoy some fireside s’mores. Right now, you can get the FireFlame waterproof fire starters on sale at Amazon for just $12, so you can start a fire in any weather conditions.

It doesn’t matter if it’s rainy or windy, or if your pack gets wet—this fire starter will hold up through it all. Made with non-toxic odorless materials, the fire starter can start a fire in under 3 seconds and leaves zero waste behind as the sealed pouch acts as a wick and burns away. The flame itself can burn for up to 10 minutes, which is more than enough time to get your campfire going.

This deal won’t last long, so add a pack (or two) of the FireFlame waterproof fire starters to your cart ASAP while you still can.